A tiny (less than 1k) event emitter library.
npm install tiny-emitter --save
var Emitter = require('tiny-emitter');
var emitter = new Emitter();
emitter.on('some-event', function (arg1, arg2, arg3) {
//
});
emitter.emit('some-event', 'arg1 value', 'arg2 value', 'arg3 value');
Alternatively, you can skip the initialization step by requiring
tiny-emitter/instance instead. This pulls in an already initialized emitter.
var emitter = require('tiny-emitter/instance');
emitter.on('some-event', function (arg1, arg2, arg3) {
//
});
emitter.emit('some-event', 'arg1 value', 'arg2 value', 'arg3 value');
Subscribe to an event
event - the name of the event to subscribe to
callback - the function to call when event is emitted
context - (OPTIONAL) - the context to bind the event callback to
Subscribe to an event only once
event - the name of the event to subscribe to
callback - the function to call when event is emitted
context - (OPTIONAL) - the context to bind the event callback to
Unsubscribe from an event or all events. If no callback is provided, it unsubscribes you from all events.
event - the name of the event to unsubscribe from
callback - the function used when binding to the event
Trigger a named event
event - the event name to emit
arguments... - any number of arguments to pass to the event subscribers
Build (Tests, Browserifies, and minifies)
npm install
npm run build
Test
npm install
npm test