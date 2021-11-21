timezone-picker is the plugin to select and get timezone value of selected area(country) from WorldMap.

Dependency

moment-timezone

jquery

select2 (optional)

Installation

Use package Using npm

npm install --save timezone-picker

or

Use package Using CDN

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/timezone-picker@2.0.0-1/dist/timezone-picker.min.js" > </ script >

Include the following lines of code in the section of your HTML.

< link href = "[yourpath]/select2.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < link href = "[yourpath]/dist/styles/timezone-picker.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "[yourpath]/moment-timezone.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "[yourpath]/jquery.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "[yourpath]/select2" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "[yourpath]/dist/timezone-picker.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

Select any dom element where you want to create the map.

$(selector).timezonePicker();

defaultValue

Set a custom value on load

If defaultValue is null then system timezone is selected

Select value based on zonename.

$(selector).timezonePicker({ defaultValue : { value : "EAT" , attribute : "zonename" }});

Select value based on country code.

$(selector).timezonePicker({ defaultValue : { value : "IN" , attribute : "country" }});

Select value based on timezone.

$(selector).timezonePicker({ defaultValue : { value : "Asia/Calcutta" , attribute : "timezone" }});

Select value based on offset.

$(selector).timezonePicker({ defaultValue : { value : "5.5" , attribute : "offset" }});

quickLink

You can create custom shortcuts link using quickLink options.

$(selector).timezonePicker({ quickLink : [{ "IST" : "IST" , "LONDON" : "Europe/London" }] });

"LONDON": This key is used as a display string for shortcut button.

"Europe/London": This value is used when user click on a button and based on value, map is highlighted

Example:

You can pass following value.

timezone : Europe/London

: Europe/London zonename : GMT

: GMT country code : GB

$(selector).timezonePicker({ quickLink : [{ "LONDON1" : "Europe/London" }] }); $(selector).timezonePicker({ quickLink : [{ "LONDON2" : "GB" }] }); $(selector).timezonePicker({ quickLink : [{ "LONDON3" : "GMT" }] }); $(selector).timezonePicker({ quickLink : [{ "GMT" : "GMT" }] });

hoverText

$(selector).timezonePicker({ hoverText : function ( e, data ) { return (data.timezone + " (" + data.zonename + ")" ); } });

quickLinkClass

Class name for the quickLink container.

$(selector).timezonePicker({ quickLinkClass : "quick-class" });

Output

<div class="filter-box"> <select class="country-lov select-class"></select> + <div class="quick-link quick-class"></div> <div class="hover-text"></div> </div>

selectClass

Class name for the country drop-down.

$( 'body' ).timezonePicker({ selectClass : "select-class" });

Output

<div class="filter-box"> + <select class="country-lov select-class"></select> <div class="quick-link"></div> <div class="hover-text"></div> </div>

filterBoxClass

Class name for the filter box container.

$( 'body' ).timezonePicker({ filterBoxClass : "filter-class" });

Output

+<div class="filter-box filter-class"> <select class="country-lov"></select> <div class="quick-link"></div> <div class="hover-text"></div> </div>

hoverTextClass

Class name for the hover text container.

$( 'body' ).timezonePicker({ hoverTextClass : "hover-class" });

Output

<div class="filter-box"> <select class="country-lov"></select> <div class="quick-link"></div> + <div class="hover-text hover-class"></div> </div>

Options

Parameter Type Default Description width Number 500 width of map height Number 250 height of map defaultValue Object System timezone Set custome value on load { value: "EAT", attribute: "zonename" } quickLink Array<Object> [{"IST": "IST","LONDON": "Europe/London"}] Creates shortcuts to select zone quickLinkClass String quick-link quickLinkClass will be appended with the default value filterBoxClass String filter-box filterBoxClass will be appended with the default value selectBox Boolean true If it is set to false select box will not be created selectClass String country-lov selectClass is appended with the default value showHoverText Boolean true If it is set to false hover text will not be shown hoverText Function timezone(zonename) Called on hover of country (works only if showHoverText is true) hoverTextClass String hover-text hoverTextClass is appended with the default value hoverTextEl Jquery selector Appened in filter-box hover text element is appended in selector mapHoverType String hover polygon(area) by default it will show hovered polygon(area) on which mouse is pointed other hover options

mapHoverType options

Parameter Type Description timezone String when you hover on the map it will highlight all country with the same timezone country String when you hover on the map it will highlight all country with same country code zonename String when you hover on the map it will highlight all country with the same zone name

Methods

Select the value(country) based on value and attribute parameter.

Set timezone string as a first parameter for example: 'Asia/Kolkata'.

