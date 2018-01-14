Node.js client library for accessing Google Time Zone API. It provides time offset data for locations on the surface of the earth. Requesting the time zone information for a specific Latitude/Longitude pair will return the name of that time zone, the time offset from UTC, and the Daylight Savings offset.

Installation

$ npm install timezoner

Usage

var timezoner = require ( 'timezoner' ); timezoner.getTimeZone( 39.6034810 , -119.6822510 , function ( err, data ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } else { console .log(data); } } );

Response data:

{ "dstOffset" : 0.0 , "rawOffset" : -28800.0 , "status" : "OK" , "timeZoneId" : "America/Los_Angeles" , "timeZoneName" : "Pacific Standard Time" }

You can pass in an optional options as a last argument, it can be useful to pass Optional Parameters like key and language . The language parameter is used to the language in which to return results and key parameter is the API Key which identifies your application for purposes of quota management. Please see API Key to know more about key parameter.

timezoner.getTimeZone( 39.6034810 , -119.6822510 , function ( err, data ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } else { console .log(data); } }, { language : 'es' , key : 'YOUR_API_KEY' } );

The response will now be localized to Spanish.

{ "dstOffset" : 3600.0 , "rawOffset" : -28800.0 , "status" : "OK" , "timeZoneId" : "America/Los_Angeles" , "timeZoneName" : "Hora de verano del Pacífico" }

You can find more details about response and different status of response from Time Zone Responses.

Notes

Removed the sensor parameter in options. It is no longer required by Google Time Zone API.

License

