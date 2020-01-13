timekeeper

This module mocks Date and Date.now in order to help you test time-dependent code. Provides travel and freeze functionality for your Node.js tests.

Please note, that if you are using time freezing, setTimeout and setInterval won't work as expected, since they are using the Date class, but the time will not change until you call timekeeper#reset .

Installation

NPM: npm install timekeeper --save-dev

Bower: bower install timekeeper

Synopsis

var tk = require ( 'timekeeper' ); var time = new Date ( 1330688329321 ); tk.freeze(time); var date = new Date ; var ms = Date .now(); tk.reset();

var tk = require ( 'timekeeper' ); var time = new Date ( 1893448800000 ); tk.travel(time); setTimeout( function ( ) { var date = new Date ; var ms = Date .now(); tk.reset(); }, 500 );

Note: If traveling when time is frozen, the time will be frozen to the new traveled time.

var tk = require ( 'timekeeper' ); var time = new Date ( 1893448800000 ); assertFalse(tk.isKeepingTime()); tk.travel(time); assertTrue(tk.isKeepingTime());

Requirements

Tests

cd timekeeper npm install make test

Releases

For maintainers only. mversion is used as a substitute for npm version to simultaneously bump package.json and bower.json , create a new commit, and a version tag at the new commit.

mversion <patch | minor | major> git push --follow-tags npm publish

Credits

Inspired by the timecop ruby gem.

License

MIT License

Copyright (C) 2012 Veselin Todorov

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.