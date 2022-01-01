openbase logo
tim

timemachine

by Johannes Schickling
0.3.2 (see all)

Test your time-dependent app by monkey patching the Date function and overriding your system time.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

68K

GitHub Stars

111

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

timemachine Build Status

Test your time-dependent app by monkey patching the Date function and overriding your system time. Timemachine is compatible with global namespaces, RequireJS, CommonJS and NodeJS.

Installation

Bower

$ bower install timemachine

NPM

$ npm install timemachine

Usage

Config

timemachine.config({
  dateString: 'December 25, 1991 13:12:59'
});

console.log(new Date()); // December 25, 1991 13:12:59
ParameterDescriptionDefault
dateStringDate you want set as a stringThu, 01 Jan 1970 00:00:00 GMT
timestampDate you want set as a timestamp0
differenceTime offset in milliseconds0
tickWhether the system clock should continue tickingfalse
keepTimeWhether the system time should be keptfalse

Reset

timemachine.reset();
console.log(new Date()); // Your real system time

