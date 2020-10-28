asyncPool

Existing solutions also re-implement Promise 😩...

The goal of this library is to use native async functions (if ES7 is available) and/or native Promise (ES6) including Promise.race() and Promise.all() to implement the concurrency behavior (look our source code).

asyncPool runs multiple promise-returning & async functions in a limited concurrency pool. It rejects immediately as soon as one of the promises rejects. It resolves when all the promises completes. It calls the iterator function as soon as possible (under concurrency limit). For example:

const timeout = i => new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout( () => resolve(i), i)); await asyncPool( 2 , [ 1000 , 5000 , 3000 , 2000 ], timeout);

Usage

$ npm install tiny- async -pool

import asyncPool from "tiny-async-pool" ;

ES7 async

const timeout = i => new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout( () => resolve(i), i)); const results = await asyncPool( 2 , [ 1000 , 5000 , 3000 , 2000 ], timeout);

Note: Something really nice will be possible soon https://github.com/tc39/proposal-async-iteration

ES6 Promise

const timeout = i => new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout( () => resolve(i), i)); return asyncPool( 2 , [ 1000 , 5000 , 3000 , 2000 ], timeout).then( results => { ... });

API

Runs multiple promise-returning & async functions in a limited concurrency pool. It rejects immediately as soon as one of the promises rejects. It resolves when all the promises completes. It calls the iterator function as soon as possible (under concurrency limit).

poolLimit

The pool limit number (>= 1).

array

Input array.

iteratorFn

Iterator function that takes two arguments (array item and the array itself). The iterator function should either return a promise or be an async function.

License

MIT © Rafael Xavier de Souza