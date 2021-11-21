timezone-picker is the plugin to select and get timezone value of selected area(country) from WorldMap.
npm install --save timezone-picker
or
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/timezone-picker@2.0.0-1/dist/timezone-picker.min.js"></script>
Include the following lines of code in the section of your HTML.
<link href="[yourpath]/select2.min.css" rel="stylesheet"> <!-- Optional -->
<link href="[yourpath]/dist/styles/timezone-picker.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script type="text/javascript" src="[yourpath]/moment-timezone.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="[yourpath]/jquery.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="[yourpath]/select2"></script> <!-- Optional -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="[yourpath]/dist/timezone-picker.min.js"></script>
$(selector).timezonePicker();
Set a custom value on load
If defaultValue is null then system timezone is selected
$(selector).timezonePicker({ defaultValue: { value: "EAT", attribute: "zonename" }});
$(selector).timezonePicker({ defaultValue: { value: "IN", attribute: "country" }});
$(selector).timezonePicker({ defaultValue: { value: "Asia/Calcutta", attribute: "timezone" }});
$(selector).timezonePicker({ defaultValue: { value: "5.5", attribute: "offset" }});
You can create custom shortcuts link using quickLink options.
$(selector).timezonePicker({
quickLink: [{
"IST": "IST",
"LONDON": "Europe/London"
}]
});
Example:
You can pass following value.
$(selector).timezonePicker({
quickLink: [{
"LONDON1": "Europe/London"
}]
});
$(selector).timezonePicker({
quickLink: [{
"LONDON2": "GB"
}]
});
$(selector).timezonePicker({
quickLink: [{
"LONDON3": "GMT"
}]
});
$(selector).timezonePicker({
quickLink: [{
"GMT": "GMT"
}]
});
$(selector).timezonePicker({
hoverText: function(e, data){
return (data.timezone + " (" + data.zonename + ")");
}
});
Class name for the quickLink container.
$(selector).timezonePicker({
quickLinkClass: "quick-class"
});
Output
<div class="filter-box">
<select class="country-lov select-class"></select>
+ <div class="quick-link quick-class"></div>
<div class="hover-text"></div>
</div>
Class name for the country drop-down.
$('body').timezonePicker({
selectClass: "select-class"
});
Output
<div class="filter-box">
+ <select class="country-lov select-class"></select>
<div class="quick-link"></div>
<div class="hover-text"></div>
</div>
Class name for the filter box container.
$('body').timezonePicker({
filterBoxClass: "filter-class"
});
Output
+<div class="filter-box filter-class">
<select class="country-lov"></select>
<div class="quick-link"></div>
<div class="hover-text"></div>
</div>
Class name for the hover text container.
$('body').timezonePicker({
hoverTextClass: "hover-class"
});
Output
<div class="filter-box">
<select class="country-lov"></select>
<div class="quick-link"></div>
+ <div class="hover-text hover-class"></div>
</div>
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|width
Number
500
|width of map
|height
Number
250
|height of map
|defaultValue
Object
|System timezone
|Set custome value on load
{ value: "EAT", attribute: "zonename" }
|quickLink
Array<Object>
[{"IST": "IST","LONDON": "Europe/London"}]
|Creates shortcuts to select zone
|quickLinkClass
String
quick-link
|quickLinkClass will be appended with the default value
|filterBoxClass
String
filter-box
|filterBoxClass will be appended with the default value
|selectBox
Boolean
true
|If it is set to false select box will not be created
|selectClass
String
country-lov
|selectClass is appended with the default value
|showHoverText
Boolean
true
|If it is set to false hover text will not be shown
|hoverText
Function
timezone(zonename)
|Called on hover of country (works only if showHoverText is true)
|hoverTextClass
String
hover-text
|hoverTextClass is appended with the default value
|hoverTextEl
Jquery selector
Appened in filter-box
|hover text element is appended in selector
|mapHoverType
String
|hover polygon(area)
|by default it will show hovered polygon(area) on which mouse is pointed other hover options
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|timezone
String
|when you hover on the map it will highlight all country with the same timezone
|country
String
|when you hover on the map it will highlight all country with same country code
|zonename
String
|when you hover on the map it will highlight all country with the same zone name
Select the value(country) based on value and attribute parameter.
$(selector).data('timezonePicker').setValue('Asia/Kolkata')
$(selector).data('timezonePicker').setValue('5.5','offset')
$(selector).data('timezonePicker').setValue('IN','country')
$(selector).data('timezonePicker').setValue('IST','zonename')
It returns object containing timezone details of seleted area:
$(selector).data('timezonePicker').getValue()
Sample returned Object
[
{
"selected":true,
"zonename":"IST",
"offset":5.5,
"pin":"361,115",
"country":"LK",
"timezone": "Asia/Colombo",
},
{
"zonename":"IST",
"offset":5.5,
"pin": "373,94",
"country":"IN",
"timezone": "Asia/Kolkata",
}
]
It returns an object containing system timezone details.
It returns an object containing timezone details based on value and attribute.
Object using timezone string example: 'Asia/Kolkata'.
$(selector).data('timezonePicker').getTimeZoneObject('Asia/Kolkata');
$(selector).data('timezonePicker').getTimeZoneObject('5.5','offset');
$(selector).data('timezonePicker').getTimeZoneObject('IN','country');
$(selector).data('timezonePicker').getTimeZoneObject('IST','zonename');
It returns an zonename based on value and attribute.
String using timezone string example: 'Asia/Kolkata'.
$(selector).data('timezonePicker').getZoneName('Asia/Kolkata');
$(selector).data('timezonePicker').getZoneName('5.5','offset');
$(selector).data('timezonePicker').getZoneName('IN','country');
It returns an timezone string based on value and attribute.
String using country code example: 'IN'.
$(selector).data('timezonePicker').getZoneName('IN');
$(selector).data('timezonePicker').getTimeZoneString('5.5','offset');
$(selector).data('timezonePicker').getTimeZoneString('IST','zonename');
As soon as the map is loaded and ready the map:loaded is fired. To catch it you can use:
$(selector).on("map:loaded" , function(){
console.log("Map is loaded, have fun!");
});
Whenever the value of the timezone changes, the event map:value:changed is fired. To catch it you can use:
$(selector).on("map:value:changed" , function(){
console.log($(selector).data('timezonePicker').getValue());
});
Event map:country:clicked is fired, when a user clicks on the country. To catch it you can use:
$(selector).on("map:country:clicked" , function(){
console.log($(selector).data('timezonePicker').getValue());
});
Event map:quickLink:clicked is fired, when a user clicks on the quickLink button. To catch it you can use:
$(selector).on("map:quickLink:clicked" , function(){
console.log($(selector).data('timezonePicker').getValue());
});
Event map:option:changed is fired, when a user changes the value from the country drop-down. To catch it you can use:
$(selector).on("map:option:changed" , function(){
console.log($(selector).data('timezonePicker').getValue());
});
It is available under the MIT LICENSE