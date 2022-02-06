timesnap is a Node.js program that records screenshots of web pages that use JavaScript animations. It uses timeweb and puppeteer to open a web page, overwrite its time-handling functions, and record snapshots at virtual times. For some web pages, this allows frames to be recorded slower than real time, while appearing smooth and consistent when recreated into a video.
You can use timesnap from the command line or as a Node.js library. It requires Node v8.9.0 or higher and npm.
To record screenshots and compile them into a video using only one command, see timecut. For using virtual time in browser, see timeweb.
timeweb (and timesnap by extension) only overwrites JavaScript functions and video playback, so pages where changes occur via other means (e.g. through transitions/animations from CSS rules) will likely not render as intended.
To install:
Due to an issue in puppeteer with permissions, timesnap is not supported for global installation for root. You can configure
npm to install global packages for a specific user by following this guide: https://docs.npmjs.com/getting-started/fixing-npm-permissions#option-two-change-npms-default-directory
After configuring, run:
npm install -g timesnap
To use:
timesnap "url" [options]
To install:
cd /path/to/installation/directory
npm install timesnap
To use:
node /path/to/installation/directory/node_modules/timesnap/cli.js "url" [options]
Alternatively:
To install:
cd /path/to/installation/directory
git clone https://github.com/tungs/timesnap.git
cd timesnap
npm install
To use:
node /path/to/installation/directory/timesnap/cli.js "url" [options]
The url can be a web url (e.g.
https://github.com) or a file path, with relative paths resolving in the current working directory. If no url is specified, defaults to
index.html. Remember to enclose urls that contain special characters (like
# and
&) with quotes.
# Default behavior:
timesnap
Opens
index.html in the current working directory, sets the viewport to 800x600, captures at 60 frames per second for 5 virtual seconds, and saves the frames to
001.png to
300.png in the current working directory. The defaults may change in the future, so for long-term scripting, it's a good idea to explicitly pass these options, like in the following example.
# Setting viewport size, frames per second, duration, and output pattern:
timesnap index.html --viewport="800,600" --fps=60 --duration=5 --output-pattern="%03d.png"
Equivalent to the current default
timesnap invocation, but with explicit options. Opens
index.html in the current working directory, sets the viewport to 800x600, captures at 60 frames per second for 5 virtual seconds, and saves the frames to
001.png to
300.png in the current working directory.
# Using a selector:
timesnap drawing.html -S "canvas,svg" --output-pattern="frames/%03d.png"
Opens
drawing.html in the current working directory, crops each frame to the bounding box of the first canvas or svg element, and captures frames using default settings (5 seconds @ 60fps), saving to
frames/001.png...
frames/300.png in the current working directory, making the directory
frames if needed.
# Using offsets:
timesnap "https://tungs.github.io/amuse/truchet-tiles/#autoplay=true&switchStyle=random" \
-S "#container" \
--left=20 --top=40 --right=6 --bottom=30 \
--duration=20 --output-directory=frames
Opens https://tungs.github.io/amuse/truchet-tiles/#autoplay=true&switchStyle=random (note the quotes in the url are necessary because of the
# and
&). Crops each frame to the
#container element, with an additional crop of 20px, 40px, 6px, and 30px for the left, top, right, and bottom, respectively. Captures frames for 20 virtual seconds at 60fps to
frames/0001.png...
frames/1200.png in the current working directory, making the directory
frames if needed.
# Piping:
timesnap https://breathejs.org/examples/Drawing-US-Counties.html \
-V "1920,1080" -S "#draw-canvas" --fps=60 --duration=10 \
--round-to-even-width --round-to-even-height \
--output-stdout | ffmpeg -framerate 60 -i pipe:0 -y -pix_fmt yuv420p video.mp4
Opens https://breathejs.org/examples/Drawing-US-Counties.html, sets the viewport size to 1920x1080, crops each frame to the bounding box of
#draw-canvas, records at 60 frames per second for ten virtual seconds, and pipes the output to
ffmpeg, which reads in the data from stdin, encodes the frames using pixel format
yuv420p, and saves the result as
video.mp4 in the current working directory. It does not save individual frames to disk. It uses the
--round-to-even-width and
--round-to-even-height options to ensure the dimensions of the frames are even numbers, which ffmpeg requires for certain encodings.
-o,
--output-directory directory
./).
-O,
--output-pattern pattern
image-%03d.png).
-R,
--fps frame rate
60).
-d,
--duration seconds
5).
