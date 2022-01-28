timestring

Parse a human readable time string into a time based value.

Installation

npm install --save timestring

Usage

Overview

const timestring = require ( 'timestring' ) let str = '1h 15m' let time = timestring(str) console .log(time)

By default the returned time value from timestring will be in seconds.

The time string can contain as many time groups as needed:

const timestring = require ( 'timestring' ) let str = '1d 3h 25m 18s' let time = timestring(str) console .log(time)

and can be as messy as you like:

const timestring = require ( 'timestring' ) let str = '1 d 3HOurS 25 min 1 8s' let time = timestring(str) console .log(time)

Keywords

timestring will parse the following keywords into time values:

ms, milli, millisecond, milliseconds - will parse to milliseconds s, sec, secs, second, seconds - will parse to seconds m, min, mins, minute, minutes - will parse to minutes h, hr, hrs, hour, hours - will parse to hours d, day, days - will parse to days w, week, weeks - will parse to weeks mon, mth, mths, month, months - will parse to months y, yr, yrs, year, years - will parse to years

Keywords can be used interchangeably:

const timestring = require ( 'timestring' ) let str = '1day 15h 20minutes 15s' let time = timestring(str) console .log(time)

Return Time Value

By default the return time value will be in seconds. This can be changed by passing one of the following strings as an argument to timestring :

ms - Milliseconds s - Seconds m - Minutes h - Hours d - Days w - Weeks mth - Months y - Years

const timestring = require ( 'timestring' ) let str = '22h 16m' let hours = timestring(str, 'h' ) let days = timestring(str, 'd' ) let weeks = timestring(str, 'w' ) console .log(hours) console .log(days) console .log(weeks)

Optional Configuration

A few assumptions are made by default:

There are 24 hours per day There are 7 days per week There are 4 weeks per month There are 12 months per year There are 365.25 days per year

These options can be changed by passing an options object as an argument to timestring .

The following options are configurable:

hoursPerDay daysPerWeek weeksPerMonth monthsPerYear daysPerYear

const timestring = require ( 'timestring' ) let str = '1d' let opts = { hoursPerDay : 1 } let time = timestring(str, 'h' , opts) console .log(time)

In the example above hoursPerDay is being set to 1 . When the time string is being parsed, the return value is being specified as hours. Normally 1d would parse to 24 hours (as by default there are 24 hours in a day) but because hoursPerDay has been set to 1 , 1d will now only parse to 1 hour.

This would be useful for specific application needs.

Example - Employees of my company work 7.5 hours a day, and only work 5 days a week. In my time tracking app, when they type 1d i want 7.5 hours to be tracked. When they type 1w i want 5 days to be tracked etc.

const timestring = require ( 'timestring' ) let opts = { hoursPerDay : 7.5 , daysPerWeek : 5 } let hoursToday = timestring( '1d' , 'h' , opts) let daysThisWeek = timestring( '1w' , 'd' , opts) console .log(hoursToday) console .log(daysThisWeek)

It is important to note that the daysPerYear configuration option will be used to convert a month or year to seconds, so if you are using custom configuration options make sure that you adjust this value to suit if you expect to be parsing timestrings containing months or years.

Notes

If the string that is passed into timestring can not be parsed then an error will be thrown: