openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tim

timediff

by Marco
1.1.1 (see all)

Calculate a time difference in several time units.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

993

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

timediff

Calculate a time difference in several time units.

Usage

Node

$ npm install --save timediff

var timediff = require('timediff');

timediff('2015-01-01', '2018-05-02 02:15:10.777', 'YDHms');
// => { years: 3, days: 121, hours: 2, minutes: 15, milliseconds: 10777 }

Bower

  bower install --save timediff

  <code id="result"></code>
  <script src="bower_components/moment/moment.js"></script>
  <script src="bower_components/timediff/timediff.js"></script>
  <script>
    (function showResult () {
      var result = timediff('2015-01-01', '2018-05-02 02:15:10.777', 'YDHms');
      console.log(result);
      document.getElementById('result').innerHTML = JSON.stringify(result);
    })();
  </script>

CLI

$ npm install --global timediff

$ timediff --help

   Usage: timediff <start> <end> [<units>]

   Example:

     timediff 2013-12-01 '2015-04-20 12:20:10.342' YMWDHmSs
     years: 1
     months: 4
     weeks: 2
     days: 5
     hours: 12
     minutes: 20
     seconds: 10
     milliseconds: 342

     timediff 1989-11-09 now YD
     years: 25
     days: 71

Examples

// return the timediff in all possible units
timediff(new Date(2015, 1, 1), new Date('2018-05-02 02:15:10'));
// => { years: 3, months: 3, weeks: 0, days: 1, hours: 2, minutes: 15, seconds: 10, milliseconds: 0 }

// return the timediff only in years, weeks, days hours and seconds
timediff(new Date(2015, 1, 1), new Date('2018-05-02 02:15:10.777'), 'YWDHS');
// => { years: 3, weeks: 12, days: 6, hours: 2, seconds: 910 }

// return the timediff only in month, minutes seconds, and milliseconds
timediff(new Date(2015, 1, 1), new Date('2018-05-02 02:15:10.777'), 'MmSs');
// => { months: 39, minutes: 1575, seconds: 10, milliseconds: 777 }

// provide the result to a callback and return the result of the callback
timediff('1969-06-09T06:09:06.069Z', new Date(), function (result) {
  var strings = [];
  for(var key in result) {
    strings.push(result[key] + ' ' + key);
  }
  return 'age: ' + strings.join(', ');
});
// => 'age: 45 years, 7 months, 0 weeks, 6 days, 5 hours, 54 minutes, 5 seconds, 257 milliseconds'

// combine all options
var christmas = new Date(); christmas.setMonth(11); christmas.setDate(24);
timediff(new Date(), christmas, {
  units: 'MWD',
  returnZeros: false,
  callback: function (result) {return 'Time until christmas: ' + JSON.stringify(result);}
});
// => 'Time until christmas: {"months":11,"weeks":1,"days":1}'

API

timediff(start, end, options)

Return the time difference between start and end. Use only the units specified in options.

Return:

{
  years: 0,
  months: 0,
  weeks: 0,
  days: 0,
  hours: 0,
  minutes: 0,
  seconds: 0,
  milliseconds: 0
}

start, end

Required Type: string | Date | moment

options

Type: object | string | function

Default:

{
  units: {
    years:true,
    months: true,
    weeks: true,
    days: true,
    hours: true,
    minutes: true,
    seconds: true,
    milliseconds: true
  },
  returnZeros: true,
  callback: null
}

Use timediff(start, end, unitString) (where unitString is a string) as a shortcut for timediff(start, end, {units: unitString}).

Use timediff(start, end, callback) (where callback is a function) as a shortcut for timediff(start, end, {callback: callback}).

options.units

Type: object | string

Can be an object as given above or a string containing any of YMWDHmSs. If a letter exists in the string the corresponding unit is used in the result.

letterresult uses
Yyears
Mmonths
Wweeks
Ddays
Hhours
mminutes
Sseconds
smilliseconds
options.returnZeros

Type: boolean

If true result can contain fields that are 0, if false they are removed.

options.callback

Type: function

Function that is called with the result of timediff as the first parameter. timediff returns the return value of this callback.

Licence

MIT copyright [Marco Taubmann]

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial