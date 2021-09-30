Tinify API client for Node.js

Node.js client for the Tinify API, used for TinyPNG and TinyJPG. Tinify compresses your images intelligently. Read more at http://tinify.com.

Documentation

Go to the documentation for the Node.js client.

Installation

Install the API client:

npm install tinify

Or add this to your package.json :

{ "dependencies" : { "tinify" : "*" } }

Usage

const tinify = require ( "tinify" ); tinify.key = "YOUR_API_KEY" ; tinify.fromFile( "unoptimized.png" ).toFile( "optimized.png" );

Running tests

npm install npm test

Integration tests

npm install TINIFY_KEY=$YOUR_API_KEY npm run integration

License

This software is licensed under the MIT License. View the license.