--frames count
-S,
--selector "selector"
-V,
--viewport dimensions,otherOptions
800 (for width), or
"800,600" (for width and height), or
"800,600,deviceScaleFactor=2" for (width, height, and deviceScaleFactor). When running in Windows, quotes may be necessary for parsing commas. For a list of optional keys, see
config.viewport.
--canvas-capture-mode [format]
png), otherwise it uses the saved image's extension, or defaults to
png if the format is not specified or supported. Can prefix the format with
immediate: (e.g.
immediate:png) to immediately capture pixel data after rendering, which is sometimes needed for some WebGL renderers. Specify the canvas using the
--selector option, otherwise it defaults to the first canvas in the document.
-s,
--start n seconds
0).
-x,
--x-offset pixels
0).
-y,
--y-offset pixels
0).
-W,
--width pixels
-H,
--height pixels
--round-to-even-width
--round-to-even-height
--transparent-background
-l,
--left pixels
--x-offset.
-r,
--right pixels
width is specified.
-t,
--top pixels
--y-offset.
-b,
--bottom pixels
height is specified.
-u,
--unrandomize [seeds]
Math.random with a seeded pseudorandom number generator. Can provide optional seeds as up to four comma separated integers (e.g.
--unrandomize 2,3,5,7 or
--unrandomize 42). If
seeds is
random-seed (i.e.
--unrandomize random-seed), a random seed will be generated, displayed (if not in quiet mode), and used. If
seeds is not provided, it uses the seeds
10,0,20,0.
--executable-path path
--remote-url path
-L,
--launch-arguments arguments
--launch-arguments="--single-process". A list of arguments can be found here.
--no-headless
--screenshot-type type
png is used.
jpeg is also available.
--screenshot-quality number
--start-delay n seconds
-q,
--quiet
--output-stdout
--stop-function-name function name
--stop-function-name=stopCapture could be called in the client, via
stopCapture().
-v,
--version
-h,
--help
timesnap can also be included as a library inside Node.js programs.
npm install timesnap --save
# Basic Use:
const timesnap = require('timesnap');
timesnap({
url: 'https://tungs.github.io/amuse/truchet-tiles/#autoplay=true&switchStyle=random',
viewport: {
width: 800, // sets the viewport (window size) to 800x600
height: 600
},
selector: '#container', // crops each frame to the bounding box of '#container'
left: 20, top: 40, // further crops the left by 20px, and the top by 40px
right: 6, bottom: 30, // and the right by 6px, and the bottom by 30px
fps: 30, // saves 30 frames for each virtual second
duration: 20, // for 20 virtual seconds
outputDirectory: 'frames' // to frames/001.png... frames/600.png
// of the current working directory
}).then(function () {
console.log('Done!');
});
# Multiple pages:
const timesnap = require('timesnap');
var pages = [
{
url: 'https://tungs.github.io/amuse/truchet-tiles/#autoplay=true',
outputDirectory: 'truchet-tiles'
}, {
url: 'https://breathejs.org/examples/Drawing-US-Counties.html',
outputDirectory: 'counties'
}
];
(async () => {
for (let page of pages) {
await timesnap({
url: page.url,
outputDirectory: page.outputDirectory,
viewport: {
width: 800,
height: 600
},
duration: 20
});
}
})();
The Node API is structured similarly to the command line options, but there are a few options for the Node API that are not accessible through the command line interface:
config.logToStdErr,
config.frameProcessor,
config.navigatePageToURL,
config.preparePage,
config.preparePageForScreenshot,
config.logger, and
config.shouldSkipFrame.
timesnap(config)
config <Object>
url <string> The url to load. It can be a web url, like
https://github.com or a file path, with relative paths resolving in the current working directory (default:
index.html).
outputDirectory <string> Saves images to a directory. Makes one if necessary.
outputPattern <string> Sets each file name according to a printf-style pattern (e.g.
image-%03d.png)
fps <number> Frame rate, in frames per virtual second, of capture (default:
60).
duration <number> Duration of capture, in seconds (default:
5).
frames <number> Number of frames to capture. Overrides default fps or default duration.
selector <string> Crops each frame to the bounding box of the first item found by the specified CSS selector.
viewport <Object>
width <number> Width of viewport, in pixels (default:
800).
height <number> Height of viewport, in pixels (default:
600).
deviceScaleFactor <number> Device scale factor (default:
1). Note that the captured image resolution is multiplied by the device scale factor.
isMobile <boolean> Specifies whether the
meta viewport tag should be used (default:
false).
hasTouch <boolean> Specifies whether the viewport supports touch (default:
false).
isLandscape <boolean> Specifies whether the viewport is in landscape mode (default:
false).
