Deprecated!
please use vis-timeline instead!

Readme

DEPRECATED: This project has been deprecated! All the features have been moved to vis-timeline (released in > v6.0.0) and is now maintained only there.

Feel free to check that project out and to submit issues \ pull requests there.

Timeline

Based on vis.js Timeline (v4.21.0) - https://github.com/almende/vis.git. The vis.js library was initially developed by Almende B.V.

The last few years, the timeline module has been maintained mainly by me. Due to lack of support in the other modules of vis, I decided to branch off and seperate this module to my own project where I can procceed the great work that has been done there, and update fixes, feature requests and versions more often with no dependency of the other modules in vis.

I intend to add features and fixes that are to my concern for my own projects. I will accept feature requests and merge requests, but will not prioritize them if not to my interest.

Install

Install via npm:

$ npm install timeline-plus

Or include the files via unpkg:

https://unpkg.com/timeline-plus/dist/timeline.js.

and

https://unpkg.com/timeline-plus/dist/timeline.css.

Basic Example

A basic example on loading a Timeline is shown below. More examples can be found in the examples directory of the project.

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html>
<head>
  <title>Timeline basic demo</title>
  <script src="timeline/dist/timeline.js"></script>
  <link href="timeline/dist/timeline.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
</head>
<body>
<div id="timeline"></div>

<script type="text/javascript">
  var container = document.getElementById('timeline');
  var data = [
    {id: 1, content: 'item 1', start: '2013-04-20'},
    {id: 2, content: 'item 2', start: '2013-04-14'},
    {id: 3, content: 'item 3', start: '2013-04-18'},
    {id: 4, content: 'item 4', start: '2013-04-16', end: '2013-04-19'},
    {id: 5, content: 'item 5', start: '2013-04-25'},
    {id: 6, content: 'item 6', start: '2013-04-27'}
  ];
  var options = {};
  var timeline = new timeline.Timeline(container, data, options);
</script>
</body>
</html>

