Tiny and extremely fast library to match files and folders using glob patterns.
"Globs" is the common name for a specific type of pattern used to match files and folders. It's the patterns you type when you do stuff like
ls *.js in your shell or put
src/* in a
.gitignore file. When used to match filenames, it's sometimes called a "wildcard".
npm install tiny-glob
ExtGlob)
const glob = require('tiny-glob');
(async function(){
let files = await glob('src/*/*.{js,md}');
// => [ ... ] array of matching files
})();
Type:
function
Returns:
Array
Return array of matching files and folders
This function is
async and returns a promise.
Type:
String
The glob pattern to match against.
OBS: Please only use forward-slashes in glob expressions. Even on windows
Type:
String
Default:
'.'
Change default working directory.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Allow patterns to match filenames or directories that begin with a period (
.).
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Return matches as absolute paths.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Skip directories and return matched files only.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Flush the internal cache object.
Though Windows may use
/,
\, or
\\ as path separators, you can only use forward-slashes (
/) when specifying glob expressions. Any back-slashes (
\) will be interpreted as escape characters instead of path separators.
This is common across many glob-based modules; see
node-glob for corroboration.
glob x 13,405 ops/sec ±1.80% (85 runs sampled)
fast-glob x 25,745 ops/sec ±2.76% (59 runs sampled)
tiny-glob x 102,658 ops/sec ±0.79% (91 runs sampled)
Fastest is tiny-glob
┌───────────┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────┬────────────────┐
│ Name │ Mean time │ Ops/sec │ Diff │
├───────────┼─────────────────────────┼─────────────┼────────────────┤
│ glob │ 0.00007459990597268128 │ 13,404.843 │ N/A │
├───────────┼─────────────────────────┼─────────────┼────────────────┤
│ fast-glob │ 0.000038842529587611705 │ 25,744.976 │ 92.06% faster │
├───────────┼─────────────────────────┼─────────────┼────────────────┤
│ tiny-glob │ 0.00000974110141018254 │ 102,657.796 │ 298.75% faster │
└───────────┴─────────────────────────┴─────────────┴────────────────┘
Learn more about advanced globbing
MIT © Terkel Gjervig