Parse a human readable time string into a time based value.
npm install --save timestring
const timestring = require('timestring')
let str = '1h 15m'
let time = timestring(str)
console.log(time) // will log 4500
By default the returned time value from
timestring will be in seconds.
The time string can contain as many time groups as needed:
const timestring = require('timestring')
let str = '1d 3h 25m 18s'
let time = timestring(str)
console.log(time) // will log 98718
and can be as messy as you like:
const timestring = require('timestring')
let str = '1 d 3HOurS 25 min 1 8s'
let time = timestring(str)
console.log(time) // will log 98718
timestring will parse the following keywords into time values:
ms, milli, millisecond, milliseconds - will parse to milliseconds
s, sec, secs, second, seconds - will parse to seconds
m, min, mins, minute, minutes - will parse to minutes
h, hr, hrs, hour, hours - will parse to hours
d, day, days - will parse to days
w, week, weeks - will parse to weeks
mon, mth, mths, month, months - will parse to months
y, yr, yrs, year, years - will parse to years
Keywords can be used interchangeably:
const timestring = require('timestring')
let str = '1day 15h 20minutes 15s'
let time = timestring(str)
console.log(time) // will log 141615
By default the return time value will be in seconds. This can be changed by passing one of the following strings as an argument to
timestring:
ms - Milliseconds
s - Seconds
m - Minutes
h - Hours
d - Days
w - Weeks
mth - Months
y - Years
const timestring = require('timestring')
let str = '22h 16m'
let hours = timestring(str, 'h')
let days = timestring(str, 'd')
let weeks = timestring(str, 'w')
console.log(hours) // will log 22.266666666666666
console.log(days) // will log 0.9277777777777778
console.log(weeks) // will log 0.13253968253968254
A few assumptions are made by default:
These options can be changed by passing an options object as an argument to
timestring.
The following options are configurable:
hoursPerDay
daysPerWeek
weeksPerMonth
monthsPerYear
daysPerYear
const timestring = require('timestring')
let str = '1d'
let opts = {
hoursPerDay: 1
}
let time = timestring(str, 'h', opts)
console.log(time) // will log 1
In the example above
hoursPerDay is being set to
1. When the time string is being parsed, the return value is being specified as hours. Normally
1d would parse to
24 hours (as by default there are 24 hours in a day) but because
hoursPerDay has been set to
1,
1d will now only parse to
1 hour.
This would be useful for specific application needs.
Example - Employees of my company work 7.5 hours a day, and only work 5 days a week. In my time tracking app, when they type
1d i want 7.5 hours to be tracked. When they type
1w i want 5 days to be tracked etc.
const timestring = require('timestring')
let opts = {
hoursPerDay: 7.5,
daysPerWeek: 5
}
let hoursToday = timestring('1d', 'h', opts)
let daysThisWeek = timestring('1w', 'd', opts)
console.log(hoursToday) // will log 7.5
console.log(daysThisWeek) // will log 5
It is important to note that the
daysPerYear configuration option will be used to convert a month or year to seconds, so if you are using custom configuration options make sure that you adjust this value to suit if you expect to be parsing timestrings containing months or years.
If the string that is passed into
timestring can not be parsed then an error will be thrown:
const timestring = require('timestring')
let str = 'aaabbbccc'
let time = timestring(str) // will throw an error