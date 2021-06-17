This package contains an array of timezones based on conventional options.

It does not follow any complete data set, but it contains almost all basic timezones. And all names are according to the tz format: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_tz_database_time_zones

The fields in the array are as follows:

label a string label which contains the UTC with the tz code of a timezone

a string label which contains the UTC with the code of a timezone tzCode contains the tz codes

contains the codes name contains the descriptive name of the timezone with UTC offset

contains the descriptive name of the timezone with UTC offset utc contains only the UTC of a timezone

Install

npm install timezones-list --save yarn add timezones-list

Example