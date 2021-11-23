A tiny invariant alternative.

What is invariant ?

An invariant function takes a value, and if the value is falsy then the invariant function will throw. If the value is truthy, then the function will not throw.

import invariant from 'tiny-invariant' ; invariant(truthyValue, 'This should not throw!' ); invariant(falsyValue, 'This will throw!' );

You can also provide a function to generate your message, for when your message is expensive to create

import invariant from 'tiny-invariant' ; invariant(value, () => getExpensiveMessage());

Why tiny-invariant ?

The library: invariant supports passing in arguments to the invariant function in a sprintf style (condition, format, a, b, c, d, e, f) . It has internal logic to execute the sprintf substitutions. The sprintf logic is not removed in production builds. tiny-invariant has dropped all of the sprintf logic. tiny-invariant allows you to pass a single string message. With template literals there is really no need for a custom message formatter to be built into the library. If you need a multi part message you can just do this: invariant(condition, 'Hello, ${name} - how are you today?')

Type narrowing

tiny-invariant is useful for correctly narrowing types for flow and typescript

const value: Person | null = { name: 'Alex' }; invariant(value, 'Expected value to be a person' );

API: (condition: any, message?: string | (() => string)) => void

condition is required and can be anything

is required and can be anything message optional string or a function that returns a string ( () => string )

Installation

yarn add tiny-invariant npm install tiny-invariant --save

Dropping your message for kb savings!

Big idea: you will want your compiler to convert this code:

invariant(condition, 'My cool message that takes up a lot of kbs' );

Into this:

if (!condition) { if ( 'production' !== process.env.NODE_ENV) { invariant( false , 'My cool message that takes up a lot of kbs' ); } else { invariant( false ); } }

Babel : recommend babel-plugin-dev-expression

: recommend TypeScript: recommend tsdx (or you can run babel-plugin-dev-expression after TypeScript compiling)

Your bundler can then drop the code in the "production" !== process.env.NODE_ENV block for your production builds to end up with this:

if (!condition) { invariant( false ); }

rollup: use rollup-plugin-replace and set NODE_ENV to production and then rollup will treeshake out the unused code

to and then will treeshake out the unused code Webpack: instructions

Builds

We have a es (EcmaScript module) build

(EcmaScript module) build We have a cjs (CommonJS) build

(CommonJS) build We have a umd (Universal module definition) build in case you needed it

We expect process.env.NODE_ENV to be available at module compilation. We cache this value

🤘