A tiny cookie manipulation plugin for browser.
Upgrade from 1.x to 2.x: You can check the CHANGELOG.md
NPM:
npm install tiny-cookie
ES2015 (recommended)
// You can import all methods.
import * as Cookies from 'tiny-cookie'
// Or, you can import the methods as needed.
import { isEnabled, get, set, remove } from 'tiny-cookie'
// No alias required, just imports.
import { isCookieEnabled, getCookie, setCookie, removeCookie } from 'tiny-cookie'
The tiny-cookie will expose an object
Cookie on the global scope. Also, it can be as a CommonJS/AMD module (recommended).
Alias: isCookieEnabled
Check if the cookie is enabled.
Alias: getCookie
Get the cookie value with decoding, using
decodeURIComponent.
Alias: getRawCookie
Get the cookie value without decoding.
Alias: getAllCookies
Get all cookies with decoding, using
decodeURIComponent.
Alias: setCookie
Set a cookie with encoding the value, using
encodeURIComponent. The
options parameter is an object. And its property can be a valid cookie option, such as
path(default: root path
/),
domain,
expires/
max-age,
samesite or
secure (Note: the
secure flag will be set if it is an truthy value, such as
true, or it will be not set). For example, you can set the expiration:
import { setCookie } from 'tiny-cookie';
const now = new Date;
now.setMonth(now.getMonth() + 1);
setCookie('foo', 'Foo', { expires: now.toGMTString() });
The
expires property value can accept a
Date object, a parsable date string (parsed by
Date.parse()), an integer (unit: day) or a numeric string with a suffix character which specifies the time unit.
|Unit suffix
|Representation
|Y
|One year
|M
|One month
|D
|One day
|h
|One hour
|m
|One minute
|s
|One second
Examples:
import { setCookie } from 'tiny-cookie';
const date = new Date;
date.setDate(date.getDate() + 21);
setCookie('dateObject', 'A date object', { expires: date });
setCookie('dateString', 'A parsable date string', { expires: date.toGMTString() });
setCookie('integer', 'Seven days later', { expires: 7 });
setCookie('stringSuffixY', 'One year later', { expires: '1Y' });
setCookie('stringSuffixM', 'One month later', { expires: '1M' });
setCookie('stringSuffixD', 'One day later', { expires: '1D' });
setCookie('stringSuffixh', 'One hour later', { expires: '1h' });
setCookie('stringSuffixm', 'Ten minutes later', { expires: '10m' });
setCookie('stringSuffixs', 'Thirty seconds later', { expires: '30s' });
Alias: setRawCookie
Set a cookie without encoding.
Alias: removeCookie
Remove a cookie on the current domain. If you want to remove the parent domain's cookie, you can use the
options parameter, such as
remove('cookieName', { domain: 'parentdomain.com' }).
You can write your cookie get and set methods with JSON support easily:
import { getCookie, setCookie } from 'tiny-cookie';
export const getJSON = (key) => getCookie(key, JSON.parse);
export const setJSON = (key, value, options) => setCookie(key, value, JSON.stringify, options);
MIT.