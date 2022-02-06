timecut is a Node.js program that records smooth videos of web pages that use JavaScript animations. It uses timeweb, timesnap, and puppeteer to open a web page, overwrite its time-handling functions, take snapshots of the web page, and then passes the results to ffmpeg to encode those frames into a video. This allows for slower-than-realtime and/or virtual high-fps capture of frames, while the resulting video is smooth.
You can run timecut from the command line or as a Node.js library. It requires ffmpeg, Node v8.9.0 or higher, and npm.
To only record screenshots and save them as pictures, see timesnap. For using virtual time in browser, see timeweb.
timeweb (and timesnap and timecut by extension) only overwrites JavaScript functions and video playback, so pages where changes occur via other means (e.g. through transitions/animations from CSS rules) will likely not render as intended.
To install:
Due to an issue in puppeteer with permissions, timecut is not supported for global installation for root. You can configure
npm to install global packages for a specific user following this guide: https://docs.npmjs.com/getting-started/fixing-npm-permissions#option-two-change-npms-default-directory
After configuring, run:
npm install -g timecut
To use:
timecut "url" [options]
To install:
cd /path/to/installation/directory
npm install timecut
To use:
node /path/to/installation/directory/node_modules/timecut/cli.js "url" [options]
Alternatively:
To install:
cd /path/to/installation/directory
git clone https://github.com/tungs/timecut.git
cd timecut
npm install
To use:
node /path/to/installation/directory/timecut/cli.js "url" [options]
The url can be a web url (e.g.
https://github.com) or a file path, with relative paths resolving in the current working directory. If no url is specified, defaults to
index.html. Remember to enclose urls that contain special characters (like
# and
&) with quotes.
# Default behavior:
timecut
Opens
index.html in the current working directory, sets the viewport to 800x600, captures at 60 frames per second for 5 virtual seconds (temporarily saving each frame), and saves
video.mp4 with the
yuv420p pixel format in the current working directory. The defaults may change in the future, so for long-term scripting, it's a good idea to explicitly pass these options, like in the following example.
# Setting viewport size, frames per second, duration, mode, and output:
timecut index.html --viewport="800,600" --fps=60 --duration=5 \
--frame-cache --pix-fmt=yuv420p --output=video.mp4
Equivalent to the current default
timecut invocation, but with explicit options. Opens
index.html in the current working directory, sets the viewport to 800x600, captures at 60 frames per second for 5 virtual seconds (temporarily saving each frame), and saves the resulting video using the pixel format
yuv420p as
video.mp4.
# Using a selector:
timecut drawing.html -S "canvas,svg"
Opens
drawing.html in the current working directory, crops each frame to the bounding box of the first canvas or svg element, and captures frames using default settings (5 seconds @ 60fps saving to
video.mp4).
# Using offsets:
timecut "https://tungs.github.io/amuse/truchet-tiles/#autoplay=true&switchStyle=random" \
-S "#container" \
--left=20 --top=40 --right=6 --bottom=30 \
--duration=20
Opens https://tungs.github.io/amuse/truchet-tiles/#autoplay=true&switchStyle=random (note the quotes in the url and selector are necessary because of the
# and
&). Crops each frame to the
#container element, with an additional crop of 20px, 40px, 6px, and 30px for the left, top, right, and bottom, respectively. Captures frames for 20 virtual seconds at 60fps to
video.mp4 in the current working directory.
-O,
--output name
-R,
--fps frame rate
60).
-d,
--duration seconds
5).
--frames count
-S,
--selector "selector"
-V,
--viewport dimensions
800 (for width), or
"800,600" (for width and height), or
"800,600,deviceScaleFactor=2" for (width, height, and deviceScaleFactor). When running in Windows, quotes may be necessary for parsing commas. For a list of optional keys, see
config.viewport.
--frame-cache [directory]
--pipe-mode
--canvas-capture-mode [format]
png), otherwise it uses the saved image's extension, or defaults to
png if the format is not specified or supported. Can prefix the format with
immediate: (e.g.
immediate:png) to immediately capture pixel data after rendering, which is sometimes needed for some WebGL renderers. Specify the canvas using the
--selector option, otherwise it defaults to the first canvas in the document.
-s,
--start n seconds
0).
-x,
--x-offset pixels
0).
-y,
--y-offset pixels
0).
-W,
--width pixels
-H,
--height pixels
--no-round-to-even-width
--no-round-to-even-height
--transparent-background
-l,
--left pixels
--x-offset.
-r,
--right pixels
width is specified.
-t,
--top pixels
--y-offset.
-b,
--bottom pixels
height is specified.
