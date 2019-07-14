A timestamp-based timer that enables recording elapsed time and formatting the result. It does NOT use setInterval, setTimeout or process
[Start]---ms---[Pause]--pause ms--[Resume]---ms---[Pause]--pause ms--[Resume]---ms---[Stop]
npm install --save timer-node
const { Timer } = require('timer-node');
import { Timer, Time, TimerOptions } from 'timer-node';
|params
|options: TimerOptions
const timer = new Timer({ label: 'test-timer' });
It's also possible to create the timer from a past timestamp. In this case, the timer will be considered started in the past.
const timer = new Timer({
label: 'test-timer',
startTimestamp: 1563074001233 // 2019-07-14 03:13:21.233Z
});
console.log(timer.isStarted()); // true
console.log(timer.time()); // { d: 619, h: 16, m: 26, s: 11, ms: 207 }
starts the timer.
|return
|Timer
timer.start();
returns true if the timer was started.
|return
|boolean
console.log(timer.isStarted()); // true
returns the starting timestamp.
|return
|number
console.log(timer.startedAt()); // 1616535899945
pauses the timer and memoizes elapsed running time.
|return
|Timer
timer.pause();
returns true if the timer is paused.
|return
|boolean
console.log(timer.isPaused()); // true
resumes the timer by creating a new starting timestamp.
|return
|Timer
timer.resume();
returns true if the timer is started and not paused or stopped.
|return
|boolean
timer.isRunning(); // true
returns the running duration in milliseconds. It can be measured while timer is running or when paused or stopped.
|return
|number
// when timer is running, calling .ms() will dynamically calculate progressing milliseconds
console.log(timer.ms()); // 37606
console.log(timer.ms()); // 91843
console.log(timer.ms()); // 135377
// when timer is paused or stopped, .ms() will return the same value
console.log(timer.ms()); // 270754
console.log(timer.ms()); // 270754
returns the running duration as time fractions. It can be measured while timer is running or when stopped.
|return
|object (Time)
ms: milliseconds
s: seconds
m: minutes
h: hours
d: days
// when timer is running, calling .time() will dynamically calculate progressing time
console.log(timer.time()); // { d: 0, h: 0, m: 0, s: 7, ms: 921 }
console.log(timer.time()); // { d: 0, h: 0, m: 4, s: 44, ms: 321 }
console.log(timer.time()); // { d: 0, h: 3, m: 55, s: 12, ms: 910 }
// when timer is paused or stopped, .time() will return the same value
console.log(timer.time()); // { d: 0, h: 4, m: 5, s: 52, ms: 770 }
console.log(timer.time()); // { d: 0, h: 4, m: 5, s: 52, ms: 770 }
formats the running duration using a custom or default template.
|params
|return
|template: string
|string
The function replaces time placeholders in a string. Placeholders are:
%label for timer label.
%ms for milliseconds.
%s for seconds.
%m for minutes.
%h for hours.
%d for days.
// using the default template
console.log(timer.format()); // test-timer: 0 d, 1 h, 44 m, 23 s, 977 ms
// using a custom template
console.log(timer.format('%label [%s] seconds [%ms] ms')); // test-timer [4] seconds [254] ms
returns the pause duration in milliseconds. It can be measured while timer is paused or when running.
|return
|number
// when timer is paused, calling pauseMs will dynamically calculate progressing pause milliseconds
console.log(timer.pauseMs()); // 3878
console.log(timer.pauseMs()); // 5990
console.log(timer.pauseMs()); // 7997
// when timer is resumed, pauseMs will return the same previousely accomulated pauses
timer.stop();
console.log(timer.pauseMs()); // 97264
console.log(timer.pauseMs()); // 97264
returns the pause duration as time fractions. It can be measured while timer is paused or when running.
|return
|object (Time)
ms: milliseconds
s: seconds
m: minutes
h: hours
d: days
// when timer is paused, calling pauseMs will dynamically calculate progressing pause time
console.log(timer.pauseTime()); // { d: 0, h: 0, m: 0, s: 4, ms: 675 }
console.log(timer.pauseTime()); // { d: 0, h: 0, m: 0, s: 6, ms: 328 }
console.log(timer.pauseTime()); // { d: 0, h: 0, m: 0, s: 7, ms: 904 }
// when timer is resumed, pauseMs will return the same previousely accomulated pauses
timer.resume();
console.log(timer.pauseTime()); // { d: 0, h: 0, m: 0, s: 12, ms: 143 }
console.log(timer.pauseTime()); // { d: 0, h: 0, m: 0, s: 12, ms: 143 }
returns the number of times the timer was paused.
|return
|number
console.log(timer.pauseCount()); // 2
stops the timer. The timer can be started again by calling
.start() which clears all recorded values.
|return
|Timer
timer.stop();
console.log(timer.time()); // { d: 0, h: 0, m: 2, s: 44, ms: 453 }
console.log(timer.time()); // { d: 0, h: 0, m: 2, s: 44, ms: 453 }
checks if the timer has been stopped.
|return
|boolean
console.log(timer.isStopped()); // true
returns the stop timestamp.
|return
|number
console.log(timer.stoppedAt()); // undefined
timer.stop();
console.log(timer.stoppedAt()); // 1616535948456
serializes the timer in its current state.
|return
|string
console.log(timer.serialize());
// '{"startTimestamp":1616535216209,"currentStartTimestamp":1616535227790,"endTimestamp":1616535258945,"accumulatedMs":6249,"pauseCount":3,"label":"test"}'
returns the timer's label
|return
|string
console.log(timer.getLabel()); // test-timer
clears the timer values. can be started again by calling
.start().
|return
|Timer
timer.clear();
console.log(timer.time()); // { d: 0, h: 0, m: 0, s: 0, ms: 0 }
console.log(timer.pauseTime()); // { d: 0, h: 0, m: 0, s: 0, ms: 0 }
re-construct a timer from its serialized form.
|return
|Timer
const timerStr = '{"startTimestamp":1616535216209,"currentStartTimestamp":1616535227790,"endTimestamp":1616535258945,"accumulatedMs":6249,"pauseCount":3,"label":"test"}';
const timer = Timer.deserialize(timerStr);
console.log(timer.isStopped()); // true
console.log(timer.time()); // { d: 0, h: 0, m: 0, s: 37, ms: 404 }
creates a benchmark timer for a function call.
|params
|return
|fn: function
|Timer
const fn = (a) => {
let sum = 0;
for (let i = 0; i < 10000000; i += 1) {
sum += a * i;
}
return sum;
}
const benchmark = Timer.benchmark(fn.bind(fn, 5));
console.log(benchmark.time()); // { d: 0, h: 0, m: 0, s: 0, ms: 53 }
console.log(benchmark.format('%label: %ms ms')); // bound fn: 53 ms
