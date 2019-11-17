This is a port of Joergen Ibsen's tiny inflate to JavaScript. Minified it is about 3KB, or 1.3KB gzipped. While being very small, it is also reasonably fast (about 30% - 50% slower than pako on average), and should be good enough for many applications. If you need the absolute best performance, however, you'll need to use a larger library such as pako that contains additional optimizations.

Installation

npm install tiny-inflate

Example

To use tiny-inflate, you need two things: a buffer of data compressed with deflate, and the decompressed size (often stored in a file header) to allocate your output buffer. Input and output buffers can be either node Buffer s, or Uint8Array s.

var inflate = require ( 'tiny-inflate' ); var compressedBuffer = new Bufer([ ... ]); var decompressedSize = ...; var outputBuffer = new Buffer(decompressedSize); inflate(compressedBuffer, outputBuffer);

License

MIT