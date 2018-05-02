Calculate a time difference in several time units.
$ npm install --save timediff
var timediff = require('timediff');
timediff('2015-01-01', '2018-05-02 02:15:10.777', 'YDHms');
// => { years: 3, days: 121, hours: 2, minutes: 15, milliseconds: 10777 }
bower install --save timediff
<code id="result"></code>
<script src="bower_components/moment/moment.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/timediff/timediff.js"></script>
<script>
(function showResult () {
var result = timediff('2015-01-01', '2018-05-02 02:15:10.777', 'YDHms');
console.log(result);
document.getElementById('result').innerHTML = JSON.stringify(result);
})();
</script>
$ npm install --global timediff
$ timediff --help
Usage: timediff <start> <end> [<units>]
Example:
timediff 2013-12-01 '2015-04-20 12:20:10.342' YMWDHmSs
years: 1
months: 4
weeks: 2
days: 5
hours: 12
minutes: 20
seconds: 10
milliseconds: 342
timediff 1989-11-09 now YD
years: 25
days: 71
// return the timediff in all possible units
timediff(new Date(2015, 1, 1), new Date('2018-05-02 02:15:10'));
// => { years: 3, months: 3, weeks: 0, days: 1, hours: 2, minutes: 15, seconds: 10, milliseconds: 0 }
// return the timediff only in years, weeks, days hours and seconds
timediff(new Date(2015, 1, 1), new Date('2018-05-02 02:15:10.777'), 'YWDHS');
// => { years: 3, weeks: 12, days: 6, hours: 2, seconds: 910 }
// return the timediff only in month, minutes seconds, and milliseconds
timediff(new Date(2015, 1, 1), new Date('2018-05-02 02:15:10.777'), 'MmSs');
// => { months: 39, minutes: 1575, seconds: 10, milliseconds: 777 }
// provide the result to a callback and return the result of the callback
timediff('1969-06-09T06:09:06.069Z', new Date(), function (result) {
var strings = [];
for(var key in result) {
strings.push(result[key] + ' ' + key);
}
return 'age: ' + strings.join(', ');
});
// => 'age: 45 years, 7 months, 0 weeks, 6 days, 5 hours, 54 minutes, 5 seconds, 257 milliseconds'
// combine all options
var christmas = new Date(); christmas.setMonth(11); christmas.setDate(24);
timediff(new Date(), christmas, {
units: 'MWD',
returnZeros: false,
callback: function (result) {return 'Time until christmas: ' + JSON.stringify(result);}
});
// => 'Time until christmas: {"months":11,"weeks":1,"days":1}'
Return the time difference between
start and
end. Use only the units specified in
options.
Return:
{
years: 0,
months: 0,
weeks: 0,
days: 0,
hours: 0,
minutes: 0,
seconds: 0,
milliseconds: 0
}
Required
Type:
string |
Date |
moment
Type:
object |
string |
function
Default:
{
units: {
years:true,
months: true,
weeks: true,
days: true,
hours: true,
minutes: true,
seconds: true,
milliseconds: true
},
returnZeros: true,
callback: null
}
Use
timediff(start, end, unitString) (where
unitString is a string) as a shortcut for
timediff(start, end, {units: unitString}).
Use
timediff(start, end, callback) (where
callback is a function) as a shortcut for
timediff(start, end, {callback: callback}).
Type:
object |
string
Can be an object as given above or a string containing any of
YMWDHmSs.
If a letter exists in the string the corresponding unit is used in
the result.
|letter
|result uses
|Y
|years
|M
|months
|W
|weeks
|D
|days
|H
|hours
|m
|minutes
|S
|seconds
|s
|milliseconds
Type: boolean
If
true result can contain fields that are
0, if
false they are removed.
Type:
function
Function that is called with the result of timediff as the first parameter. timediff returns the return value of this callback.
MIT copyright [Marco Taubmann]