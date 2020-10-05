Efficiently refresh a timer

npm install timeout-refresh

Uses timeout.refresh in Node 10 and require('timers') in older versions. In the browser a basic clearTimeout + setTimeout is used since no other method exists

Usage

const timeout = require ( 'timeout-refresh' ) const to = timeout( 100 , function ( ) { console .log( 'Timed out!' ) }) const i = setInterval( function ( ) { to.refresh() }, 50 ) setTimeout( function ( ) { clearInterval(i) setTimeout( function ( ) { console .log( 'Should have timed out now' ) }, 200 ) }, 500 )

API

to = timeout(ms, ontimeout, [context])

Make a new refreshable timeout.

If you pass context , it will be set as this when calling ontimeout .

Refresh the timeout.

Destroy the timeout. Not needed if ontimeout is triggered

License

MIT