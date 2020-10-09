This script manages a tiny LiveReload server implementation.

It exposes an HTTP server and express middleware, with a very basic REST API to notify the server of a particular change.

It doesn't have any watch ability, this must be done at the build process or application level.

Instead, it exposes a very simple API to notify the server that some changes have been made, then broadcasted to every connected livereload client.

curl http://localhost:35729/changed?files=style.css curl http://localhost:35729/changed?files=js/app.js curl http://localhost:35729/changed?files=index.html,style.css,docs/docco.css

Or you can bulk the information into a POST request, with the body as a JSON array of files.

curl -X POST http://localhost:35729/changed -d '{ "files": ["style.css", "app.js"] }' node -pe 'JSON.stringify({ files: ["some.css", "files.css"] })' > files.json curl -X POST -d @files .json http://localhost:35729

As for the livereload client, you need to install the browser extension: http://feedback.livereload.com/knowledgebase/articles/86242-how-do-i-install-and-use-the-browser-extensions- (note: you need to listen on port 35729 to be able to use it with your browser extension)

or add the livereload script tag manually: http://feedback.livereload.com/knowledgebase/articles/86180-how-do-i-add-the-script-tag-manually- (and here you can choose whichever port you want)

Integration

The best way to integrate the runner into your workflow is to add it as a reload step within your build tool.

var tinylr = require ( 'tiny-lr' ); var port = 35729 ; tinylr().listen(port, function ( ) { console .log( '... Listening on %s ...' , port); })

You can define your own route and listen for a specific request:

var server = tinylr(); server.on( 'GET /myplace' , function ( req, res ) { res.write( 'Mine' ); res.end(); })

And stop the server manually:

server.close();

This will close any websocket connection established and emit a close event.

Middleware

To use as a connect / express middleware, tiny-lr needs query / bodyParser middlewares prior in the stack (to handle POST requests)

Any handled requests ends at the tinylr level, not found and errors are nexted to the rest of the stack.

var port = process.env.LR_PORT || process.env.PORT || 35729 ; var path = require ( 'path' ); var express = require ( 'express' ); var tinylr = require ( 'tiny-lr' ); var body = require ( 'body-parser' ); var app = express(); app .use(body()) .use(tinylr.middleware({ app : app })) .use(express.static(path.resolve( './' ))) .listen(port, function ( ) { console .log( 'listening on %d' , port); });

The port you listen on is important, and tinylr should always listen on the LiveReload standard one: 35729 . Otherwise, you won't be able to rely on the browser extensions, though you can still use the manual snippet approach.

You can also start two different servers, one on your app port, the other listening on the LiveReload port.

Using grunt

Head over to https://github.com/gruntjs/grunt-contrib-watch

Using make

See the make-livereload repo. This repository defines a bin wrapper you can use and install with:

npm install make-livereload -g

It bundles the same bin wrapper previously used in the tiny-lr repo.

Usage : tiny-lr [options] Options: -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number port -p pid Path to the generated PID file (default: ./tiny-lr.pid)

Using gulp

See the gulp-livereload repo.

Options

livereload - Path to the client side lib (defaults to path.join(__dirname, '../node_modules/livereload-js/dist/livereload.js') )

- Path to the client side lib (defaults to ) port - Livereload port (defaults to 35729 )

- Livereload port (defaults to ) errorListener - A callback to invoke when an error occurs (otherwise, fallbacks to standard error output)

- A callback to invoke when an error occurs (otherwise, fallbacks to standard error output) handler - A function to use as the main request handler ( function(req, res) ). When not defined, the default handler takes place.

- A function to use as the main request handler ( ). When not defined, the default handler takes place. app - An express or other middleware based HTTP server

- An express or other middleware based HTTP server key - Option to pass in to create an https server

- Option to pass in to create an https server cert - Option to pass in to create an https server

- Option to pass in to create an https server pfx - Can also be used to create an https server instead of key & cert

- Can also be used to create an https server instead of & liveCSS - LiveReload option to enable live CSS reloading (defaults to true)

- LiveReload option to enable live CSS reloading (defaults to true) liveImg - LiveReload option to enable live images reloading (defaults to true)

- LiveReload option to enable live images reloading (defaults to true) prefix - Option to add prefix to all HTTP server routes

- Option to add prefix to all HTTP server routes dashboard - A boolean to prevent tiny-lr from configuring a default "home" route. Only used with the CLI (default: false)

Tests

npm test

TOC

var url = parse( this .request.url); var server = this .app; var ws = this .ws = new WebSocket( 'ws://' + url.host + '/livereload' ); ws.onopen = function ( event ) { var hello = { command : 'hello' , protocols : [ 'http://livereload.com/protocols/official-7' ] }; ws.send( JSON .stringify(hello)); }; ws.onmessage = function ( event ) { assert.deepEqual(event.data, JSON .stringify({ command : 'hello' , protocols : [ 'http://livereload.com/protocols/official-7' ], serverName : 'tiny-lr' })); assert.ok( Object .keys(server.clients).length); done(); };

properly cleans up established connection on exit.

var ws = this .ws; ws.onclose = done.bind( null , null ); request( this .server) .get( '/kill' ) .expect( 200 , function ( ) { console .log( 'server shutdown' ); });

request( this .server) .get( '/' ) .expect( 'Content-Type' , /json/) .expect( '{"tinylr":"Welcome","version":"0.0.1"}' ) .expect( 200 , done);

unknown route respond with proper 404 and error message.

request( this .server) .get( '/whatev' ) .expect( 'Content-Type' , /json/) .expect( '{"error":"not_found","reason":"no such route"}' ) .expect( 404 , done);

request( this .server) .get( '/changed' ) .expect( 'Content-Type' , /json/) .expect( /"clients":\[\]/ ) .expect( /"files":\[\]/ ) .expect( 200 , done);

with no clients, some files.

request( this .server) .get( '/changed?files=gonna.css,test.css,it.css' ) .expect( 'Content-Type' , /json/) .expect( '{"clients":[],"files":["gonna.css","test.css","it.css"]}' ) .expect( 200 , done);

request( this .server) .post( '/changed' ) .expect( 'Content-Type' , /json/) .expect( /"clients":\[\]/ ) .expect( /"files":\[\]/ ) .expect( 200 , done);

with no clients, some files.

var data = { clients : [], files : [ 'cat.css' , 'sed.css' , 'ack.js' ] }; request( this .server) .post( '/changed' ) .send({ files : data.files }) .expect( 'Content-Type' , /json/) .expect( JSON .stringify(data)) .expect( 200 , done);

request( this .server) .get( '/livereload.js' ) .expect( /LiveReload/ ) .expect( 200 , done);

var server = this .server; request(server) .get( '/kill' ) .expect( 200 , function ( err ) { if (err) return done(err); assert.ok(!server._handle); done(); });

Thanks!