tinper-neoui is based on the UI design language IUAP design to achieve the enterprise-class front-end framework. It can help users to quickly build a standard consistent front page and improve the development efficiency
Rich components
Download resources according to your needs
Responsive layout
Adapter mainstream browser （IE8+ 、firefox、Chrome、Safari）
npm install tinper-neoui
css Path: //design.yonyoucloud.com/static/neoui/latest/css/neoui.css
JS Path: //design.yonyoucloud.com/static/neoui/latest/js/neoui.js
import { neoui } from "tinper-neoui"
css：
<link href="//design.yonyoucloud.com/static/neoui/latest/css/neoui.css" rel="stylesheet">
JS ：
<script src="//design.yonyoucloud.com/static/jquery/jquery-1.11.2.js"></script>
<script src="//design.yonyoucloud.com/static/neoui/latest/js/neoui.js"></script>
Note： neoui is dependent on jQuery
<button class="u-button u-button-primary">Hello World!</button>
Read the Develop documentation for information on the framework contents, templates and examples, and more.
If you encounter any problems , submit issues,or pull request。
Developers can participate in the development of neoui, but also can be based on neoui two development
tinper-neoui use gulp.js and webpack build the project.
clone：
$ git clone git@github.com:iuap-design/tinper-neoui.git
install：
$ npm install
build：
$ npm run product