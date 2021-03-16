A light-weight date picker with zero dependencies.
npm install --save tiny-date-picker
// Import the picker
import tinyDatePicker from 'tiny-date-picker';
// Create a date picker and associate it with a textbox.
tinyDatePicker({ input: document.querySelector('input') });
The options are fairly well commented in types.ts.
If you're looking for 3.x docs, they can be found here.
Nice NodeJS package for a date picker with minimal usage. Very optimized and lightweight. If your concern is size the use this.