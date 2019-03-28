Tiny Hash Functions

Some super-tiny implementations of common hash functions (MD5, SHA-1 and SHA-256).

Installation

From npm:

npm i tiny-hashes

Usage

Preferably using ES modules:

import md5 from 'tiny-hashes/md5' ; import sha1 from 'tiny-hashes/sha1' ; import sha256 from 'tiny-hashes/sha256' ; md5( 'hello, world' ); sha1( 'hello, world' ); sha256( 'hello, world' );

Other ways of importing

The following styles should also all work, but may be less-friendly to tree-shaking:

const md5 = require ( 'tiny-hashes/md5' ); const sha1 = require ( 'tiny-hashes/sha1' ); const sha256 = require ( 'tiny-hashes/sha256' ); import { md5, sha1, sha256 } from 'tiny-hashes' ; const { md5, sha1, sha256 } = require ( 'tiny-hashes' );

When should you use this?

Please don't use this if you absolutely rely on it being correct. There are more solid solutions out there.

Please also don't use this server-side in Node.js - the crypto build-in module exists for a reason.

Basically only use this if you want a super-duper-tiny hash function in the browser that you can be about 99% sure is correct and should always be self-consistent.