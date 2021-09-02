openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tim

timepicker

by Jon Thornton
1.13.18 (see all)

A javascript timepicker plugin for jQuery inspired by Google Calendar.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.8K

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

67

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Timepicker Plugin for jQuery

timepicker screenshot

See a demo and examples here

jquery.timepicker is a lightweight timepicker plugin for jQuery inspired by Google Calendar. It supports both mouse and keyboard navigation, and weighs in at 5.5kb minified and gzipped.

Requirements

Usage

$('.some-time-inputs').timepicker(options);

Include jquery.timepicker.css and jquery.timepicker.min.js in your page.

options is an optional javascript object with parameters explained below.

You can also set options as data attributes on the intput elements, like <input type="text" data-time-format="H:i:s" />. Timepicker still needs to be initialized by calling $('#someElement').timepicker(options);. Data attributes will override any conflicting initialization options.

The defaults for all options are exposed through the $.fn.timepicker.defaults object. Properties changed in this object (same properties configurable through the constructor) will take effect for every instance created after the change.

Options

  • appendTo
    Override where the dropdown is appended.
    Takes either a string to use as a selector, a function that gets passed the clicked input element as argument or a jquery object to use directly.
    default: "body"

  • className
    A class name to apply to the HTML element that contains the timepicker dropdown.
    default: null

  • closeOnWindowScroll
    Close the timepicker when the window is scrolled. (Replicates <select> behavior.)
    default: false

  • disableTimeRanges
    Disable selection of certain time ranges. Input is an array of time pairs, like [['3:00am', '4:30am'], ['5:00pm', '8:00pm']]. The start of the interval will be disabled but the end won't. default: []

  • disableTextInput
    Disable typing in the timepicker input box; force users to select from list. More information here.
    default: false

  • disableTouchKeyboard
    Disable the onscreen keyboard for touch devices. There can be instances where Firefox or Chrome have touch events enabled (such as on Surface tablets but not actually be a touch device. In this case disableTouchKeyboard will prevent the timepicker input field from being focused. More information here.
    default: false

  • durationTime
    The time against which showDuration will compute relative times. Accepts a time string, Date object, integer seconds from midnight, or a function that returns one of those types.
    default: minTime

  • forceRoundTime
    Force update the time to step settings as soon as it loses focus.
    default: false

  • lang
    Language constants used in the timepicker. Can override the defaults by passing an object with one or more of the following properties: decimal, mins, hr, hrs.
    default: { am: 'am', pm: 'pm', AM: 'AM', PM: 'PM', decimal: '.', mins: 'mins', hr: 'hr', hrs: 'hrs' }

  • listWidth
    Set this to override CSS styling and set the list width to match the input element's width. Set to 1 to match input width, 2 to double input width, .5 to halve input width, etc. Set to null to let CSS determine the list width.
    default: null (CSS styling)

  • maxTime
    The time that should appear last in the dropdown list. Can be used to limit the range of time options. Accepts a time string, Date object, integer seconds from midnight, or a function that returns one of those types.
    default: 24 hours after minTime

  • minTime
    The time that should appear first in the dropdown list. Accepts a time string, Date object, integer seconds from midnight, or a function that returns one of those types.
    default: 12:00am

  • noneOption
    Adds one or more custom options to the top of the dropdown. Can accept several different value types:
    Boolean (true): Adds a "None" option that results in an empty input value
    String: Adds an option with a custom label that results in an empty input value
    Object: Similar to string, but allows customizing the element's class name and the resulting input value. Can contain label, value, and className properties. value must be a string type.
    Array: An array of strings or objects to add multiple non-time options
    default: false

  • orientation
    By default the timepicker dropdown will be aligned to the bottom right of the input element, or aligned to the top left if there isn't enough room below the input. Force alignment with l (left), r (right), c (horizontal center), t (top), and b (bottom). Examples: tl, rb. default: 'l'

  • roundingFunction
    Function used to compute rounded times. The function will receive time in seconds and a settings object as arguments. The function should handle a null value for seconds. default: round to nearest step

  • scrollDefault
    If no time value is selected, set the dropdown scroll position to show the time provided, e.g. "09:00". Accepts a time string, Date object, integer seconds from midnight, or a function that returns one of those types.
    default: null

  • selectOnBlur
    Update the input with the currently highlighted time value when the timepicker loses focus.
    default: false

  • show2400
    Show "24:00" as an option when using 24-hour time format. You must also set timeFormat for this option to work.
    default: false

  • showDuration
    Shows the relative time for each item in the dropdown. minTime or durationTime must be set.
    default: false

  • showOn
    Display a timepicker dropdown when the input fires a particular event. Set to null or an empty array to disable automatic display. Setting should be an array of strings. default: ['focus']

  • showOnFocus
    DEPRECATED: Display a timepicker dropdown when the input gains focus.
    default: true

  • step
    The amount of time, in minutes, between each item in the dropdown. Alternately, you can specify a function to generate steps dynamically. The function will receive a count integer (0, 1, 2...) and is expected to return a step integer.
    default: 30

  • stopScrollPropagation
    When scrolling on the edge of the picker, it prevent parent containers () to scroll. default: false

