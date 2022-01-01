Test your time-dependent app by monkey patching the
Date function and overriding your system time. Timemachine is compatible with global namespaces, RequireJS, CommonJS and NodeJS.
$ bower install timemachine
$ npm install timemachine
timemachine.config({
dateString: 'December 25, 1991 13:12:59'
});
console.log(new Date()); // December 25, 1991 13:12:59
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
dateString
|Date you want set as a string
Thu, 01 Jan 1970 00:00:00 GMT
timestamp
|Date you want set as a timestamp
0
difference
|Time offset in milliseconds
0
tick
|Whether the system clock should continue ticking
false
keepTime
|Whether the system time should be kept
false
timemachine.reset();
console.log(new Date()); // Your real system time