jquery.timepicker is a lightweight timepicker plugin for jQuery inspired by Google Calendar. It supports both mouse and keyboard navigation, and weighs in at 5.5kb minified and gzipped.
$('.some-time-inputs').timepicker(options);
Include
jquery.timepicker.css and
jquery.timepicker.min.js in your page.
options is an optional javascript object with parameters explained below.
You can also set options as data attributes on the intput elements, like
<input type="text" data-time-format="H:i:s" />. Timepicker still needs to be initialized by calling
$('#someElement').timepicker(options);. Data attributes will override any conflicting initialization options.
The defaults for all options are exposed through the
$.fn.timepicker.defaults object. Properties changed in this object (same properties configurable through the constructor) will take effect for every instance created after the change.
appendTo
Override where the dropdown is appended.
Takes either a
string to use as a selector, a
function that gets passed the clicked input element as argument or a jquery
object to use directly.
default: "body"
className
A class name to apply to the HTML element that contains the timepicker dropdown.
default: null
closeOnWindowScroll
Close the timepicker when the window is scrolled. (Replicates
<select> behavior.)
default: false
disableTimeRanges
Disable selection of certain time ranges. Input is an array of time pairs, like
[['3:00am', '4:30am'], ['5:00pm', '8:00pm']]. The start of the interval will be disabled but the end won't.
default: []
disableTextInput
Disable typing in the timepicker input box; force users to select from list. More information here.
default: false
disableTouchKeyboard
Disable the onscreen keyboard for touch devices. There can be instances where Firefox or Chrome have touch events enabled (such as on Surface tablets but not actually be a touch device. In this case
disableTouchKeyboard will prevent the timepicker input field from being focused. More information here.
default: false
durationTime
The time against which
showDuration will compute relative times. Accepts a time string, Date object, integer seconds from midnight, or a function that returns one of those types.
default: minTime
forceRoundTime
Force update the time to
step settings as soon as it loses focus.
default: false
lang
Language constants used in the timepicker. Can override the defaults by passing an object with one or more of the following properties: decimal, mins, hr, hrs.
default:
{ am: 'am', pm: 'pm', AM: 'AM', PM: 'PM', decimal: '.', mins: 'mins', hr: 'hr', hrs: 'hrs' }
listWidth
Set this to override CSS styling and set the list width to match the input element's width. Set to 1 to match input width, 2 to double input width, .5 to halve input width, etc. Set to
null to let CSS determine the list width.
default: null (CSS styling)
maxTime
The time that should appear last in the dropdown list. Can be used to limit the range of time options. Accepts a time string, Date object, integer seconds from midnight, or a function that returns one of those types.
default: 24 hours after minTime
minTime
The time that should appear first in the dropdown list. Accepts a time string, Date object, integer seconds from midnight, or a function that returns one of those types.
default: 12:00am
noneOption
Adds one or more custom options to the top of the dropdown. Can accept several different value types:
Boolean (
true): Adds a "None" option that results in an empty input value
String: Adds an option with a custom label that results in an empty input value
Object: Similar to string, but allows customizing the element's class name and the resulting input value. Can contain
label,
value, and
className properties.
value must be a string type.
Array: An array of strings or objects to add multiple non-time options
default: false
orientation
By default the timepicker dropdown will be aligned to the bottom right of the input element, or aligned to the top left if there isn't enough room below the input. Force alignment with
l (left),
r (right),
c (horizontal center),
t (top), and
b (bottom). Examples:
tl,
rb.
default: 'l'
roundingFunction
Function used to compute rounded times. The function will receive time in seconds and a settings object as arguments. The function should handle a null value for seconds. default: round to nearest step
scrollDefault
If no time value is selected, set the dropdown scroll position to show the time provided, e.g. "09:00". Accepts a time string, Date object, integer seconds from midnight, or a function that returns one of those types.
default: null
selectOnBlur
Update the input with the currently highlighted time value when the timepicker loses focus.
default: false
show2400
Show "24:00" as an option when using 24-hour time format. You must also set
timeFormat for this option to work.
default: false
showDuration
Shows the relative time for each item in the dropdown.
minTime or
durationTime must be set.
default: false
showOn
Display a timepicker dropdown when the input fires a particular event. Set to null or an empty array to disable automatic display. Setting should be an array of strings. default: ['focus']
showOnFocus
DEPRECATED: Display a timepicker dropdown when the input gains focus.
default: true
step
The amount of time, in minutes, between each item in the dropdown. Alternately, you can specify a function to generate steps dynamically. The function will receive a count integer (0, 1, 2...) and is expected to return a step integer.
default: 30
stopScrollPropagation
When scrolling on the edge of the picker, it prevent parent containers () to scroll. default: false
timeFormat
How times should be displayed in the list and input element. Uses PHP's date() formatting syntax. Characters can be escaped with a preceeding double slash (e.g.
