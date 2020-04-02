Timing.js is a small set of helpers for working with the Navigation Timing API to identify where your application is spending its time. Useful as a standalone script, DevTools Snippet or bookmarklet.

Features

Normalizes firstPaint across Chrome, Opera and IE11 to timing.getTimes().firstPaint . Firefox may be able to do similar with MozAfterPaint

across Chrome, Opera and IE11 to . Firefox may be able to do similar with Adds firstPaintTime ( firstPaint - load/nav start)

( - load/nav start) Adds: domReadyTime , initDomTreeTime , loadEventTime , loadTime , redirectTime , requestTime , unloadEventTime connectTime

Installation

Clone

Download the latest version or just git clone https://github.com/addyosmani/timing.js.git .

$ bower install timing-js

$ npm install timing.js

Usage

By default, running the script will print out a summary table of measurements. The API for the script is as follows:

Get measurements:

timing.getTimes();

Print a summary table of measurements (uses console.table()):

timing.printSimpleTable();

Also works in Firefox DevTools (Firefox Nightly only for now):

Print a complete table of measurements (including rest of window.performance ):

timing.printTable();

Sample output of timing.getTimes()

Chrome:

firstPaint: 1411307463455.813 firstPaintTime : 685.0390625 appcacheTime : 2 connectEnd : 1411307463185 connectStart : 1411307463080 connectTime : 105 domComplete : 1411307463437 domContentLoadedEventEnd : 1411307463391 domContentLoadedEventStart : 1411307463391 domInteractive : 1411307463391 domLoading : 1411307463365 domReadyTime : 46 domainLookupEnd : 1411307463080 domainLookupStart : 1411307463032 fetchStart : 1411307463030 initDomTreeTime : 56 loadEventEnd : 1411307463445 loadEventStart : 1411307463437 loadEventTime : 8 loadTime : 558 lookupDomainTime : 48 navigationStart : 1411307462887 readyStart : 143 redirectEnd : 0 redirectStart : 0 redirectTime : 0 requestStart : 1411307463185 requestTime : 150 responseEnd : 1411307463335 responseStart : 1411307463333 secureConnectionStart : 1411307463130 unloadEventEnd : 0 unloadEventStart : 0 unloadEventTime : 0

Firefox:

IE 11:

Build

Run npm install to install necessary dependencies for building the library. Check that npm run jshint doesn't throw any exceptions and then run npm run minify to minify.

License

Released under an MIT license.