-u,
--unrandomize [seeds]
Math.random with a seeded pseudorandom number generator. Can provide optional seeds as up to four comma separated integers (e.g.
--unrandomize 2,3,5,7 or
--unrandomize 42). If
seeds is
random-seed (i.e.
--unrandomize random-seed), a random seed will be generated, displayed (if not in quiet mode), and used. If
seeds is not provided, it uses the seeds
10,0,20,0.
--executable-path path
-L,
--launch-arguments arguments
--launch-arguments="--single-process". A list of arguments can be found here.
--no-headless
--screenshot-type type
png is used.
jpeg is also available.
--screenshot-quality number
-e,
--input-options options
--input-options="-framerate 30"
-E,
--output-options options
--output-options="-vf scale=320:240"
--pix-fmt pixel format
yuv420p).
--start-delay n seconds
--keep-frames
-q,
--quiet
--stop-function-name function name
--stop-function-name=stopCapture could be called in the client, via
stopCapture().
-v,
--version
-h,
--help
timecut can also be included as a library inside Node.js programs.
npm install timecut --save
# Basic Use:
const timecut = require('timecut');
timecut({
url: 'https://tungs.github.io/amuse/truchet-tiles/#autoplay=true&switchStyle=random',
viewport: {
width: 800, // sets the viewport (window size) to 800x600
height: 600
},
selector: '#container', // crops each frame to the bounding box of '#container'
left: 20, top: 40, // further crops the left by 20px, and the top by 40px
right: 6, bottom: 30, // and the right by 6px, and the bottom by 30px
fps: 30, // saves 30 frames for each virtual second
duration: 20, // for 20 virtual seconds
output: 'video.mp4' // to video.mp4 of the current working directory
}).then(function () {
console.log('Done!');
});
# Multiple pages:
const timecut = require('timecut');
var pages = [
{
url: 'https://tungs.github.io/amuse/truchet-tiles/#autoplay=true',
output: 'truchet-tiles.mp4',
selector: '#container'
}, {
url: 'https://breathejs.org/examples/Drawing-US-Counties.html',
output: 'counties.mp4',
selector: null // with no selector, it defaults to the viewport dimensions
}
];
(async () => {
for (let page of pages) {
await timecut({
url: page.url,
output: page.output,
selector: page.selector,
viewport: {
width: 800,
height: 600
},
duration: 20
});
}
})();
The Node API is structured similarly to the command line options, but there are a few options for the Node API that are not accessible through the command line interface:
config.logToStdErr,
config.navigatePageToURL,
config.preparePage,
config.preparePageForScreenshot,
config.outputStream,
config.logger, and certain
config.viewport properties.
timecut(config)
config <Object>
url <string> The url to load. It can be a web url, like
https://github.com or a file path, with relative paths resolving in the current working directory (default:
index.html).
output <string> Tells ffmpeg to save the video as name. Its file extension determines encoding if not explicitly specified. Default name:
video.mp4.
fps <number> frame rate, in frames per virtual second, of capture (default:
60).
duration <number> Duration of capture, in seconds (default:
5).
frames <number> Number of frames to capture. Overrides default fps or default duration.
selector <string> Crops each frame to the bounding box of the first item found by the specified CSS selector.
frameCache <string|boolean> Saves each frame temporarily to disk before ffmpeg processes it. If
config.frameCache is a string, uses that as the directory to save the temporary files. If
config.frameCache is a boolean
true, temporarily creates a directory in the current working directory. See cache frame mode.
pipeMode <boolean> Experimental. If set to
true, pipes frames directly to ffmpeg, without saving to disk. See pipe mode.
viewport <Object>
width <number> Width of viewport, in pixels (default:
800).
height <number> Height of viewport, in pixels (default:
600).
deviceScaleFactor <number> Device scale factor (default:
1).
isMobile <boolean> Specifies whether the
meta viewport tag should be used (default:
false).
hasTouch <boolean> Specifies whether the viewport supports touch (default:
false).
isLandscape <boolean> Specifies whether the viewport is in landscape mode (default:
false).
canvasCaptureMode <boolean | string>
png), otherwise it uses the saved image's extension, or defaults to
png if the format is not specified or supported. Can prefix the format with
immediate: (e.g.
immediate:png) to immediately capture pixel data after rendering, which is sometimes needed for some WebGL renderers. Specify the canvas by setting
config.selector, otherwise it defaults to the first canvas in the document.
start <number> Runs code for
config.start virtual seconds before saving any frames (default:
0).
xOffset <number> X offset of capture, in pixels (default:
0).
yOffset <number> Y offset of capture, in pixels (default:
0).
width <number> Width of capture, in pixels.
