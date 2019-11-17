openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

tiny-inflate

by foliojs
1.0.3 (see all)

A tiny inflate implementation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1M

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tiny-inflate

This is a port of Joergen Ibsen's tiny inflate to JavaScript. Minified it is about 3KB, or 1.3KB gzipped. While being very small, it is also reasonably fast (about 30% - 50% slower than pako on average), and should be good enough for many applications. If you need the absolute best performance, however, you'll need to use a larger library such as pako that contains additional optimizations.

Installation

npm install tiny-inflate

Example

To use tiny-inflate, you need two things: a buffer of data compressed with deflate, and the decompressed size (often stored in a file header) to allocate your output buffer. Input and output buffers can be either node Buffers, or Uint8Arrays.

var inflate = require('tiny-inflate');

var compressedBuffer = new Bufer([ ... ]);
var decompressedSize = ...;
var outputBuffer = new Buffer(decompressedSize);

inflate(compressedBuffer, outputBuffer);

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial