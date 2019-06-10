Time Zone Support

Lightweight time zone listing and date converting. Intended for adding time zone support to high-level date libraries, but also for direct application usage.

Tiny code base - 4.6 KB minified, 1.7 KB gzipped. Do not pack unnecessary weight in your application.

Packed time zone data - 924 KB minified, 33.6 KB gzipped. Single time zones are unpacked on demand.

Smaller bundles of code with limited data - 1900-2050 (206 kB minified, 25.4 kB gzipped), 1970-2038 (141 kB minified, 15.8 kB gzipped) and 2012-2022 (31.3 KB minified, 8.25 kB gzipped).

Generated from the official time zone database version 2019a. Canonical time zone names, aliases, UTC offsets, and daylight-saving time changes.

Minimal interface for time zone lookup and conversions. Parsing, formatting and manipulating dates is usually the task for a higher-level date library.

Attention: exported identifiers in vanilla browser modules changed in the version 2.0.0. See the migration guide for more information.

Synopsis

const { listTimeZones, findTimeZone, getZonedTime, getUnixTime } = require ( 'timezone-support' ) const timeZones = listTimeZones() const berlin = findTimeZone( 'Europe/Berlin' ) const nativeDate = new Date () const berlinTime = getZonedTime(nativeDate, berlin) const berlinTime = { year : 2018 , month : 9 , day : 2 , hours : 10 , minutes : 0 } const nativeDate = new Date (getUnixTime(berlinTime, berlin))

Installation and Getting Started

This module can be installed in your project using NPM or [Yarn]. Make sure, that you use Node.js version 6 or newer.

$ npm i timezone-support --save

$ yarn add timezone-support

Functions are exposed as named exports from the package modules, for example:

const { findTimeZone, getZonedTime } = require ( 'timezone-support' )

You can read more about the module loading in other environments, like with ES6 or in web browsers. Usage scenarios demonstrate applications of this library in typical real-world scenarios. Design concepts explain the approach to time zone handling taken by tni library and types of values used ion the interface. Generating custom time zone data will allow you to save the overall package size by limiting the supported year span. Finally, the API reference lists all functions with a description of their functionality.

You can see complete sample applications too, which can help you start with integration of this library.

Library Integrations

Day.js - timeZone plugin supplies parsing from and formatting to an arbitrary time zone

date-fns - date-fns-timezone provides functions for parsing from and formatting to an arbitrary time zone and time zone conversions for the native Date object.

Release History

2018-06-11 v2.0.2 Upgrade the time zone database to the version 2019a.

2018-06-11 v2.0.1 Default to midnight, if the time part of a date is missing.

2018-06-10 v2.0.0 Use proper identifiers in vanilla browser modules.

2018-11-17 v1.8.0 Include time zone data for years 1970-2038.

2018-11-17 v1.7.0 Include full time zone data separately loadable.

2018-11-06 v1.6.0 Upgrade the time zone database to the version 2018g.

2018-10-08 v1.5.5 Fix compatibility with IE. Thanks, Andrii!

2018-10-06 v1.5.0 Add TypeScript export declarations.

2018-09-30 v1.4.0 Add limited data for just the current decade - years 2012-2022.

2018-09-18 v1.3.0 Maintain the property dayOfWeek in the time object.

2018-09-16 v1.2.0 Add a new getUTCOffset method for more lightweight integrations.

2018-09-03 v1.1.0 Set the property epoch to the time object.

2018-09-02 v1.0.0 Initial release

License

Copyright (c) 2018-2019 Ferdinand Prantl

Licensed under the MIT license.