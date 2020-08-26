openbase logo
timeout-signal

by Richie Bendall
1.1.0 (see all)

Create an AbortSignal that aborts after a delay.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.9K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

timeout-signal Travis CI Build Status

NPM Badge

Install

npm install timeout-signal

Usage

const timeoutSignal = require("timeout-signal");
const fetch = require("cross-fetch");

try {
    const response = await fetch("https://www.google.com", { signal: timeoutSignal(5000) })
    // Handle response
} catch (error) {
    if (error.message === "The user aborted a request.") {
        // Handle abortion
    }
}

API

timeoutSignal(timeout)

timeout

Type: integer

The milliseconds to wait.

timeoutSignal.clear(signal)

Clear the timeout associated with a signal.

signal

Type: Return value from timeoutSignal()

The signal to clear the timeout for.

const timeoutSignal = require("timeout-signal");
const fetch = require("cross-fetch");

const signal = timeoutSignal(5000)

try {
    const response = await fetch("https://www.google.com", { signal })
    timeoutSignal.clear(signal)
    // Handle response
} catch (error) {
    if (error.message === "The user aborted a request.") {
        // Handle abortion
    }
}

Be the first to rate

