This is a port of Joergen Ibsen's tiny inflate to JavaScript. Minified it is about 3KB, or 1.3KB gzipped. While being very small, it is also reasonably fast (about 30% - 50% slower than pako on average), and should be good enough for many applications. If you need the absolute best performance, however, you'll need to use a larger library such as pako that contains additional optimizations.
npm install tiny-inflate
To use tiny-inflate, you need two things: a buffer of data compressed with deflate,
and the decompressed size (often stored in a file header) to allocate your output buffer.
Input and output buffers can be either node
Buffers, or
Uint8Arrays.
var inflate = require('tiny-inflate');
var compressedBuffer = new Bufer([ ... ]);
var decompressedSize = ...;
var outputBuffer = new Buffer(decompressedSize);
inflate(compressedBuffer, outputBuffer);
MIT