  • timeFormat
    How times should be displayed in the list and input element. Uses PHP's date() formatting syntax. Characters can be escaped with a preceeding double slash (e.g. H\\hi). Alternatively, you can specify a function instead of a string, to use completely custom time formatting. In this case, the format function receives a Date object and is expected to return a formatted time as a string. default: 'g:ia'

  • typeaheadHighlight
    Highlight the nearest corresponding time option as a value is typed into the form input.
    default: true

  • useSelect
    Convert the input to an HTML <SELECT> control. This is ideal for small screen devices, or if you want to prevent the user from entering arbitrary values. This option is not compatible with the following options: appendTo, closeOnWindowScroll, disableTouchKeyboard, forceRoundTime, scrollDefault, selectOnBlur, typeAheadHighlight.
    default: false

  • wrapHours
    If a time greater than 24 hours (27:30, for example) is entered, apply modolo 24 to create a valid time. Setting this to false will cause an input of 27:30 to result in a timeFormatError event.
    default: true

Methods

  • getSecondsFromMidnight
    Get the time as an integer, expressed as seconds from 12am.

    ```javascript
$('#getTimeExample').timepicker('getSecondsFromMidnight');
```

  • getTime
    Get the time using a Javascript Date object, relative to a Date object (default: today's date).

    ```javascript
$('#getTimeExample').timepicker('getTime');
$('#getTimeExample').timepicker('getTime', new Date());
```

You can get the time as a string using jQuery's built-in ```val()``` function:

```javascript
$('#getTimeExample').val();
```

  • hide
    Close the timepicker dropdown.

    ```javascript
$('#hideExample').timepicker('hide');
```

  • isVisible
    Check if the timepicker attached to a specific input is visible. Not compatible with the useSelect option.

    ```javascript
$('#hideExample').timepicker('isVisible');
```

  • option
    Change the settings of an existing timepicker. Calling option on a visible timepicker will cause the picker to be hidden.

    ```javascript
$('#optionExample').timepicker({ 'timeFormat': 'g:ia' }); // initialize the timepicker sometime earlier in your code
...
$('#optionExample').timepicker('option', 'minTime', '2:00am');
$('#optionExample').timepicker('option', { 'minTime': '4:00am', 'timeFormat': 'H:i' });
```

  • remove
    Unbind an existing timepicker element.

    ```javascript
$('#removeExample').timepicker('remove');
```

  • setTime
    Set the time using a Javascript Date object.

    ```javascript
$('#setTimeExample').timepicker('setTime', new Date());
```

  • show
    Display the timepicker dropdown.

    ```javascript
$('#showExample').timepicker('show');
```

Events

  • change
    The native onChange event will fire any time the input value is updated, whether by selection from the timepicker list or manual entry into the text input. Your code should bind to change after initializing timepicker, or use event delegation.

  • changeTime
    Called after a valid time value is entered or selected. See timeFormatError and timeRangeError for error events. Fires before change event.

  • hideTimepicker
    Called after the timepicker is closed.

  • selectTime
    Called after a time value is selected from the timepicker list. Fires before change event.

  • showTimepicker
    Called after the timepicker is shown.

  • timeFormatError
    Called if an unparseable time string is manually entered into the timepicker input. Fires before change event.

  • timeRangeError
    Called if maxTime and minTime, or disableTimeRanges is set and an invalid time is manually entered into the timepicker input. Fires before change event.

The selectTime and hideTimepicker events fire slightly differently when using the useSelect option. See https://github.com/jonthornton/jquery-timepicker/issues/427 for more information.

Theming

Sample markup with class names:

<input value="5:00pm" class="ui-timepicker-input" type="text">
...
<div class="ui-timepicker-wrapper ui-timepicker-positioned-top optional-custom-classname" tabindex="-1">
    <ul class="ui-timepicker-list">
        <li class="ui-timepicker-am">12:00am</li>
        <li class="ui-timepicker-am">12:30am</li>
        ...
        <li class="ui-timepicker-pm">4:30pm</li>
        <li class="ui-timepicker-pm ui-timepicker-selected">5:00pm</li>
        <li class="ui-timepicker-pm ui-timepicker-disabled">5:30pm</li>
        <li class="ui-timepicker-pm">6:00pm <span class="ui-timepicker-duration">(1 hour)</span></li>
        <li class="ui-timepicker-pm">6:30pm</li>
        ...
        <li class="ui-timepicker-pm">11:30pm</li>
    </ul>
</div>

The ui-timepicker-positioned-top class will be applied only when the dropdown is positioned above the input.

Packaging

NPM npm install --save timepicker

CDN https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/timepicker/ jsDelivr Hits

An AngularJS directive is available at https://github.com/Recras/angular-jquery-timepicker

Help

Submit a GitHub Issues request. Please try provide code that demonstrates the problem; you can use this jsFiddle as a starting point.

Development guidelines

After cloning, install dev dependencies with npm install.

  • npm run build: compile timepicker and place updated output in the project root
  • npm run watch: rebuild every time one of the source files changes
  • npm run format: apply code formatting rules
  • npm run test: run the jest test suite

jquery-timepicker follows semantic versioning.

This software is made available under the open source MIT License. © 2020 Jon Thornton and contributors

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial