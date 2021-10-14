Minimalist
HTTP client for
GET,
POST,
PUT,
PATCH and
DELETE
JSON payloads
npm i tiny-json-http --save
tiny.get(options[, callback])
tiny.head(options[, callback])
tiny.options(options[, callback])
tiny.post(options[, callback])
tiny.put(options[, callback])
tiny.patch(options[, callback])
tiny.del(options[, callback)]
*callback is optional, tiny methods will return a promise if no callback is provided
url required
data form vars for
tiny.post,
tiny.put,
tiny.patch, and
tiny.delete otherwise querystring vars for
tiny.get
headers key/value map used for headers (including support for uploading files with
multipart/form-data)
buffer if set to
true the response body is returned as a buffer
err a real javascript
Error if there was one
data an object with
headers and
body keys
callback is provided to the tiny-json-http methods, a promise is returned
var tiny = require('tiny-json-http')
var url = 'http://www.randomkittengenerator.com'
;(async function _iife() {
try {
console.log(await tiny.get({url}))
} catch (err) {
console.log('ruh roh!', err)
}
})();
var tiny = require('tiny-json-http')
var url = 'http://www.randomkittengenerator.com'
tiny.get({url}, function _get(err, result) {
if (err) {
console.log('ruh roh!', err)
}
else {
console.log(result)
}
})
Check out the tests for more examples! 💟
Lightweight (as the name implies) so it won't get your project bloated with many unnecessary code. Easy to use and does the job.