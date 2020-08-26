Create an AbortSignal that aborts after a delay.
npm install timeout-signal
const timeoutSignal = require("timeout-signal");
const fetch = require("cross-fetch");
try {
const response = await fetch("https://www.google.com", { signal: timeoutSignal(5000) })
// Handle response
} catch (error) {
if (error.message === "The user aborted a request.") {
// Handle abortion
}
}
Type:
integer
The milliseconds to wait.
Clear the timeout associated with a signal.
Type: Return value from
timeoutSignal()
The signal to clear the timeout for.
const timeoutSignal = require("timeout-signal");
const fetch = require("cross-fetch");
const signal = timeoutSignal(5000)
try {
const response = await fetch("https://www.google.com", { signal })
timeoutSignal.clear(signal)
// Handle response
} catch (error) {
if (error.message === "The user aborted a request.") {
// Handle abortion
}
}