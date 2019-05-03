Distributed timed job queue, backed by redis.
const TimedQueue = require('timed-queue')
const timedQueue = new TimedQueue({prefix: 'TQ1', interval: 1000 * 60})
// connect to redis cluster.
timedQueue.connect([7000, 7001, 7002])
.on('error', function (error) {
console.error(error)
})
// create 'event' job queue in timed-queue instance
const eventQueue = timedQueue.queue('event')
// add 'job' listener
eventQueue.on('job', function (jobObj) {
// ... just do some thing
// ACK the job
eventQueue.ackjob(jobObj.job)()
})
// add job to queue
eventQueue.addjob(eventObj.id, new Date(eventObj.startDate).getTime() - 10 * 60 * 1000)(function (err, res) {
console.log(err, res)
})
npm install timed-queue
Job Class:
function Job (queue, job, timing, active, retryCount) {
this.queue = queue
this.job = job
this.timing = timing
this.active = active
this.retryCount = retryCount
}
this.queue: {String} Queue name
this.job: {String} The job's name
this.timing: {Number} The time in millisecond when the job should be actived
this.active: {Number} The actual time in millisecond that the job be actived
this.retryCount: {Number} A job that has been actived but has not been ACK in
retry time will be actived again.
retryCount is times that the job re-actived.
const TimedQueue = require('timed-queue')
timedQueue object
Return a
timedQueue client. It is an EventEmitter instance.
options.prefix: {String} Redis key's prefix, or namespace. Default to
"TIMEDQ"
options.count: {Number} The maximum job count for queue's
getjobs method. Default to
64
options.interval: {Number} Interval time for scanning. Default to
1000 * 60 ms
options.retry: {Number} Retry time for a job. A job that has been actived but has not been ACK in
retry time will be actived again. Default to
interval / 2 ms
options.expire: {Number} Expiration time for a job. A job that has been actived and has not been ACK in
expire time will be removed from the queue. Default to
interval * 5 ms
options.accuracy: {Number} Scanning accuracy. Default to
interval / 5
options.autoScan: {Boolean} The flag to enable or disable automatic scan. Default to
true. It can be set to
false if automatic scan is not desired.
const timedQueue = new TimedQueue()
this
this
Connect to redis. Arguments are the same as thunk-redis's
createClient, or give a thunk-redis instance.
timedQueue.connect()
this
Start scanning. It automatically starts after
connect method is called unless
autoScan is set to
false.
this
Stop scanning.
this
Close the
timedQueue. It closes redis client of the
timedQueue accordingly.
this
It is used to regulate the automatic scanning frequency.
this
Remove the queue. It deletes all data in the queue from redis.
Queue instance
Return a
Queue instance if one exists. Otherwise it creates a
Queue instance and return it.
Queue instance is a EventEmitter instance.
queue: {String} The queue's name
options.count: {Number} The maximum job count for queue's
getjobs method. Default to timedQueue's
count
options.retry: {Number} Retry time for a job. A job that has been actived and has not been ACK in
retry time will be actived again. Default to timedQueue's
retry
options.expire: {Number} Expiration time for job. A job that has been actived and has not been ACK in
expire time will be removed from the queue. Default to timedQueue's
expire
options.accuracy: {Number} Scanning accuracy, Default to timedQueue's
accuracy
const eventQueue = timedQueue.queue('event', {retry: 1000, expire: 5000})
If no
job listener on queue, queue scanning will not run.
this
thunk function
thunk function
Add one or more jobs to the queue. It can be used to update the job's timing.
job: {String} The job's name
timing: {Number} The time in millisecond when the job should be actived. It should greater than
Date.now()
eventQueue.addjob('52b3b5f49c2238313600015d', 1441552050409)(function (err, res) {
console.log(err, res)
// null, 1
})
thunk function
Show the job info.
job: {String} job
eventQueue.show('52b3b5f49c2238313600015d')(function (err, res) {
console.log(err, res)
// {
// queue: 'event',
// job: '52b3b5f49c2238313600015d',
// timing: 1441552050409
// active: 0,
// retryCount: 0
// }
})
thunk function
thunk function
Delete one or more jobs.
job: {String} job
eventQueue.deljob('52b3b5f49c2238313600015d')(function (err, res) {
console.log(err, res) // null, 1
})
thunk function
It is called by
Queue.prototype.scan. It should not be called explicitly unless you know what you are doing.
thunk function
thunk function
ACK one or more jobs.
job: {String} job
eventQueue.ackjob('52b3b5f49c2238313600015d')(function (err, res) {
console.log(err, res) // null, 1
})
thunk function
It is called by
TimedQueue.prototype.scan. It should not be called explicitly unless you know what you are doing.
thunk function
Return the queue' length.
eventQueue.len()(function (err, res) {
console.log(err, res) // null, 3
})
thunk function
Return actived jobs in the queue.
eventQueue.showActive()(function (err, res) {
console.log(err, res) // null, [jobs...]
})