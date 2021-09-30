Node.js client for the Tinify API, used for TinyPNG and TinyJPG. Tinify compresses your images intelligently. Read more at http://tinify.com.
Go to the documentation for the Node.js client.
Install the API client:
npm install tinify
Or add this to your
package.json:
{
"dependencies": {
"tinify": "*"
}
}
const tinify = require("tinify");
tinify.key = "YOUR_API_KEY";
tinify.fromFile("unoptimized.png").toFile("optimized.png");
npm install
npm test
npm install
TINIFY_KEY=$YOUR_API_KEY npm run integration
This software is licensed under the MIT License. View the license.