Play MIDI files in a browser with a simple API.
This package is used on BitMidi.com, the wayback machine for old-school MIDI files! Check out some examples here:
npm install timidity
const Timidity = require('timidity')
const player = new Timidity()
player.load('/my-file.mid')
player.play()
player.on('playing', () => {
console.log(player.duration) // => 351.521
})
If you just want to play MIDI files in the browser and don't need a JavaScript
API interface, consider using the
bg-sound package, which supports
this much simpler usage:
<script src="bg-sound.min.js"></script>
<bg-sound src="sound.mid"></bg-sound>
player = new Timidity([baseUrl])
Create a new MIDI player.
Optionally, provide a
baseUrl to customize where the player will look for the
lazy-loaded WebAssembly file
libtimidity.wasm and the
FreePats General MIDI soundset files.
The default
baseUrl is
/.
For example, here is how to mount the necessary files at
/ with the
express
server:
const timidityPath = path.dirname(require.resolve('timidity'))
app.use(express.static(timidityPath))
const freepatsPath = path.dirname(require.resolve('freepats'))
app.use(express.static(freepatsPath))
player.load(urlOrBuf)
This function loads the specified MIDI file
urlOrBuf, which is a
string path
to the MIDI file or a
Uint8Array which contains the MIDI file data.
This should be the first function called on a new
Timidity instance.
player.play()
Plays the currently loaded MIDI file.
player.pause()
Pauses the currently loaded MIDI file.
player.seek(seconds)
Seeks to a specified time in the MIDI file.
If the player is paused when the function is called, it will remain paused. If the function is called from another state (playing, etc.), the player will continue playing.
player.duration
Returns the duration in seconds (
number) of the currently playing MIDI file.
Note that
duration will return
0 until the file is loaded, which normally
happens just before the
playing event.
player.currentTime
Returns the elapsed time in seconds since the MIDI file started playing.
player.destroy()
Destroys the entire player instance, stops the current MIDI file from playing, cleans up all resources.
Note: It's best to reuse the same player instance for as long as possible. It is
not recommended to call
player.destroy() to stop or change MIDI files. Rather,
just call
player.pause() to pause or
player.load() to load a new MIDI file.
player.destroyed
Returns
true if
destroy() has been called on the player. Returns
false
otherwise.
player.on('error', (err) => {})
This event fires if a fatal error occurs in the player, including if a MIDI file is unable to be played.
player.on('timeupdate', (seconds) => {})
This event fires when the time indicated by the
currentTime property has been
updated.
player.on('unstarted', () => {})
This event fires when a new MIDI file is being loaded.
player.on('ended', () => {})
This event fires when a MIDI file has played until the end.
player.on('playing', () => {})
This event fires when a MIDI file starts playing.
player.on('paused', () => {})
This event fires when a MIDI file is paused.
player.on('buffering', () => {})
This event fires when a MIDI file is loading.
Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.