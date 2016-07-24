A simple, flexible timer for JavaScript.
$ npm install timer-machine --save
var Timer = require('timer-machine')
var myTimer = new Timer()
myTimer.start()
myTimer.stop()
myTimer.time() // -> time in ms
Timer Machine can maintain references to named timers. When the static method
get('name') is called, it constructs a new instance if the name did not
already exist, and returns the instance of
Timer. This makes it easy to share a
timer across multiple modules.
Timer.get('my').start()
Timer.get('my').time()
Alternatively, use it on the require if you only need a single named instance.
var myTimer = require('timer-machine').get('my')
Timer Machine allows for deleting named timers by calling the
destroy('name')
static method.
Timer.destroy('my')
start()
By default, a new
Timer object is stopped, unless the first argument of the
constructor is
true, and is started by calling the
start() method. The
start() method returns a
Boolean indicating whether or not the timer was
started.
var timer1 = new Timer()
timer1.start() // -> true - the timer started
var timer2 = new Timer(true)
timer2.start() // -> false - the timer is already started
stop()
To stop or pause a timer, call the
stop() method. Similar to the
start()
method,
stop() returns a
Boolean indicating whether or not the timer was
stopped.
var timer = new Timer()
timer.stop() // -> false - the timer is already stopped
timer.start()
timer.stop() // -> true - the timer stopped
A stopped
Timer can be started again. The timer will only track the total
length of time the timer has been started.
var timer = new Timer()
timer.start()
timer.stop()
timer.start()
toggle()
The
toggle() method will call
start() if the
Timer is stopped or
stop()
if the timer is started.
var timer = new Tiemr()
timer.isStarted() // -> false
timer.toggle()
timer.isStarted() // -> true
timer.toggle()
timer.isStarted() // -> false
time()
To get the length of time that a timer has run, the
time() method can be used
to a
Number of the current time in milliseconds.
var timer = new Timer()
timer.start()
setTimeout(function () {
timer.time() // -> ~100
}, 100)
emitTime()
The
emitTime() method is the same as the
time() method, except it emits a
'time' event with the current time in milliseconds. See Events
below.
valueOf()
On
Timer objects,
valueOf() is an alias for
time() and is used internally
by JavaScript when a timer object is converted to a primitive value. This is
useful for, among other things, adding and subtracting timers.
//...
timer1.time() // -> 50
timer2.time() // -> 30
timer1 + timer2 // -> 80
timer1 - timer2 // -> 20
timer + 0 // -> 50
toString()
To string is used by JavaScript to convert an object in to a string. The
Timer
toString() method returns the
time() prepended with "ms".
console.log("Current time: " + timer1) // -> "Current time: 50ms"
timeFromStart()
While the
time() returns the total number of milliseconds for the
Timer,
timeFromStart() returns only the time since the most recent
start().
var timer = new Timer()
timer.start()
timer.timeFromStart() === timer.time() // -> true
//...
timer.stop()
timer.start()
timer.timeFromStart() === timer.time() // -> false
isStarted()
A
Timer object has an
isStarted() method. It returns a
true if the timer
is started and
false if it is stopped.
var timer = new Timer
timer.isStarted() // -> false
timer.start()
timer.isStarted() // -> true
isStopped()
A
Timer object has an
isStopped() method, which is the inverse of the
isStarted() method.
var timer = new Timer
timer.isStopped() // -> true
timer.start()
timer.isStopped() // -> false
A
Timer object inherits from
EventEmitter allowing event listeners to
added an removed. A
Timer emits three events.
'start'
The
'start' event is emitted every time a
Timer is started, whether it be
by the
start() method or
toggle() method.
timer.on('start', function () {
console.log('The timer started')
})
'stop'
The
'stop' event is emitted every time a
Timer is stopped, whether it be
by the
stop() method or
toggle() method.
timer.on('stop', function () {
console.log('The timer stopped')
})
'time'
The
'time' event is only emitted when the
emitTIme() method is called. The
event handler callback receives the current time in milliseconds as the first
argument.
var timer = new Timer()
timer.on('time', function (time) {
console.log('Current time: ' + time + 'ms')
})
timer.start()
setInterval(timer.emitTime.bind(timer), 1000)
Pull requests are welcome.
$ git clone git@github.com:brentburgoyne/timer-machine.git
$ npm install
$ npm test
