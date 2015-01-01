A JavaScript library to mock the local timezone.

This module is useful for testing that code works correctly when run in other timezones, especially those which have Daylight Saving Time if the timezone of your test system does not.

When register is called, it replaces the global Date constructor with a mocked Date object which behaves as if it is in the specified timezone.

Note: Future timezone transitions are likely to change due to laws, etc. Make sure to always test using specific dates in the past. The timezone data used by timezone-mock 1.0.4+ should be up accurate for all times through the end of 2018.

Note: Node v8.0.0 changed how the string "YYYY-MM-DDTHH:MM:SS" is interpreted. It was previously interpreted as a UTC date, but now is a local date. If your code is using dates of this format, results will be inconsistent. timezone-mock treats them as a local date, so that it behaves consistently with new versions of Node, but that means if you run the tests in here on old versions of node, or use the mock on old versions of node, the tests may not be accurate (just for parsing dates in the aforementioned format).

Usage Example

var assert = require ( 'assert' ); var timezone_mock = require ( 'timezone-mock' ); function buggyCode ( ) { return new Date ( '2015-01-01 12:00:00' ).getTime(); } var result_local = buggyCode(); timezone_mock.register( 'US/Pacific' ); var result_pacific = buggyCode(); timezone_mock.register( 'US/Eastern' ); var result_eastern = buggyCode(); assert.equal(result_local, result_pacific); assert.equal(result_pacific, result_eastern);

API

timezone_mock.register(timezone) - Replace the global Date object with a mocked one for the specified timezone. Defaults to 'US/Pacific' if no timezone is specified.

- Replace the global Date object with a mocked one for the specified timezone. Defaults to 'US/Pacific' if no timezone is specified. timezone_mock.unregister() - Return to normal Date object behavior

- Return to normal Date object behavior timezone_mock._Date - access to the original Date object for testing

- access to the original Date object for testing timezone_mock.options({ fallbackFn }) - Option to provide a fallback function when timezone-mock fails to parse.

Supported Timezones

Currently supported timezones are:

US/Pacific

US/Eastern

Brazil/East

UTC

Europe/London

Australia/Adelaide

I found that testing on these three were enough to ensure code worked in all timezones (important factor is to test on a timezone with Daylight Saving Time if your local timezone does not). Brazil/East has the unique characteristic of having the DST transition happen right at midnight, so code that sets a Date object to midnight on a particular day and then does operations on that Date object is especially vulnerable in that timezone. Europe/London is included as a timezone that is a positive offset from UTC, and Australia/Adelaide as one that has a large positive and non-integral offset (+9.5/+10.5).

Status

The behavior of toLocaleString() has changed in v1.3.0 to more closely match Node's behavior, but only works on Node v14+. Use v1.2.2 for the old behavior. See note below.

Most Date member functions are supported except for some conversions to locale-specific date strings. These are mocked in a way that may only work reliably on Node v14+. Note that using locale-specific formatting is often device- and browser-dependant, so any use of these in tests may indicate a potential bug.

With non-DST timezones, it should behave identically to the native Javascript Date object. With DST timezones, it may sometimes behave slightly differently when given an ambiguous date string (e.g. "2014-11-02 01:00:00" in "US/Pacific", is treated as 1AM PDT instead of 1AM PST - same clock time, utc timestamp off by an hour).