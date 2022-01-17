A queue with custom concurrency and time limits. Inspired by async/queue, but also with variable number of arguments in the worker, events, and with optional time limits.

Usage

const TimeQueue = require ( 'timequeue' ); const worker = ( arg1, arg2, callback ) => { someAsyncFunction(calculation(arg1, arg2), callback); }; const worker = async (arg1) => { let result1 = await anotherSyncFunction(arg1); return andAnotherOne(result1); }; let q = new TimeQueue(worker, { concurrency : 5 , every : 1000 }); q.push( 42 , 24 ); q.push( 2 , 74 ); q.push( 2 , 2 , (err, result) => { }); let result = await q.push( 3 , 5 );

API

new TimeQueue(worker, [options])

Creates a new instance of a queue. Worker must be a function with a callback for its last argument. The callback must be called in order for the queue to know when the worker has finished a task. options defaults to the following

{ concurrency : 1 , every : 0 , maxQueued : Infinity , timeout : 0 , store : MemoryStore }

All of these options can later be edited on the queue instance.

How many tasks are currently active.

If you use the every option to queue up tasks, this property will be delayed from being updated until there are free spots open for new tasks to begin. active will be updated as soon as a task finishes, even if the next one is just a timeout around the corner.

How many tasks have finished in total.

async TimeQueue#push(data..., [callback])

Pushes a new task to the queue. Any number of arguments can be given. An optional callback can also be given as the last parameter. The callback will be called when the task is finished or if there was any error running the worker.

If the queue is full, pushed tasks will be ignored.

async TimeQueue#store.getQueued()

How many tasks are currently in the queue.

Returns true if queue is full.

Empties queue and clears the timeouts TimeQueue sets to keep track of running tasks. Currently running tasks will still complete.

Events

Queue is full.

Queue is empty, with tasks still running.

Queue is empty and last task has finished.

Install

npm install timequeue

Tests

Tests are written with mocha