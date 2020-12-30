English | 简体中文

A tiny cookie manipulation plugin for browser.

Upgrade from 1.x to 2.x: You can check the CHANGELOG.md

If you're used tiny-cookie, then you may be interest in micell, a collection of functions focusing on web development.

Install

NPM:

npm install tiny-cookie

Usage

ES2015 (recommended)

import * as Cookies from 'tiny-cookie' import { isEnabled, get , set , remove } from 'tiny-cookie' // No alias required, just imports. import { isCookieEnabled, getCookie, setCookie, removeCookie } from 'tiny-cookie'

The tiny-cookie will expose an object Cookie on the global scope. Also, it can be as a CommonJS/AMD module (recommended).

APIs

Alias: isCookieEnabled

Check if the cookie is enabled.

Alias: getCookie

Get the cookie value with decoding, using decodeURIComponent .

Alias: getRawCookie

Get the cookie value without decoding.

Alias: getAllCookies

Get all cookies with decoding, using decodeURIComponent .

Alias: setCookie

Set a cookie with encoding the value, using encodeURIComponent . The options parameter is an object. And its property can be a valid cookie option, such as path (default: root path / ), domain , expires / max-age , samesite or secure (Note: the secure flag will be set if it is an truthy value, such as true , or it will be not set). For example, you can set the expiration:

import { setCookie } from 'tiny-cookie' ; const now = new Date ; now.setMonth(now.getMonth() + 1 ); setCookie( 'foo' , 'Foo' , { expires : now.toGMTString() });

The expires property value can accept a Date object, a parsable date string (parsed by Date.parse() ), an integer (unit: day) or a numeric string with a suffix character which specifies the time unit.

Unit suffix Representation Y One year M One month D One day h One hour m One minute s One second

Examples:

import { setCookie } from 'tiny-cookie' ; const date = new Date ; date.setDate(date.getDate() + 21 ); setCookie( 'dateObject' , 'A date object' , { expires : date }); setCookie( 'dateString' , 'A parsable date string' , { expires : date.toGMTString() }); setCookie( 'integer' , 'Seven days later' , { expires : 7 }); setCookie( 'stringSuffixY' , 'One year later' , { expires : '1Y' }); setCookie( 'stringSuffixM' , 'One month later' , { expires : '1M' }); setCookie( 'stringSuffixD' , 'One day later' , { expires : '1D' }); setCookie( 'stringSuffixh' , 'One hour later' , { expires : '1h' }); setCookie( 'stringSuffixm' , 'Ten minutes later' , { expires : '10m' }); setCookie( 'stringSuffixs' , 'Thirty seconds later' , { expires : '30s' });

Alias: setRawCookie

Set a cookie without encoding.

Alias: removeCookie

Remove a cookie on the current domain. If you want to remove the parent domain's cookie, you can use the options parameter, such as remove('cookieName', { domain: 'parentdomain.com' }) .

FAQ

How to use JSON as the encoder/decoder?

You can write your cookie get and set methods with JSON support easily:

import { getCookie, setCookie } from 'tiny-cookie' ; export const getJSON = ( key ) => getCookie(key, JSON .parse); export const setJSON = ( key, value, options ) => setCookie(key, value, JSON .stringify, options);

License

MIT.