tdp

tiny-date-picker

by Chris Davies
4.0.0-beta6 (see all)

A small, modern, dependency-free date picker

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.3K

GitHub Stars

392

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/5
WarenGonzaga

Top Feedback

Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Readme

Tiny Date Picker

A light-weight date picker with zero dependencies.

  • Zero dependencies
  • Roughly 3.5KB minified and gzipped
  • Mobile-friendly/responsive
  • Supports multiple languages
  • TinyDatePicker demo

Installation

npm install --save tiny-date-picker

Usage

// Import the picker
import tinyDatePicker from 'tiny-date-picker';

// Create a date picker and associate it with a textbox.
tinyDatePicker({ input: document.querySelector('input') });

Options

The options are fairly well commented in types.ts.

Previous versions

If you're looking for 3.x docs, they can be found here.

Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Waren Gonzaga, Metro Manila, Philippines
December 8, 2020
I'm the person who wastes my time just to save yours! ✌😎
December 8, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Nice NodeJS package for a date picker with minimal usage. Very optimized and lightweight. If your concern is size the use this.

0