Default attribute is "timezone";

$(selector).data( 'timezonePicker' ).setValue( 'Asia/Kolkata' )

If you want to set value based on offset then set the 1st parameter as an offset string("5.5") and 2nd parameter to 'offset'

$(selector).data( 'timezonePicker' ).setValue( '5.5' , 'offset' )

If you want to set value based country code then set the 1st parameter as country code and 2nd parameter to 'country'

$(selector).data( 'timezonePicker' ).setValue( 'IN' , 'country' )

If you want to set value based zonename then set the 1st parameter as zonename(IST) and 2nd parameter to 'zonename'

$(selector).data( 'timezonePicker' ).setValue( 'IST' , 'zonename' )

It returns object containing timezone details of seleted area:

$(selector).data( 'timezonePicker' ).getValue()

Sample returned Object

[ { "selected" : true , "zonename" : "IST" , "offset" : 5.5 , "pin" : "361,115" , "country" : "LK" , "timezone" : "Asia/Colombo" , }, { "zonename" : "IST" , "offset" : 5.5 , "pin" : "373,94" , "country" : "IN" , "timezone" : "Asia/Kolkata" , } ]

It returns an object containing system timezone details.

It returns an object containing timezone details based on value and attribute.

Get timezone Object using timezone string example: 'Asia/Kolkata'.

using timezone string example: 'Asia/Kolkata'. Default attribute is "timezone";

$(selector).data( 'timezonePicker' ).getTimeZoneObject( 'Asia/Kolkata' );

If you want to get Object based on offset then set the 1st parameter as an offset string("5.5") and 2nd parameter to 'offset'

$(selector).data( 'timezonePicker' ).getTimeZoneObject( '5.5' , 'offset' );

If you want to get Object based country code then set the 1st parameter as country code and 2nd parameter to 'country'

$(selector).data( 'timezonePicker' ).getTimeZoneObject( 'IN' , 'country' );

If you want to get Object based zonename then set the 1st parameter as zonename(IST) and 2nd parameter to 'zonename'

$(selector).data( 'timezonePicker' ).getTimeZoneObject( 'IST' , 'zonename' );

It returns an zonename based on value and attribute.

Get zonename String using timezone string example: 'Asia/Kolkata'.

using timezone string example: 'Asia/Kolkata'. Default attribute is "timezone";

$(selector).data( 'timezonePicker' ).getZoneName( 'Asia/Kolkata' );

If you want to get zonename based on offset then set the 1st parameter as an offset string("5.5") and 2nd parameter to 'offset'

$(selector).data( 'timezonePicker' ).getZoneName( '5.5' , 'offset' );

If you want to get zonename based country code then set the 1st parameter as country code and 2nd parameter to 'country'

$(selector).data( 'timezonePicker' ).getZoneName( 'IN' , 'country' );

It returns an timezone string based on value and attribute.

Get timezone String using country code example: 'IN'.

using country code example: 'IN'. Default attribute is "country";

$(selector).data( 'timezonePicker' ).getZoneName( 'IN' );

If you want to get timezone string based on offset then set the 1st parameter as an offset string("5.5") and 2nd parameter to 'offset'

$(selector).data( 'timezonePicker' ).getTimeZoneString( '5.5' , 'offset' );

If you want to get timezone string based zonename then set the 1st parameter as zonename(IST) and 2nd parameter to 'zonename'

$(selector).data( 'timezonePicker' ).getTimeZoneString( 'IST' , 'zonename' );

Events

As soon as the map is loaded and ready the map:loaded is fired. To catch it you can use:

$(selector).on( "map:loaded" , function ( ) { console .log( "Map is loaded, have fun!" ); });

Whenever the value of the timezone changes, the event map:value:changed is fired. To catch it you can use:

$(selector).on( "map:value:changed" , function ( ) { console .log($(selector).data( 'timezonePicker' ).getValue()); });

Event map:country:clicked is fired, when a user clicks on the country. To catch it you can use:

$(selector).on( "map:country:clicked" , function ( ) { console .log($(selector).data( 'timezonePicker' ).getValue()); });

Event map:quickLink:clicked is fired, when a user clicks on the quickLink button. To catch it you can use:

$(selector).on( "map:quickLink:clicked" , function ( ) { console .log($(selector).data( 'timezonePicker' ).getValue()); });

Event map:option:changed is fired, when a user changes the value from the country drop-down. To catch it you can use:

$(selector).on( "map:option:changed" , function ( ) { console .log($(selector).data( 'timezonePicker' ).getValue()); });

License

It is available under the MIT LICENSE