Efficiently refresh a timer
npm install timeout-refresh
Uses
timeout.refresh in Node 10 and
require('timers') in older versions.
In the browser a basic
clearTimeout + setTimeout is used since no other method exists
const timeout = require('timeout-refresh')
const to = timeout(100, function () {
console.log('Timed out!')
})
const i = setInterval(function () {
// refresh every 50ms
to.refresh()
}, 50)
setTimeout(function () {
// cancel the refresh after 500ms
clearInterval(i)
setTimeout(function () {
console.log('Should have timed out now')
}, 200)
}, 500)
to = timeout(ms, ontimeout, [context])
Make a new refreshable timeout.
If you pass
context, it will be set as
this when calling
ontimeout.
to.refresh()
Refresh the timeout.
to.destroy()
Destroy the timeout. Not needed if
ontimeout is triggered
MIT