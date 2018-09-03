openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ts

timer-stopwatch

by Mick Crozier
0.2.0 (see all)

A stopwatch and countdown timer module for node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

321

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Timer

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

timer-stopwatch Codeship Status for MickCrozier/timer-stopwatch

A stopwatch and countdown clock module for node.js

Install

npm install timer-stopwatch

How to

The Gist new Stopwatch([countDownMS], [options])

Basic timers

var Stopwatch = require('timer-stopwatch');

var timer = new Stopwatch(60000); // A new countdown timer with 60 seconds
var stopwatch = new Stopwatch(); // A new count up stopwatch. Starts at 0.

###Event Methods

// Fires every 50ms by default. Change setting the 'refreshRateMS' options
timer.onTime(function(time) {
    console.log(time.ms); // number of milliseconds past (or remaining);
});

// Fires when the timer is done
timer.onDone(function(){
    console.log('Timer is complete');
});

// Fires when the timer is almost complete - default is 10 seconds remaining. Change with 'almostDoneMS' option
timer.onAlmostDone(function() {
    console.log('Timer is almost complete');
});

//These methods are chainable
timer.onTime(cb).onAlmostDone(cb).onDone(cb);

###Timer Methods

timer.start();
timer.stop();
timer.startstop();        // Toggles the running state
timer.reset(countDownMS); // optional countDownMS to reset countdown to that many milliseconds
timer.lap();              //gets the time from when the last lap was called

###Properties

timer.ms;       // Number of milliseconds on the clock

###Options

var options = {
    refreshRateMS: 10,      // How often the clock should be updated
    almostDoneMS: 10000,    // When counting down - this event will fire with this many milliseconds remaining on the clock
}

var timer = new Stopwatch(60000, options);

var timer = new Stopwatch(options);

Breaking Changes in v0.2

  • The 'forcestop' event is being depreciated in favour of 'stop'.
  • Use the onTime, onAlmostDone, onDone and onStop methods in favour of .on('eventname').

Testing

Unit and Integration tests (requires dev dependencies)

npm test

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

exe
exectimerVery simple module to calculate block execution time.
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
8K
nan
nanotimerA much higher accuracy timer object that makes use of the node.js hrtime function call.
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
156K
bt
block-timerA node.js timer implementation for timing blocks of code that are run one or more times
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
111

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial