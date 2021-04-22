Timekit JS SDK

Releases & changelog

Make API calls to Timekit with our easy-to-use JavaScript SDK. It supports all our endpoints as documented on https://reference.timekit.io/.

Visit timekit.io to learn more and don't hesitate to contact Lasse Boisen Andersen (la@timekit.io or create an Issue) for questions. PR's are more than welcome!

Features:

Supports API auth with both app keys and resource keys

Returns ES6/A+ style promises

Works in both node.js and in the browser (>=IE8 and evergreen)

Supports custom timestamp formats and timezones

Dependencies

The following libraries are bundled together with the SDK:

axios - a promise-based HTTP client for the browser (using XMLHttpRequests) and node.js (using http)

base64 - a robust base64 encoder/decoder, used for basic auth headers

humps - easy conversion from camelCase to snake_case and vice versa

Installation

The library is hosted on NPM, so you can simply go:

npm install timekit-sdk --save

Module loading

The SDK is UMD (Universal Module Definition) compatible, which means that it can be loaded in various module formats across both browsers and server.

Note: Use plain or minified builds in /dist when using in browser. In node, /src/timekit.js will be used through npm (or reference it manually in your require)

ES6 module

import timekit from 'timekit-sdk' console .log(timekit);

AMD (with e.g. require.js)

require ([ 'timekit-sdk' ], function ( timekit ) { console .log(timekit); });

CommonJS2 (in e.g. node.js)

var timekit = require ( 'timekit-sdk' ); console .log(timekit);

As a global variable (in browsers)

<script src= "timekit-sdk.js" > </ script > < script > console .log(timekit); </ script >

See /examples for implementation examples.

Authentication

App key

Only for server-side integrations!

With app keys, your capabilities are scoped on an app-level which mean that you can access data (e.g. bookings) across all resources. It's essential that you only use this for server-side integrations as the key grants full access to your whole timekit app data.

timekit.configure({ appKey : 'live_api_key_4cY2KWMggw95mAdx51eYUO2CyIWI2xup' })

Your app key can be found in the Timekit admin panel (https://admin.timekit.io)

Resource keys

For client-side integrations!

Resource keys are scoped by the resource and the data that they have access to. The primary use-case is together with our booking.js widget that only acts as a single resource at a time.

Resource keys needs to be accompanied by the resource's email and the app attribute. Note that two types of keys exist: server-token and client-token , where only the latter should be used. Please refer to the API reference.

timekit.configure({ app : 'back-to-the-future' , resourceEmail : 'marty.mcfly@timekit.io' , resourceKey : '4cY2KWMggw95mAdx51eYUO2CyIWI2xup' })

🚨 Important! Resource keys are being phased out as a supported authentication mechanism. We encourage you to use app keys for new Timekit integrations.

Usage (init)

The only required configuration is that you set the "app" key to your registered app slug on Timekit.

Here's all the available options:

timekit.configure({ apiBaseUrl : 'https://api.timekit.io/' , apiVersion : 'v2' , inputTimestampFormat : 'Y-m-d h:ia' , outputTimestampFormat : 'Y-m-d h:ia' , timezone : 'Europe/Copenhagen' , convertResponseToCamelcase : false , convertRequestToSnakecase : true , autoFlattenResponse : true }); timekit.getConfig();

Usage (endpoints)

All the Timekit API endpoints are supported as methods. For endpoints taking parameters/data, the method argument should be an object with keys named as referenced in the docs - see: https://developers.timekit.io/reference/

If you supply keys as camelCased, they will automatically be converted to snake_case for you. Responses can also be converted to camelCase automatically if you set the config variable convertResponseToCamelcase to true.

Endpoints/methods:

timekit.getApp() timekit.getResources() timekit.getResource({ id }) timekit.createResource({ ... }) timekit.updateResource({ id, ... }) timekit.resetResourcePassword({ ... }) timekit.getResourceTimezone({ email }) timekit.findTime({ ... }) timekit.findTimeBulk({ ... }) timekit.findTimeTeam({ ... }) timekit.fetchAvailability({ ... }) timekit.getBookings() timekit.getBooking({ id }) timekit.createBooking({ ... }) timekit.createBookingsBulk({ ... }) timekit.updateBooking({ id, action, ... }) timekit.updateBookingsBulk({ ... }) timekit.deleteBooking({ id }) timekit.getGroupBookings() timekit.getGroupBooking({ id }) timekit.getAccounts() timekit.accountGoogleSignup({ callback }, shouldAutoRedirect) timekit.accountGoogleSync() timekit.accountMicrosoftSignup({ callback }, shouldAutoRedirect) timekit.accountMicrosoftSync() timekit.getCalendars() timekit.getCalendar({ id }) timekit.createCalendar({ ... }) timekit.updateCalendar({ id, ... }) timekit.deleteCalendar({ id }) timekit.getProjects() timekit.getProject({ id }) timekit.getHostedProject({ slug }) timekit.getEmbedProject({ id }) timekit.createProject({ ... }) timekit.updateProject({ id, ... }) timekit.deleteProject({ id }) timekit.getProjectResources({ id }) timekit.addProjectResource({ id, ... }) timekit.setProjectResources({ id, resources }) timekit.removeProjectResource({ id, resourceId }) timekit.getEvents({ ... }) timekit.getEvent({ id }) timekit.createEvent({ ... }) timekit.updateEvent({ id, ... }) timekit.deleteEvent({ id }) timekit.auth({ ... }) timekit.getCredentials() timekit.createCredential({ ... }) timekit.deleteCredential({ id })

Request example:

timekit.createBooking({ resource_id : 'd187d6e0-d6cb-409a-ae60-45a8fd0ec879' , graph : 'confirm_decline' , start : '1955-11-12T21:30:00-07:00' , end : '1955-11-12T22:15:00-07:00' , what : 'Catch the lightning' , where : 'Courthouse, Hill Valley, CA 95420, USA' , description : 'The lightning strikes at 10:04 PM exactly! I need you to be there Doc!' , customer : { name : 'Marty McFly' , email : 'marty.mcfly@timekit.io' , phone : '(916) 555-4385' , voip : 'McFly' , timezone : 'America/Los_Angeles' } }).then( function ( response ) { console .log(response); }).catch( function ( response ) { console .log(response); }); const response = await timekit.createBooking({ ... })

Response example:

{ data : {}, status : 200 , statusText : 'OK' , headers : {}, config : {} }

Usage (low-level API)

If you, for some reason, would like direct access to axios's request API, you can call the timekit.makeRequest() method directly. We'll still set the correct config headers, base url and includes, but otherwise it supports all the settings that axios does.

Example:

timekit.makeRequest({ url : '/bookings' , method : 'post' , data : { key : 'value' }, timeout : 1000 }).then( function ( response ) { console .log(response); }).catch( function ( response ) { console .log(response); });

Usage (carry)

If you want to inject specific params/query string or data into the next API request, you can use the carry method. It's handy for e.g. filtering result ( search ) or adding pagination ( limit ).

Example:

timekit .carry({ params : { search : 'graph:confirm_decline' , limit : 10 } }) .getBookings() .then( function ( response ) { });

Usage (dynamic includes)

The Timekit API have support for dynamically including related models (aka. expand objects). We supports this functionality by providing a chainable/fluent method called .include() that can be called right before a request.

The method takes unlimited string arguments, with each one being a model that you want included in the response. For nested data (e.g. events grouped by calendar), use the dot notation to dig into relations, like calender.events .

Example:

timekit .include( 'calendars.events' , 'users' ) .getUserInfo() .then( function ( response ) { });

This is super powerful because it means that you can avoid unnecessary extra requests compared to fetching each resource sequentially.

Building from source

We use webpack for packaging the library as a module. To build the source files in /src to /dist , run:

npm install webpack webpack --config webpack.config.min.js

Running tests

We use jasmine + karma for unit testing, which works together with webpack.

To run the test suite, simply do:

npm install npm install -g karma karma start

See Issues for feature requests, bugs etc.