Easily manage NPM, component, and bower package files.
Managing Node.js and browser side JavaScript packages can be a pain in the ass. Editing multiple fields in
package.json (Node.js/NPM),
component.json (browser/component), and
bower.json (browser/bower) is tedious. Tin makes this easier.
npm install -g tin
Any of the three files
package.json,
component.json, and
bower.json must exist. Tin will not create these files if they don't exist and they're not proper JSON.
Usage: tin [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-p, --path [path] The path that contains the package files. Defaults to the current directory.
--create If any of the files don't exist, it creates them.
--check Check to verify files are valid. Don't use in conjunction with any other options.
-d, --desc [description] Update package descriptions.
-k, --keywords [keywords] Add to package keywords.
-m, --main [script] Update main script file.
-n, --name [name] Update name of the package.
-r, --repo [repo] Update source repository (GitHub shorthand).
-v, --version [version] Update package versions.
-b, --bump [major, minor, patch, prerelease] Bump package version by increment
creates any of the package files if they don't exist:
tin --create
also, if any of the files do exist, it won't overwrite them, can pass other params too:
tin --create --name awesome
checks to make sure that the files are JSON parsable, don't use this in conjunction with any other args
tin --check
update the packages version:
tin -v 0.0.1
update package description:
tin -d "Super cool JavaScript module."
clear keywords:
tin -k
or
tin -k ""
add to the keywords:
tin -k "file, tcp, processing"
tin -m "lib/awesome-module.js"
tin -n "awesome-module"
tin -r "jprichardson/awesome-module"
tin -v "0.0.1"
(running
tin -v without a parameter, like
tin -v results in displaying the current
Tin version)
(MIT License)
Copyright 2013, JP Richardson jprichardson@gmail.com