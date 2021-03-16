A light-weight date picker with zero dependencies.

Zero dependencies

Roughly 3.5KB minified and gzipped

Mobile-friendly/responsive

Supports multiple languages

TinyDatePicker demo

Installation

npm install --save tiny-date-picker

Usage

import tinyDatePicker from 'tiny-date-picker' ; tinyDatePicker({ input : document .querySelector( 'input' ) });

Options

The options are fairly well commented in types.ts.

Previous versions

If you're looking for 3.x docs, they can be found here.