openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tn

timer-node

by Eyas Ranjous
5.0.5 (see all)

♾️ A timestamp-based timer that enables tracking elapsed time.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Timer

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

timer-node

build:? npm npm npm

A timestamp-based timer that enables recording elapsed time and formatting the result. It does NOT use setInterval, setTimeout or process

[Start]---ms---[Pause]--pause ms--[Resume]---ms---[Pause]--pause ms--[Resume]---ms---[Stop]

Contents

Install

npm install --save timer-node

require

const { Timer } = require('timer-node');

import

import { Timer, Time, TimerOptions } from 'timer-node';

API

constructor

params
options: TimerOptions 
const timer = new Timer({ label: 'test-timer' });

It's also possible to create the timer from a past timestamp. In this case, the timer will be considered started in the past.

const timer = new Timer({
  label: 'test-timer',
  startTimestamp: 1563074001233 // 2019-07-14 03:13:21.233Z
});

console.log(timer.isStarted()); // true
console.log(timer.time()); // { d: 619, h: 16, m: 26, s: 11, ms: 207 }

start

starts the timer.

return
Timer 
timer.start();

isStarted

returns true if the timer was started.

return
boolean 
console.log(timer.isStarted()); // true

startedAt

returns the starting timestamp.

return
number 
console.log(timer.startedAt()); // 1616535899945

pause

pauses the timer and memoizes elapsed running time.

return
Timer 
timer.pause();

isPaused

returns true if the timer is paused.

return
boolean 
console.log(timer.isPaused()); // true

resume

resumes the timer by creating a new starting timestamp.

return
Timer 
timer.resume();

isRunning

returns true if the timer is started and not paused or stopped.

return
boolean 
timer.isRunning(); // true

ms

returns the running duration in milliseconds. It can be measured while timer is running or when paused or stopped.

return
number 
// when timer is running, calling .ms() will dynamically calculate progressing milliseconds
console.log(timer.ms()); // 37606
console.log(timer.ms()); // 91843
console.log(timer.ms()); // 135377

// when timer is paused or stopped, .ms() will return the same value
console.log(timer.ms()); // 270754
console.log(timer.ms()); // 270754

time

returns the running duration as time fractions. It can be measured while timer is running or when stopped.

return
object (Time)
  • ms: milliseconds
  • s: seconds
  • m: minutes
  • h: hours
  • d: days
// when timer is running, calling .time() will dynamically calculate progressing time
console.log(timer.time()); // { d: 0, h: 0, m: 0, s: 7, ms: 921 }
console.log(timer.time()); // { d: 0, h: 0, m: 4, s: 44, ms: 321 }
console.log(timer.time()); // { d: 0, h: 3, m: 55, s: 12, ms: 910 }

// when timer is paused or stopped, .time() will return the same value
console.log(timer.time()); // { d: 0, h: 4, m: 5, s: 52, ms: 770 }
console.log(timer.time()); // { d: 0, h: 4, m: 5, s: 52, ms: 770 }

format

formats the running duration using a custom or default template.

params return
template: string string

The function replaces time placeholders in a string. Placeholders are:

  • %label for timer label.
  • %ms for milliseconds.
  • %s for seconds.
  • %m for minutes.
  • %h for hours.
  • %d for days.
// using the default template
console.log(timer.format()); // test-timer: 0 d, 1 h, 44 m, 23 s, 977 ms

// using a custom template
console.log(timer.format('%label [%s] seconds [%ms] ms')); // test-timer [4] seconds [254] ms

pauseMs

returns the pause duration in milliseconds. It can be measured while timer is paused or when running.

return
number 
// when timer is paused, calling pauseMs will dynamically calculate progressing pause milliseconds
console.log(timer.pauseMs()); // 3878
console.log(timer.pauseMs()); // 5990
console.log(timer.pauseMs()); // 7997

// when timer is resumed, pauseMs will return the same previousely accomulated pauses
timer.stop();
console.log(timer.pauseMs()); // 97264
console.log(timer.pauseMs()); // 97264

pauseTime

returns the pause duration as time fractions. It can be measured while timer is paused or when running.

return
object (Time)
  • ms: milliseconds
  • s: seconds
  • m: minutes
  • h: hours
  • d: days
// when timer is paused, calling pauseMs will dynamically calculate progressing pause time
console.log(timer.pauseTime()); // { d: 0, h: 0, m: 0, s: 4, ms: 675 }
console.log(timer.pauseTime()); // { d: 0, h: 0, m: 0, s: 6, ms: 328 }
console.log(timer.pauseTime()); // { d: 0, h: 0, m: 0, s: 7, ms: 904 }

// when timer is resumed, pauseMs will return the same previousely accomulated pauses
timer.resume();
console.log(timer.pauseTime()); // { d: 0, h: 0, m: 0, s: 12, ms: 143 }
console.log(timer.pauseTime()); // { d: 0, h: 0, m: 0, s: 12, ms: 143 }

pauseCount

returns the number of times the timer was paused.

return
number 
console.log(timer.pauseCount()); // 2

stop

stops the timer. The timer can be started again by calling .start() which clears all recorded values.

return
Timer 
timer.stop();

console.log(timer.time()); // { d: 0, h: 0, m: 2, s: 44, ms: 453 }
console.log(timer.time()); // { d: 0, h: 0, m: 2, s: 44, ms: 453 }

isStopped

checks if the timer has been stopped.

return
boolean 
console.log(timer.isStopped()); // true

stoppedAt

returns the stop timestamp.

return
number 
console.log(timer.stoppedAt()); // undefined
timer.stop();
console.log(timer.stoppedAt()); // 1616535948456

serialize

serializes the timer in its current state.

return
string 
console.log(timer.serialize());
// '{"startTimestamp":1616535216209,"currentStartTimestamp":1616535227790,"endTimestamp":1616535258945,"accumulatedMs":6249,"pauseCount":3,"label":"test"}'

getLabel

returns the timer's label

return
string 
console.log(timer.getLabel()); // test-timer

clear

clears the timer values. can be started again by calling .start().

return
Timer 
timer.clear();
console.log(timer.time()); // { d: 0, h: 0, m: 0, s: 0, ms: 0 }
console.log(timer.pauseTime()); // { d: 0, h: 0, m: 0, s: 0, ms: 0 }

Timer.deserialize

re-construct a timer from its serialized form.

return
Timer 
const timerStr = '{"startTimestamp":1616535216209,"currentStartTimestamp":1616535227790,"endTimestamp":1616535258945,"accumulatedMs":6249,"pauseCount":3,"label":"test"}';

const timer = Timer.deserialize(timerStr);

console.log(timer.isStopped()); // true
console.log(timer.time()); // { d: 0, h: 0, m: 0, s: 37, ms: 404 }

Timer.benchmark(fn)

creates a benchmark timer for a function call.

params return
fn: function Timer 
const fn = (a) => {
  let sum = 0;
  for (let i = 0; i < 10000000; i += 1) {
    sum += a * i;
  }
  return sum;
}

const benchmark = Timer.benchmark(fn.bind(fn, 5));
console.log(benchmark.time()); // { d: 0, h: 0, m: 0, s: 0, ms: 53 }
console.log(benchmark.format('%label: %ms ms')); // bound fn: 53 ms

Build

grunt build

License

The MIT License. Full License is here

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

cro
cronerTrigger functions and/or evaluate cron expressions in JavaScript. No dependencies. Most features. All environments.
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
3K
timers-browserifytimers module for browserify
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
14M

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial