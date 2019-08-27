jQuery Timeline Plugin

jQuery timeline plugin, easily creates a timeline.

Getting Started

1.1. Installation with Package Managers

Timeline.js is now setup and ready to be used with Bower and NPM and can be installed using the following commands.

bower install timelinejs-slider

npm install timelinejs-slider

1.2. The Basics

Include the jQuery library and plugin:

< script src = "js/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "js/timeline.min.js" > </ script >

Include the plugin css file:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "css/timeline.css" >

Html markup:

< div class = "timeline-container timeline-theme-1" > < div class = "timeline js-timeline" > < div data-time = "2017" > your content or markup </ div > < div data-time = "2016" > your content or markup </ div > < div data-time = "2015" > your content or markup </ div > < div data-time = "2014" > your content or markup </ div > < div data-time = "2013" > your content or markup </ div > </ div > </ div >

Start plugin:

$( function ( ) { $( '.js-timeline' ).Timeline(); });

Options

Available options listed below.

$( '.timeline' ).Timeline({ autoplay : false , autoplaySpeed : 3000 , mode : 'horizontal' , itemClass : 'timeline-item' , dotsClass : 'timeline-dots' , activeClass : 'slide-active' , prevClass : 'slide-prev' , nextClass : 'slide-next' , startItem : 'first' , dotsPosition : 'bottom' , pauseOnHover : true , pauseOnDotsHover : false , });

Demo

https://ilkeryilmaz.github.io/timelinejs/

Tasks