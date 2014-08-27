tin

Easily manage NPM, component, and bower package files.

Managing Node.js and browser side JavaScript packages can be a pain in the ass. Editing multiple fields in package.json (Node.js/NPM), component.json (browser/component), and bower.json (browser/bower) is tedious. Tin makes this easier.

Installation

npm install -g tin

Specs

component : https://github.com/component/component/wiki/Spec

: https://github.com/component/component/wiki/Spec npm : https://npmjs.org/doc/json.html

: https://npmjs.org/doc/json.html bower: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1APq7oA9tNao1UYWyOm8dKqlRP2blVkROYLZ2fLIjtWc/edit (not sure if this is the most to date one)

Usage

Any of the three files package.json , component.json , and bower.json must exist. Tin will not create these files if they don't exist and they're not proper JSON.

Usage : tin [options] Options: -h, -p, -d, -k, -m, -n, -r, -v, -b,

create

creates any of the package files if they don't exist:

tin --create

also, if any of the files do exist, it won't overwrite them, can pass other params too:

tin --create --name awesome

check

checks to make sure that the files are JSON parsable, don't use this in conjunction with any other args

tin --check

version

update the packages version:

tin -v 0 .0 .1

description

update package description:

tin -d "Super cool JavaScript module."

keywords

clear keywords:

tin -k

or

tin -k ""

add to the keywords:

tin -k "file, tcp, processing"

main script

tin -m "lib/awesome-module.js"

name

tin -n "awesome-module"

repo

tin -r "jprichardson/awesome-module"

version

tin -v "0 .0 .1 "

(running tin -v without a parameter, like tin -v results in displaying the current Tin version)

License

(MIT License)

Copyright 2013, JP Richardson jprichardson@gmail.com