A timestamp-based timer that enables recording elapsed time and formatting the result. It does NOT use setInterval, setTimeout or process

[Start]---ms---[Pause]--pause ms--[Resume]---ms---[Pause]--pause ms--[Resume]---ms---[Stop]

Contents

Install

npm install --save timer-node

require

const { Timer } = require ( 'timer-node' );

import

import { Timer, Time, TimerOptions } from 'timer-node' ;

API

constructor

params options: TimerOptions

const timer = new Timer({ label : 'test-timer' });

It's also possible to create the timer from a past timestamp. In this case, the timer will be considered started in the past.

const timer = new Timer({ label : 'test-timer' , startTimestamp : 1563074001233 }); console .log(timer.isStarted()); console .log(timer.time());

start

starts the timer.

return Timer

timer.start();

isStarted

returns true if the timer was started.

return boolean

console .log(timer.isStarted());

startedAt

returns the starting timestamp.

return number

console .log(timer.startedAt());

pause

pauses the timer and memoizes elapsed running time.

return Timer

timer.pause();

isPaused

returns true if the timer is paused.

return boolean

console .log(timer.isPaused());

resume

resumes the timer by creating a new starting timestamp.

return Timer

timer.resume();

isRunning

returns true if the timer is started and not paused or stopped.

return boolean

timer.isRunning();

ms

returns the running duration in milliseconds. It can be measured while timer is running or when paused or stopped.

return number

console .log(timer.ms()); console .log(timer.ms()); console .log(timer.ms()); console .log(timer.ms()); console .log(timer.ms());

time

returns the running duration as time fractions. It can be measured while timer is running or when stopped.

return object (Time)

ms : milliseconds

: milliseconds s : seconds

: seconds m : minutes

: minutes h : hours

: hours d : days

console .log(timer.time()); console .log(timer.time()); console .log(timer.time()); console .log(timer.time()); console .log(timer.time());

format

formats the running duration using a custom or default template.

params return template: string string

The function replaces time placeholders in a string. Placeholders are:

%label for timer label.

for timer label. %ms for milliseconds.

for milliseconds. %s for seconds.

for seconds. %m for minutes.

for minutes. %h for hours.

for hours. %d for days.

console .log(timer.format()); console .log(timer.format( '%label [%s] seconds [%ms] ms' ));

pauseMs

returns the pause duration in milliseconds. It can be measured while timer is paused or when running.

return number

console .log(timer.pauseMs()); console .log(timer.pauseMs()); console .log(timer.pauseMs()); timer.stop(); console .log(timer.pauseMs()); console .log(timer.pauseMs());

pauseTime

returns the pause duration as time fractions. It can be measured while timer is paused or when running.

return object (Time)

ms : milliseconds

: milliseconds s : seconds

: seconds m : minutes

: minutes h : hours

: hours d : days

console .log(timer.pauseTime()); console .log(timer.pauseTime()); console .log(timer.pauseTime()); timer.resume(); console .log(timer.pauseTime()); console .log(timer.pauseTime());

pauseCount

returns the number of times the timer was paused.

return number

console .log(timer.pauseCount());

stop

stops the timer. The timer can be started again by calling .start() which clears all recorded values.

return Timer

timer.stop(); console .log(timer.time()); console .log(timer.time());

isStopped

checks if the timer has been stopped.

return boolean

console .log(timer.isStopped());

stoppedAt

returns the stop timestamp.

return number

console .log(timer.stoppedAt()); timer.stop(); console .log(timer.stoppedAt());

serialize

serializes the timer in its current state.

return string

console .log(timer.serialize());

getLabel

returns the timer's label

return string

console .log(timer.getLabel());

clear

clears the timer values. can be started again by calling .start() .

return Timer

timer.clear(); console .log(timer.time()); console .log(timer.pauseTime());

re-construct a timer from its serialized form.

return Timer

const timerStr = '{"startTimestamp":1616535216209,"currentStartTimestamp":1616535227790,"endTimestamp":1616535258945,"accumulatedMs":6249,"pauseCount":3,"label":"test"}' ; const timer = Timer.deserialize(timerStr); console .log(timer.isStopped()); console .log(timer.time());

creates a benchmark timer for a function call.

params return fn: function Timer

const fn = ( a ) => { let sum = 0 ; for ( let i = 0 ; i < 10000000 ; i += 1 ) { sum += a * i; } return sum; } const benchmark = Timer.benchmark(fn.bind(fn, 5 )); console .log(benchmark.time()); console .log(benchmark.format( '%label: %ms ms' ));

Build

grunt build

License

The MIT License. Full License is here