Readme

Tiny Glob

tiny glob

version CI downloads install size

Tiny and extremely fast library to match files and folders using glob patterns.


"Globs" is the common name for a specific type of pattern used to match files and folders. It's the patterns you type when you do stuff like ls *.js in your shell or put src/* in a .gitignore file. When used to match filenames, it's sometimes called a "wildcard".

Install

npm install tiny-glob

Core Features

  • 🔥 extremely fast: ~350% faster than node-glob and ~230% faster than fast-glob
  • 💪 powerful: supports advanced globbing patterns (ExtGlob)
  • 📦 tiny: only ~45 LOC with 2 small dependencies
  • 👫 friendly: simple and easy to use api
  • 🎭 cross-platform: supports both unix and windows

Usage

const glob = require('tiny-glob');

(async function(){
    let files = await glob('src/*/*.{js,md}');
    // => [ ... ] array of matching files
})();

API

glob(str, options)

Type: function
Returns: Array

Return array of matching files and folders This function is async and returns a promise.

str

Type: String

The glob pattern to match against.

OBS: Please only use forward-slashes in glob expressions. Even on windows

options.cwd

Type: String
Default: '.'

Change default working directory.

options.dot

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Allow patterns to match filenames or directories that begin with a period (.).

options.absolute

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Return matches as absolute paths.

options.filesOnly

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Skip directories and return matched files only.

options.flush

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Flush the internal cache object.

Windows

Though Windows may use /, \, or \\ as path separators, you can only use forward-slashes (/) when specifying glob expressions. Any back-slashes (\) will be interpreted as escape characters instead of path separators.

This is common across many glob-based modules; see node-glob for corroboration.

Benchmarks

glob x 13,405 ops/sec ±1.80% (85 runs sampled)
fast-glob x 25,745 ops/sec ±2.76% (59 runs sampled)
tiny-glob x 102,658 ops/sec ±0.79% (91 runs sampled)
Fastest is tiny-glob
┌───────────┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────┬────────────────┐
 Name       Mean time                Ops/sec      Diff           
├───────────┼─────────────────────────┼─────────────┼────────────────┤
 glob       0.00007459990597268128   13,404.843   N/A            
├───────────┼─────────────────────────┼─────────────┼────────────────┤
 fast-glob  0.000038842529587611705  25,744.976   92.06% faster  
├───────────┼─────────────────────────┼─────────────┼────────────────┤
 tiny-glob  0.00000974110141018254   102,657.796  298.75% faster 
└───────────┴─────────────────────────┴─────────────┴────────────────┘

Advanced Globbing

Learn more about advanced globbing

License

MIT © Terkel Gjervig

