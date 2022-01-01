timemachine

Test your time-dependent app by monkey patching the Date function and overriding your system time. Timemachine is compatible with global namespaces, RequireJS, CommonJS and NodeJS.

Installation

Bower

$ bower install timemachine

NPM

$ npm install timemachine

Usage

Config

timemachine.config({ dateString : 'December 25, 1991 13:12:59' }); console .log( new Date ());

Parameter Description Default dateString Date you want set as a string Thu, 01 Jan 1970 00:00:00 GMT timestamp Date you want set as a timestamp 0 difference Time offset in milliseconds 0 tick Whether the system clock should continue ticking false keepTime Whether the system time should be kept false

Reset