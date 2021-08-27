Tinode Web

Briefing

Single-page web chat application for Tinode. The app is built on React. The Tinode javascript SDK has no external dependencies. Overall, it's a lot like open source WhatsApp or Telegram web apps.

Although the app is generally usable, keep in mind that this is work in progress. Some bugs probably exist, some features are missing. The app was tested in the latest Chrome & Firefox only. NPM package is available.

Try possibly newer or older version live at https://web.tinode.co/.

For demo access and other instructions see here.

Installing and running

This is NOT a standalone app, this is just a frontend, a client. It requires a backend. See installation instructions. See instructions for enabling push notifications.

Getting support

Read client-side and server-side API documentation.

For support, general questions, discussions post to https://groups.google.com/d/forum/tinode.

For bugs and feature requests open an issue.

Use https://tinode.co/contact for commercial inquiries.

Internationalization

The app is fully internationalized using React-Intl. The UI language is selected automatically from the language specified by the browser. A specific language can be forced by adding #?hl=XX parameter to the URL when starting the app, e.g. https://web.tinode.co/#?hl=ru.

The app is currently available in the following languages:

English

Chinese (simplified)

Chinese (traditional)

German

Korean

Romanian

Russian

Spanish

More translations are welcome. See instructions.

Not done yet

Voice or video messages, video or audio calling.

End-to-End encryption.

Emoji support is weak.

Mentions, hashtags.

Previews not generated for videos, audio, links or docs.

Other

Demo avatars and some other graphics are from https://www.pexels.com/ under CC0 license.

Background patterns from http://subtlepatterns.com/, commercial and non-commercial use allowed with attribution.

Fonts and icons from Google under license which permits commercial and non-commercial use.

Push notifications built with https://firebase.google.com/.

Responsive design

Desktop screenshot

Mobile screenshots