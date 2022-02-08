Booking.js by Timekit

Releases & changelog

Make a beautiful embeddable booking widget in minutes running on the Timekit API.

⚠️ This is version 2 of booking.js that supports the new projects model and uses App Widget Key for authentication. Version 1 is still supported.

Documentation

All documentation, guides and examples can be found on our developer portal.

This repo is mainly for community contributions, and the curious soul that would like to customize the widget.

See Issues for feature requests, bugs etc.

License attributions

The json-schema v0.2.3 package is used pursuant to the BSD-3-Clause license

How to publish changes to npm

make sure you upgrade version number in package.json file follow sementic versioning

run ` yarn test

test manually to make sure widget works fine

merge your changes to master and pull master branch locally

make sure your changes are uptodate and clean

run following commands