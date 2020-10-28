Existing solutions also re-implement Promise 😩...
The goal of this library is to use native async functions (if ES7 is available) and/or native Promise (ES6) including
Promise.race() and
Promise.all() to implement the concurrency behavior (look our source code).
asyncPool runs multiple promise-returning & async functions in a limited concurrency pool. It rejects immediately as soon as one of the promises rejects. It resolves when all the promises completes. It calls the iterator function as soon as possible (under concurrency limit). For example:
const timeout = i => new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(() => resolve(i), i));
await asyncPool(2, [1000, 5000, 3000, 2000], timeout);
// Call iterator (i = 1000)
// Call iterator (i = 5000)
// Pool limit of 2 reached, wait for the quicker one to complete...
// 1000 finishes
// Call iterator (i = 3000)
// Pool limit of 2 reached, wait for the quicker one to complete...
// 3000 finishes
// Call iterator (i = 2000)
// Itaration is complete, wait until running ones complete...
// 5000 finishes
// 2000 finishes
// Resolves, results are passed in given array order `[1000, 5000, 3000, 2000]`.
$ npm install tiny-async-pool
import asyncPool from "tiny-async-pool";
const timeout = i => new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(() => resolve(i), i));
const results = await asyncPool(2, [1000, 5000, 3000, 2000], timeout);
Note: Something really nice will be possible soon https://github.com/tc39/proposal-async-iteration
const timeout = i => new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(() => resolve(i), i));
return asyncPool(2, [1000, 5000, 3000, 2000], timeout).then(results => {
...
});
asyncPool(poolLimit, array, iteratorFn)
Runs multiple promise-returning & async functions in a limited concurrency pool. It rejects immediately as soon as one of the promises rejects. It resolves when all the promises completes. It calls the iterator function as soon as possible (under concurrency limit).
The pool limit number (>= 1).
Input array.
Iterator function that takes two arguments (array item and the array itself). The iterator function should either return a promise or be an async function.
MIT © Rafael Xavier de Souza