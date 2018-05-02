timediff

Calculate a time difference in several time units.

Usage

Node

$ npm install --save timediff

var timediff = require ( 'timediff' ); timediff( '2015-01-01' , '2018-05-02 02:15:10.777' , 'YDHms' );

Bower

bower install --save timediff

< code id = "result" > </ code > < script src = "bower_components/moment/moment.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/timediff/timediff.js" > </ script > < script > ( function showResult ( ) { var result = timediff( '2015-01-01' , '2018-05-02 02:15:10.777' , 'YDHms' ); console .log(result); document .getElementById( 'result' ).innerHTML = JSON .stringify(result); })(); </ script >

CLI

$ npm install --global timediff

$ timediff -- help Usage: timediff <start> <end> [<units>] Example: timediff 2013-12-01 '2015-04-20 12:20:10.342' YMWDHmSs years: 1 months: 4 weeks: 2 days: 5 hours: 12 minutes: 20 seconds: 10 milliseconds: 342 timediff 1989-11-09 now YD years: 25 days: 71

Examples

timediff( new Date ( 2015 , 1 , 1 ), new Date ( '2018-05-02 02:15:10' )); timediff( new Date ( 2015 , 1 , 1 ), new Date ( '2018-05-02 02:15:10.777' ), 'YWDHS' ); timediff( new Date ( 2015 , 1 , 1 ), new Date ( '2018-05-02 02:15:10.777' ), 'MmSs' ); timediff( '1969-06-09T06:09:06.069Z' , new Date (), function ( result ) { var strings = []; for ( var key in result) { strings.push(result[key] + ' ' + key); } return 'age: ' + strings.join( ', ' ); }); var christmas = new Date (); christmas.setMonth( 11 ); christmas.setDate( 24 ); timediff( new Date (), christmas, { units : 'MWD' , returnZeros : false , callback : function ( result ) { return 'Time until christmas: ' + JSON .stringify(result);} });

API

Return the time difference between start and end . Use only the units specified in options .

Return:

{ years : 0 , months : 0 , weeks : 0 , days : 0 , hours : 0 , minutes : 0 , seconds : 0 , milliseconds : 0 }

start, end

Required Type: string | Date | moment

options

Type: object | string | function

Default:

{ units : { years : true , months : true , weeks : true , days : true , hours : true , minutes : true , seconds : true , milliseconds : true }, returnZeros : true , callback : null }

Use timediff(start, end, unitString) (where unitString is a string) as a shortcut for timediff(start, end, {units: unitString}) .

Use timediff(start, end, callback) (where callback is a function) as a shortcut for timediff(start, end, {callback: callback}) .

Type: object | string

Can be an object as given above or a string containing any of YMWDHmSs . If a letter exists in the string the corresponding unit is used in the result.

letter result uses Y years M months W weeks D days H hours m minutes S seconds s milliseconds

Type: boolean

If true result can contain fields that are 0 , if false they are removed.

Type: function

Function that is called with the result of timediff as the first parameter. timediff returns the return value of this callback.

Licence

MIT copyright [Marco Taubmann]