H\\hi). Alternatively, you can specify a function instead of a string, to use completely custom time formatting. In this case, the format function receives a Date object and is expected to return a formatted time as a string.
default: 'g:ia'
typeaheadHighlight
Highlight the nearest corresponding time option as a value is typed into the form input.
default: true
useSelect
Convert the input to an HTML
<SELECT> control. This is ideal for small screen devices, or if you want to prevent the user from entering arbitrary values. This option is not compatible with the following options:
appendTo,
closeOnWindowScroll,
disableTouchKeyboard,
forceRoundTime,
scrollDefault,
selectOnBlur,
typeAheadHighlight.
default: false
wrapHours
If a time greater than 24 hours (27:30, for example) is entered, apply modolo 24 to create a valid time. Setting this to
false will cause an input of 27:30 to result in a
timeFormatError event.
default: true
getSecondsFromMidnight
Get the time as an integer, expressed as seconds from 12am.
```javascript
$('#getTimeExample').timepicker('getSecondsFromMidnight');
```
getTime
Get the time using a Javascript Date object, relative to a Date object (default: today's date).
```javascript
$('#getTimeExample').timepicker('getTime');
$('#getTimeExample').timepicker('getTime', new Date());
```
You can get the time as a string using jQuery's built-in ```val()``` function:
```javascript
$('#getTimeExample').val();
```
hide
Close the timepicker dropdown.
```javascript
$('#hideExample').timepicker('hide');
```
isVisible
Check if the timepicker attached to a specific input is visible. Not compatible with the
useSelect option.
```javascript
$('#hideExample').timepicker('isVisible');
```
option
Change the settings of an existing timepicker. Calling
option on a visible timepicker will cause the picker to be hidden.
```javascript
$('#optionExample').timepicker({ 'timeFormat': 'g:ia' }); // initialize the timepicker sometime earlier in your code
...
$('#optionExample').timepicker('option', 'minTime', '2:00am');
$('#optionExample').timepicker('option', { 'minTime': '4:00am', 'timeFormat': 'H:i' });
```
remove
Unbind an existing timepicker element.
```javascript
$('#removeExample').timepicker('remove');
```
setTime
Set the time using a Javascript Date object.
```javascript
$('#setTimeExample').timepicker('setTime', new Date());
```
show
Display the timepicker dropdown.
```javascript
$('#showExample').timepicker('show');
```
change
The native
onChange event will fire any time the input value is updated, whether by selection from the timepicker list or manual entry into the text input. Your code should bind to
change after initializing timepicker, or use event delegation.
changeTime
Called after a valid time value is entered or selected. See
timeFormatError and
timeRangeError for error events. Fires before
change event.
hideTimepicker
Called after the timepicker is closed.
selectTime
Called after a time value is selected from the timepicker list. Fires before
change event.
showTimepicker
Called after the timepicker is shown.
timeFormatError
Called if an unparseable time string is manually entered into the timepicker input. Fires before
change event.
timeRangeError
Called if maxTime and minTime, or disableTimeRanges is set and an invalid time is manually entered into the timepicker input. Fires before
change event.
The
selectTime and
hideTimepicker events fire slightly differently when using the
useSelect option. See https://github.com/jonthornton/jquery-timepicker/issues/427 for more information.
Sample markup with class names:
<input value="5:00pm" class="ui-timepicker-input" type="text">
...
<div class="ui-timepicker-wrapper ui-timepicker-positioned-top optional-custom-classname" tabindex="-1">
<ul class="ui-timepicker-list">
<li class="ui-timepicker-am">12:00am</li>
<li class="ui-timepicker-am">12:30am</li>
...
<li class="ui-timepicker-pm">4:30pm</li>
<li class="ui-timepicker-pm ui-timepicker-selected">5:00pm</li>
<li class="ui-timepicker-pm ui-timepicker-disabled">5:30pm</li>
<li class="ui-timepicker-pm">6:00pm <span class="ui-timepicker-duration">(1 hour)</span></li>
<li class="ui-timepicker-pm">6:30pm</li>
...
<li class="ui-timepicker-pm">11:30pm</li>
</ul>
</div>
The
ui-timepicker-positioned-top class will be applied only when the dropdown is positioned above the input.
NPM npm install --save timepicker
CDN https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/timepicker/
An AngularJS directive is available at https://github.com/Recras/angular-jquery-timepicker
Submit a GitHub Issues request. Please try provide code that demonstrates the problem; you can use this jsFiddle as a starting point.
After cloning, install dev dependencies with
npm install.
npm run build: compile timepicker and place updated output in the project root
npm run watch: rebuild every time one of the source files changes
npm run format: apply code formatting rules
npm run test: run the jest test suite
jquery-timepicker follows semantic versioning.
This software is made available under the open source MIT License. © 2020 Jon Thornton and contributors