canvasCaptureMode <boolean | string>
png), otherwise it uses the saved image's extension, or defaults to
png if the format is not specified or supported. Can prefix the format with
immediate: (e.g.
immediate:png) to immediately capture pixel data after rendering, which is sometimes needed for some WebGL renderers. Specify the canvas by setting
config.selector, otherwise it defaults to the first canvas in the document.
start <number> Runs code for
config.start virtual seconds before saving any frames (default:
0).
xOffset <number> X offset of capture, in pixels (default:
0).
yOffset <number> Y offset of capture, in pixels (default:
0).
width <number> Width of capture, in pixels.
height <number> Height of capture, in pixels.
transparentBackground <boolean> Allows background to be transparent if there is no background styling.
roundToEvenWidth <boolean> Rounds capture width up to the nearest even number.
roundToEvenHeight <boolean> Rounds capture height up to the nearest even number.
left <number> Left edge of capture, in pixels. Equivalent to
config.xOffset.
right <number> Right edge of capture, in pixels. Ignored if
config.width is specified.
top <number> Top edge of capture, in pixels. Equivalent to
config.yOffset.
bottom <number> Bottom edge of capture, in pixels. Ignored if
config.height is specified.
unrandomize <boolean | string | number | Array<number>> Overwrites
Math.random with a seeded pseudorandom number generator. If it is a number, an array of up to four numbers, or a string of up to four comma separated numbers, then those values are used as the initial seeds. If it is true, then the default seed is used. If it is the string 'random-seed', a random seed will be generated, displayed (if quiet mode is not enabled), and used.
executablePath <string> Uses the Chromium/Chrome instance at
config.executablePath for puppeteer.
remoteUrl <string> URL of remote Chromium/Chrome instance to connect using
puppeteer.connect().
launchArguments <Array <string>> Extra arguments for Puppeteer/Chromium. Example:
['--single-process']. A list of arguments can be found here.
headless <boolean> Runs puppeteer in headless (nonwindowed) mode (default:
true).
screenshotType <string> Output image format for the screenshots. By default, the file extension is used to infer type, and failing that,
'png' is used.
'jpeg' is also available.
screenshotQuality <number> Quality level between 0 to 1 for lossy screenshots. Defaults to 0.92 when in canvas capture mode and 0.8 otherwise.
startDelay <number> Waits
config.startDelay real seconds after loading before starting (default:
0).
quiet <boolean> Suppresses console logging.
logger <function(...Object)> Replaces console logging with a particular function. The passed arguments are the same as those to
console.log (in this case, usually one string).
logToStdErr <boolean> Logs to stderr instead of stdout. Doesn't do anything if
config.quiet is set to true.
shouldSkipFrame <function(Object)> A function that determines whether a current frame should be skipped for capturing. It should return
true if the current frame should be skipped,
false if not. It is passed the following object:
stopFunctionName <string> function name that the client web page can call to stop capturing. For instance,
'stopCapture' could be called in the client, via
stopCapture().
frameProcessor <function(Buffer, number, number)> A function that will be called after capturing each frame. If
config.outputDirectory and
config.outputPattern aren't specified, enabling this suppresses automatic file output. After capturing each frame,
config.frameProcessor is called with three arguments, and if it returns a promise, capture will be paused until the promise resolves:
navigatePageToURL <function(Object)> A function that navigates a puppeteer page to a URL, overriding the default navigation to a URL. The function should return a promise that resolves once the page is finished navigating. The function is passed the following object:
preparePage <function(Page)> A setup function that will be called one time before taking screenshots. If it returns a promise, capture will be paused until the promise resolves.
page <Page> The puppeteer instance of the page being captured.
preparePageForScreenshot <function(Page, number, number)> A setup function that will be called before each screenshot. If it returns a promise, capture will be paused until the promise resolves.
timesnap can capture frames using one of two modes:
--canvas-capture-mode option from the command line or set
config.canvasCaptureMode from Node.js. Also specify the canvas using a css selector, using the
--selector option from the command line or setting
config.selector from Node.js, otherwise it uses the first canvas element.
timesnap uses puppeteer's
page.evaluateOnNewDocument feature to automatically overwrite a page's native time-handling JavaScript functions and objects (
new Date(),
Date.now,
performance.now,
requestAnimationFrame,
setTimeout,
setInterval,
cancelAnimationFrame,
cancelTimeout, and
cancelInterval) to custom ones that use a virtual timeline, allowing for JavaScript computation to complete before taking a screenshot.
This work was inspired by a talk by Noah Veltman, who described altering a document's
Date.now and
performance.now functions to refer to a virtual time and using
puppeteer to change that virtual time and take snapshots.