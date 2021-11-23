A tiny
invariant alternative.
invariant?
An
invariant function takes a value, and if the value is falsy then the
invariant function will throw. If the value is truthy, then the function will not throw.
import invariant from 'tiny-invariant';
invariant(truthyValue, 'This should not throw!');
invariant(falsyValue, 'This will throw!');
// Error('Invariant violation: This will throw!');
You can also provide a function to generate your message, for when your message is expensive to create
import invariant from 'tiny-invariant';
invariant(value, () => getExpensiveMessage());
tiny-invariant?
The
library: invariant supports passing in arguments to the
invariant function in a sprintf style
(condition, format, a, b, c, d, e, f). It has internal logic to execute the sprintf substitutions. The sprintf logic is not removed in production builds.
tiny-invariant has dropped all of the sprintf logic.
tiny-invariant allows you to pass a single string message. With template literals there is really no need for a custom message formatter to be built into the library. If you need a multi part message you can just do this:
invariant(condition, 'Hello, ${name} - how are you today?')
tiny-invariant is useful for correctly narrowing types for
flow and
typescript
const value: Person | null = { name: 'Alex' }; // type of value == 'Person | null'
invariant(value, 'Expected value to be a person');
// type of value has been narrowed to 'Person'
(condition: any, message?: string | (() => string)) => void
condition is required and can be anything
message optional
string or a function that returns a
string (
() => string)
# yarn
yarn add tiny-invariant
# npm
npm install tiny-invariant --save
message for kb savings!
Big idea: you will want your compiler to convert this code:
invariant(condition, 'My cool message that takes up a lot of kbs');
Into this:
if (!condition) {
if ('production' !== process.env.NODE_ENV) {
invariant(false, 'My cool message that takes up a lot of kbs');
} else {
invariant(false);
}
}
babel-plugin-dev-expression
tsdx (or you can run
babel-plugin-dev-expression after TypeScript compiling)
Your bundler can then drop the code in the
"production" !== process.env.NODE_ENV block for your production builds to end up with this:
if (!condition) {
invariant(false);
}
NODE_ENV to
production and then
rollup will treeshake out the unused code
es (EcmaScript module) build
cjs (CommonJS) build
umd (Universal module definition) build in case you needed it
We expect
process.env.NODE_ENV to be available at module compilation. We cache this value
🤘