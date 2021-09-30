openbase logo
tinify

by tinify
1.6.1 (see all)

Node.js client for the Tinify API.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.2K

GitHub Stars

336

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Build Status

Tinify API client for Node.js

Node.js client for the Tinify API, used for TinyPNG and TinyJPG. Tinify compresses your images intelligently. Read more at http://tinify.com.

Documentation

Go to the documentation for the Node.js client.

Installation

Install the API client:

npm install tinify

Or add this to your package.json:

{
  "dependencies": {
    "tinify": "*"
  }
}

Usage

const tinify = require("tinify");
tinify.key = "YOUR_API_KEY";

tinify.fromFile("unoptimized.png").toFile("optimized.png");

Running tests

npm install
npm test

Integration tests

npm install
TINIFY_KEY=$YOUR_API_KEY npm run integration

License

This software is licensed under the MIT License. View the license.

