Create an AbortSignal that aborts after a delay.

Install

npm install timeout-signal

Usage

const timeoutSignal = require ( "timeout-signal" ); const fetch = require ( "cross-fetch" ); try { const response = await fetch( "https://www.google.com" , { signal : timeoutSignal( 5000 ) }) } catch (error) { if (error.message === "The user aborted a request." ) { } }

API

timeout

Type: integer

The milliseconds to wait.

Clear the timeout associated with a signal.

signal

Type: Return value from timeoutSignal()

The signal to clear the timeout for.