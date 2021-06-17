openbase logo
tl

timezones-list

by Om Srivastava
3.0.1

List of timezones

Documentation
9K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

timezones-list

This package contains an array of timezones based on conventional options.

It does not follow any complete data set, but it contains almost all basic timezones. And all names are according to the tz format: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_tz_database_time_zones

The fields in the array are as follows:

  • label a string label which contains the UTC with the tz code of a timezone
  • tzCode contains the tz codes
  • name contains the descriptive name of the timezone with UTC offset
  • utc contains only the UTC of a timezone

Install

npm install timezones-list --save

# or

yarn add timezones-list

Example

import timezones from 'timezones-list';

// or

var timezones = require('timezones-list');

