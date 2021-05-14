tiny glob

Tiny and extremely fast library to match files and folders using glob patterns.

"Globs" is the common name for a specific type of pattern used to match files and folders. It's the patterns you type when you do stuff like ls *.js in your shell or put src/* in a .gitignore file. When used to match filenames, it's sometimes called a "wildcard".

Install

npm install tiny-glob

Core Features

🔥 extremely fast: ~350% faster than node-glob and ~230% faster than fast-glob

Usage

const glob = require ( 'tiny-glob' ); ( async function ( ) { let files = await glob( 'src/*/*.{js,md}' ); })();

API

Type: function

Returns: Array

Return array of matching files and folders This function is async and returns a promise.

str

Type: String

The glob pattern to match against.

OBS: Please only use forward-slashes in glob expressions. Even on windows

Type: String

Default: '.'

Change default working directory.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Allow patterns to match filenames or directories that begin with a period ( . ).

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Return matches as absolute paths.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Skip directories and return matched files only.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Flush the internal cache object.

Windows

Though Windows may use / , \ , or \\ as path separators, you can only use forward-slashes ( / ) when specifying glob expressions. Any back-slashes ( \ ) will be interpreted as escape characters instead of path separators.

This is common across many glob-based modules; see node-glob for corroboration.

Benchmarks

glob x 13 ,405 ops/sec ±1.80% (85 runs sampled) fast-glob x 25 ,745 ops/sec ±2.76% (59 runs sampled) tiny-glob x 102 ,658 ops/sec ±0.79% (91 runs sampled) Fastest is tiny-glob ┌───────────┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────┬────────────────┐ │ Name │ Mean time │ Ops/sec │ Diff │ ├───────────┼─────────────────────────┼─────────────┼────────────────┤ │ glob │ 0.00007459990597268128 │ 13 ,404.843 │ N/A │ ├───────────┼─────────────────────────┼─────────────┼────────────────┤ │ fast-glob │ 0.000038842529587611705 │ 25 ,744.976 │ 92.06 % faster │ ├───────────┼─────────────────────────┼─────────────┼────────────────┤ │ tiny-glob │ 0.00000974110141018254 │ 102 ,657.796 │ 298.75 % faster │ └───────────┴─────────────────────────┴─────────────┴────────────────┘

Advanced Globbing

Learn more about advanced globbing

License

MIT © Terkel Gjervig