height <number> Height of capture, in pixels.
transparentBackground <boolean> Allows background to be transparent if there is no background styling. Only works if the output video format supports transparency.
roundToEvenWidth <boolean> Rounds capture width up to the nearest even number (default:
true).
roundToEvenHeight <boolean> Rounds capture height up to the nearest even number (default:
true).
left <number> Left edge of capture, in pixels. Equivalent to
config.xOffset.
right <number> Right edge of capture, in pixels. Ignored if
config.width is specified.
top <number> Top edge of capture, in pixels. Equivalent to
config.yOffset.
bottom <number> Bottom edge of capture, in pixels. Ignored if
config.height is specified.
unrandomize <boolean | string | number | Array<number>> Overwrites
Math.random with a seeded pseudorandom number generator. If it is a number, an array of up to four numbers, or a string of up to four comma separated numbers, then those values are used as the initial seeds. If it is true, then the default seed is used. If it is the string 'random-seed', a random seed will be generated, displayed (if quiet mode is not enabled), and used.
executablePath <string> Uses the Chromium/Chrome instance at
config.executablePath for puppeteer.
launchArguments <Array <string>> Extra arguments for Puppeteer/Chromium. Example:
['--single-process']. A list of arguments can be found here.
headless <boolean> Runs puppeteer in headless (nonwindowed) mode (default:
true).
screenshotType <string> Output image format for the screenshots. By default,
'png' is used.
'jpeg' is also available.
screenshotQuality <number> Quality level between 0 to 1 for lossy screenshots. Defaults to 0.92 when in canvas capture mode and 0.8 otherwise.
inputOptions <Array <string>> Extra arguments for ffmpeg input. Example:
['-framerate', '30']
outputOptions <Array <string>> Extra arguments for ffmpeg output. Example:
['-vf', 'scale=320:240']
pixFmt <string> Pixel format for output video (default:
yuv420p).
startDelay <number> Waits
config.startDelay real seconds after loading before starting (default:
0).
keepFrames <boolean> If set to true, doesn't delete frames after processing them. Doesn't do anything in pipe mode.
quiet <boolean> Suppresses console logging.
logger <function(...Object)> Replaces console logging with a particular function. The passed arguments are the same as those to
console.log (in this case, usually one string).
logToStdErr <boolean> Logs to stderr instead of stdout. Doesn't do anything if
config.quiet is set to true.
stopFunctionName <string> function name that the client web page can call to stop capturing. For instance,
'stopCapture' could be called in the client, via
stopCapture().
navigatePageToURL <function(Object)> A function that navigates a puppeteer page to a URL, overriding the default navigation to a URL. The function should return a promise that resolves once the page is finished navigating. The function is passed the following object:
preparePage <function(Page)> A setup function that will be called one time before taking screenshots. If it returns a promise, capture will be paused until the promise resolves.
page <Page> The puppeteer instance of the page being captured.
preparePageForScreenshot <function(Page, number, number)> A setup function that will be called before each screenshot. If it returns a promise, capture will be paused until the promise resolves.
outputStream <stream()> A node stream to write data to from ffmpeg
outputStreamOptions <Object> Optional configuration object when using
config.outputStream
timecut can capture frames to using one of two modes:
--canvas-capture-mode option from the command line or set
config.canvasCaptureMode from Node.js. Also specify the canvas using a css selector, using the
--selector option from the command line or setting
config.selector from Node.js, otherwise it uses the first canvas element.
timecut can pass frames to ffmpeg using one of two modes:
--frame-cache option from the command line or set
config.frameCache from Node.js to
true or to a directory name.
ffmpeg, without saving each frame. This takes up less temporary space than cache frame mode, but it currently has some observed stability issues. To use this mode, use the
--pipe-mode option from the command line or set
config.pipeCache to
true from Node.js. If you run into issues, you may want to try cache frame mode or to install and use timesnap and pipe it directly to ffmpeg. Both alternative implementations seem more stable than the current pipe mode.
timecut uses timesnap to record frames to send to
ffmpeg. timesnap uses puppeteer's
page.evaluateOnNewDocument feature to automatically overwrite a page's native time-handling JavaScript functions and objects (
new Date(),
Date.now,
performance.now,
requestAnimationFrame,
setTimeout,
setInterval,
cancelAnimationFrame,
cancelTimeout, and
cancelInterval) to custom ones that use a virtual timeline, allowing for JavaScript computation to complete before taking a screenshot.
This work was inspired by a talk by Noah Veltman, who described altering a document's
Date.now and
performance.now functions to refer to a virtual time and using
puppeteer to change that virtual time and take snapshots.