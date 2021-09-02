See a demo and examples here

jquery.timepicker is a lightweight timepicker plugin for jQuery inspired by Google Calendar. It supports both mouse and keyboard navigation, and weighs in at 5.5kb minified and gzipped.

Include jquery.timepicker.css and jquery.timepicker.min.js in your page.

options is an optional javascript object with parameters explained below.

You can also set options as data attributes on the intput elements, like <input type="text" data-time-format="H:i:s" /> . Timepicker still needs to be initialized by calling $('#someElement').timepicker(options); . Data attributes will override any conflicting initialization options.

The defaults for all options are exposed through the $.fn.timepicker.defaults object. Properties changed in this object (same properties configurable through the constructor) will take effect for every instance created after the change.

appendTo

Override where the dropdown is appended.

Takes either a string to use as a selector, a function that gets passed the clicked input element as argument or a jquery object to use directly.

default: "body"

className

A class name to apply to the HTML element that contains the timepicker dropdown.

default: null

closeOnWindowScroll

Close the timepicker when the window is scrolled. (Replicates <select> behavior.)

default: false

disableTimeRanges

Disable selection of certain time ranges. Input is an array of time pairs, like [['3:00am', '4:30am'], ['5:00pm', '8:00pm']] . The start of the interval will be disabled but the end won't. default: []

disableTextInput

Disable typing in the timepicker input box; force users to select from list. More information here.

default: false

disableTouchKeyboard

Disable the onscreen keyboard for touch devices. There can be instances where Firefox or Chrome have touch events enabled (such as on Surface tablets but not actually be a touch device. In this case disableTouchKeyboard will prevent the timepicker input field from being focused. More information here.

default: false

durationTime

The time against which showDuration will compute relative times. Accepts a time string, Date object, integer seconds from midnight, or a function that returns one of those types.

default: minTime

forceRoundTime

Force update the time to step settings as soon as it loses focus.

default: false

lang

Language constants used in the timepicker. Can override the defaults by passing an object with one or more of the following properties: decimal, mins, hr, hrs.

default: { am: 'am', pm: 'pm', AM: 'AM', PM: 'PM', decimal: '.', mins: 'mins', hr: 'hr', hrs: 'hrs' }

listWidth

Set this to override CSS styling and set the list width to match the input element's width. Set to 1 to match input width, 2 to double input width, .5 to halve input width, etc. Set to null to let CSS determine the list width.

default: null (CSS styling)

maxTime

The time that should appear last in the dropdown list. Can be used to limit the range of time options. Accepts a time string, Date object, integer seconds from midnight, or a function that returns one of those types.

default: 24 hours after minTime

minTime

The time that should appear first in the dropdown list. Accepts a time string, Date object, integer seconds from midnight, or a function that returns one of those types.

default: 12:00am

noneOption

Adds one or more custom options to the top of the dropdown. Can accept several different value types:

Boolean ( true ): Adds a "None" option that results in an empty input value

String: Adds an option with a custom label that results in an empty input value

Object: Similar to string, but allows customizing the element's class name and the resulting input value. Can contain label , value , and className properties. value must be a string type.

Array: An array of strings or objects to add multiple non-time options

default: false

orientation

By default the timepicker dropdown will be aligned to the bottom right of the input element, or aligned to the top left if there isn't enough room below the input. Force alignment with l (left), r (right), c (horizontal center), t (top), and b (bottom). Examples: tl , rb . default: 'l'

roundingFunction

Function used to compute rounded times. The function will receive time in seconds and a settings object as arguments. The function should handle a null value for seconds. default: round to nearest step

scrollDefault

If no time value is selected, set the dropdown scroll position to show the time provided, e.g. "09:00". Accepts a time string, Date object, integer seconds from midnight, or a function that returns one of those types.

default: null

selectOnBlur

Update the input with the currently highlighted time value when the timepicker loses focus.

default: false

show2400

Show "24:00" as an option when using 24-hour time format. You must also set timeFormat for this option to work.

default: false

showDuration

Shows the relative time for each item in the dropdown. minTime or durationTime must be set.

default: false

showOn

Display a timepicker dropdown when the input fires a particular event. Set to null or an empty array to disable automatic display. Setting should be an array of strings. default: ['focus']

showOnFocus

DEPRECATED: Display a timepicker dropdown when the input gains focus.

default: true

step

The amount of time, in minutes, between each item in the dropdown. Alternately, you can specify a function to generate steps dynamically. The function will receive a count integer (0, 1, 2...) and is expected to return a step integer.

default: 30

stopScrollPropagation

When scrolling on the edge of the picker, it prevent parent containers () to scroll. default: false

timeFormat

How times should be displayed in the list and input element. Uses PHP's date() formatting syntax. Characters can be escaped with a preceeding double slash (e.g. H\\hi ). Alternatively, you can specify a function instead of a string, to use completely custom time formatting. In this case, the format function receives a Date object and is expected to return a formatted time as a string. default: 'g:ia'

typeaheadHighlight

Highlight the nearest corresponding time option as a value is typed into the form input.

default: true

useSelect

Convert the input to an HTML <SELECT> control. This is ideal for small screen devices, or if you want to prevent the user from entering arbitrary values. This option is not compatible with the following options: appendTo , closeOnWindowScroll , disableTouchKeyboard , forceRoundTime , scrollDefault , selectOnBlur , typeAheadHighlight .

default: false