Lightweight time zone listing and date converting. Intended for adding time zone support to high-level date libraries, but also for direct application usage.
Attention: exported identifiers in vanilla browser modules changed in the version 2.0.0. See the migration guide for more information.
const {
listTimeZones, findTimeZone, getZonedTime, getUnixTime
} = require('timezone-support')
// List canonical time zone names: [ 'Africa/Abidjan', ... ]
const timeZones = listTimeZones()
// Find a particular time zone: { name: 'Europe/Berlin', ... }
const berlin = findTimeZone('Europe/Berlin')
// Convert a date to a specific time zone: { year, month, day, dayOfWeek,
// hours, minutes, seconds, milliseconds, epoch, zone: { abbreviation, offset } }
const nativeDate = new Date()
const berlinTime = getZonedTime(nativeDate, berlin)
// Convert a time from a specific time zone: native Date object
const berlinTime = { year: 2018, month: 9, day: 2, hours: 10, minutes: 0 }
const nativeDate = new Date(getUnixTime(berlinTime, berlin))
This module can be installed in your project using NPM or [Yarn]. Make sure, that you use Node.js version 6 or newer.
$ npm i timezone-support --save
$ yarn add timezone-support
Functions are exposed as named exports from the package modules, for example:
const { findTimeZone, getZonedTime } = require('timezone-support')
You can read more about the module loading in other environments, like with ES6 or in web browsers. Usage scenarios demonstrate applications of this library in typical real-world scenarios. Design concepts explain the approach to time zone handling taken by tni library and types of values used ion the interface. Generating custom time zone data will allow you to save the overall package size by limiting the supported year span. Finally, the API reference lists all functions with a description of their functionality.
You can see complete sample applications too, which can help you start with integration of this library.
