This package contains an array of timezones based on conventional options.
It does not follow any complete data set, but it contains almost all basic timezones. And all names are according to the tz format: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_tz_database_time_zones
The fields in the array are as follows:
label a string label which contains the UTC with the
tz code of a timezone
tzCode contains the
tz codes
name contains the descriptive name of the timezone with UTC offset
utc contains only the UTC of a timezone
npm install timezones-list --save
# or
yarn add timezones-list
import timezones from 'timezones-list';
// or
var timezones = require('timezones-list');