How is this different from redux? The key differences are:
$ npm install tiny-atom
Read the full docs or pick one of the highlights:
import createAtom from 'tiny-atom'
const atom = createAtom({ unicorns: 0, rainbows: [] }, {
incrementUnicorns ({ get, set }, n) {
set({ unicorns: get().unicorns + n })
},
async fetchRainbows ({ set, actions }) {
set({ loading: true })
const { data: rainbows } = await axios.get('/api/rainbows')
set({ rainbows, loading: false })
actions.incrementUnicorns(1)
}
})
atom.observe(atom => {
console.log('atom', atom)
const { rainbows, unicorns } = atom.get()
render(unicorns).onClick(e => atom.actions.incrementUnicorns(10))
})
Provide the store:
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import createAtom from 'tiny-atom'
import { Provider } from 'tiny-atom/react'
const atom = createAtom({ user: { name: 'Atom' } }, {
message ({ get, set, swap, actions }, msg) {
console.log(msg)
}
})
ReactDOM.render((
<Provider atom={atom}>
<App />
</Provider>
), document.querySelector('root'))
Connect using React hooks:
import React from 'react'
import { useAtom, useActions } from 'tiny-atom/react/hooks'
export default function Hello () {
const user = useAtom(state => state.user)
const { message } = useActions()
return (
<button onClick={() => message('hi')}>{user.name}</button>
)
}
createAtom(initialState, actions, options)
Create an atom.
type:
any
default:
{}
The initial state of the atom.
type:
object
default:
{}
An object with action functions. The signature of an action function is
({ get, set, swap, actions, dispatch }, payload). If you provide nested action objects or other structure, make sure to also specify an appropriate
options.evolve implementation to handle your actions appropriately.
get() - returns the current state
set(patch) - updates the state with the patch object by merging the patch using
Object.assign
swap(state) - replace the entire state with the provided one
dispatch - same as
atom.dispatch, dispatches an action
actions - actions prebound to dispatch, i.e. actions.increment(1) is equivalent to dispatch('increment', 1)
type:
function
A function that receives all of the dispatched action objects and calls the action functions. The function signature is
(atom, action, actions). Note that
atom in this place has an extra added function
set, a function that is used to update the state, this function does not exist on the actual atom. The default implementation uses
action.type to find the matching function in the
actions object.
type:
function | function[]
default:
null
A function that will be called on each action and state update. The function is passed an
info object of shape
{ type, atom, action, sourceActions, prevState }. Tiny atom comes with 2 built in debug functions
tiny-atom/log and
tiny-atom/devtools.
createAtom({ count: 1 }, {
increment: ({ get, set }, payload) => set({ count: get().count + payload }),
inc: ({ actions }, payload) => actions.increment(payload)
})
atom.get()
Get current state.
atom.get()
atom.get().feed.items
atom.set(update)
Update state by shallowly merging an update.
atom.set({ user })
atom.set({ entities: { ...get().entities, posts } })
atom.swap(state)
Replace the entire state with the provided one.
atom.swap(nextState)
atom.dispatch(type, payload)
Send an action
atom.dispatch('fetchMovies')
atom.dispatch('increment', 5)
atom.actions
A map of prebound actions. For example, if your actions passed to atom are
const actions = {
increment ({ get, set }) {
const { count } = get()
set({ count: count + 1 })
}
}
They will be bound such that calling
atom.actions.increment(1) dispatches action with `dispatch('increment', 1).
atom.observe(cb)
Register a callback for when atom changes. Returns the unobserve function.
atom.observe(render)
atom.observe(atom => render(atom.get(), atom.dispatch))
atom.fuse(state, actions)
Extend atom's state and the action object. Convenient for composing atom from slices of state and actions from several modules.
const state = {
project: { name: 'tiny-atom' }
}
const actions = {
star: ({ get, set }) => set({
project: { starred: true }
})
}
atom.fuse(state, actions)
For documentation on the set of react and preact components
<Provider />,
<Consumer />,
connect,
useAtom,
useActions and
useDispatch see react or preact docs.