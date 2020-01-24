openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tcp

tiny-css-prefixer

by Phil Pluckthun
1.1.4 (see all)

CSS prefixing helpers in less than 1KB 🌈

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

120

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tiny-css-prefixer

Bare essentials CSS prefixing helpers in less than 1KB 🌈

version gzip size

Currently supports prefixing properties for most browsers as it makes sense. See SUPPORT.md for more information on which prefixes and transformations have been omitted.

The API is fairly straightforward and only consists of two functions, prefixProperty and prefixValue.

prefixProperty('margin'); // 0b000
prefixProperty('appearance'); // 0b110

prefixValue('color', 'palevioletred'); // 'palevioletred'
prefixValue('position', 'sticky'); // '-webkit-sticky, sticky'

prefixProperty returns a bitmap depending on which prefix should be applied:

  • 0b001 stands for -ms-
  • 0b010 stands for -moz-
  • 0b100 stands for -webkit

These are combined using a binary OR, so an example usage of the prefixProperty helper may look like the following:

const prefix = (prop, value) => {
  const flag = prefixProperty(prop);
  let css = `${prop}: ${value};\n`;
  if (flag & 0b001) css += `-ms-${css}`;
  if (flag & 0b010) css += `-moz-${css}`;
  if (flag & 0b100) css += `-webkit-${css}`;
  return css;
};

Additionally prefixValue can accept full declarations to avoid having to apply it before concatenation, which can be useful in case you're trying to minimise string operations:

const declaration = 'position: sticky';
prefixValue(declaration, declaration); // 'position: -webkit-sticky, sticky'

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial