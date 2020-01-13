This module mocks
Date and
Date.now in order to help you test time-dependent code.
Provides
travel and
freeze functionality for your Node.js tests.
setTimeout and
setInterval won't work as expected, since they are using the
Date
class, but the time will not change until you call
timekeeper#reset.
npm install timekeeper --save-dev
bower install timekeeper
var tk = require('timekeeper');
var time = new Date(1330688329321);
tk.freeze(time);
// The time hasn't changed at all.
var date = new Date;
var ms = Date.now();
tk.reset(); // Reset.
var tk = require('timekeeper');
var time = new Date(1893448800000); // January 1, 2030 00:00:00
tk.travel(time); // Travel to that date.
setTimeout(function() {
// `time` + ~500 ms.
var date = new Date;
var ms = Date.now();
tk.reset(); // Reset.
}, 500);
Note: If traveling when time is frozen, the time will be frozen to the new traveled time.
var tk = require('timekeeper');
var time = new Date(1893448800000); // January 1, 2030 00:00:00
assertFalse(tk.isKeepingTime());
tk.travel(time);
assertTrue(tk.isKeepingTime());
$ cd timekeeper
$ npm install
$ make test
For maintainers only.
mversion is used as a substitute for
npm version to
simultaneously bump
package.json and
bower.json, create a new commit,
and a version tag at the new commit.
$ mversion <patch | minor | major>
$ git push --follow-tags
$ npm publish
Inspired by the timecop ruby gem.
MIT License
Copyright (C) 2012 Veselin Todorov
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.