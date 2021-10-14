Minimalist HTTP client for GET , POST , PUT , PATCH and DELETE JSON payloads

Zero dependencies: perfect for AWS Lambda

Sensible default: assumes buffered JSON responses

System symmetry: Node style errback API, or Promises for use with Async/Await

npm i tiny-json-http --save

API

Read methods

tiny.get(options[, callback])

tiny.head(options[, callback])

tiny.options(options[, callback])

Write methods

tiny.post(options[, callback])

tiny.put(options[, callback])

tiny.patch(options[, callback])

tiny.del(options[, callback)]

*callback is optional, tiny methods will return a promise if no callback is provided

Options

url required

required data form vars for tiny.post , tiny.put , tiny.patch , and tiny.delete otherwise querystring vars for tiny.get

form vars for , , , and otherwise querystring vars for headers key/value map used for headers (including support for uploading files with multipart/form-data )

key/value map used for headers (including support for uploading files with ) buffer if set to true the response body is returned as a buffer

Callback values

err a real javascript Error if there was one

a real javascript if there was one data an object with headers and body keys

Promises

if no callback is provided to the tiny-json-http methods, a promise is returned

is provided to the tiny-json-http methods, a promise is returned perfect for use of async/await

Examples

With Async / Await

var tiny = require ( 'tiny-json-http' ) var url = 'http://www.randomkittengenerator.com' ;( async function _iife ( ) { try { console .log( await tiny.get({url})) } catch (err) { console .log( 'ruh roh!' , err) } })();

With Callback

var tiny = require ( 'tiny-json-http' ) var url = 'http://www.randomkittengenerator.com' tiny.get({url}, function _get ( err, result ) { if (err) { console .log( 'ruh roh!' , err) } else { console .log(result) } })

Check out the tests for more examples! 💟