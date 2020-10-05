openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tr

timeout-refresh

by Mathias Buus
1.0.3 (see all)

Efficiently refresh a timer across Node versions and the browser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.2K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

timeout-refresh

Efficiently refresh a timer

npm install timeout-refresh

Uses timeout.refresh in Node 10 and require('timers') in older versions. In the browser a basic clearTimeout + setTimeout is used since no other method exists

Usage

const timeout = require('timeout-refresh')

const to = timeout(100, function () {
  console.log('Timed out!')
})

const i = setInterval(function () {
  // refresh every 50ms
  to.refresh()
}, 50)

setTimeout(function () {
  // cancel the refresh after 500ms
  clearInterval(i)
  setTimeout(function () {
    console.log('Should have timed out now')
  }, 200)
}, 500)

API

to = timeout(ms, ontimeout, [context])

Make a new refreshable timeout.

If you pass context, it will be set as this when calling ontimeout.

to.refresh()

Refresh the timeout.

to.destroy()

Destroy the timeout. Not needed if ontimeout is triggered

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial