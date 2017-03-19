openbase logo
tim

timecode

by Reid Ransom
0.0.4 (see all)

This is a javascript module for manipulating SMPTE timecode.

2.2K

33

5yrs ago

4

0

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

timecode.js

This is a JavaScript module for manipulating SMPTE timecodes.

It is primarily based on pytimecode.

Theoretically it supports 60, 59.94, 50, 30, 29.97, 25, 24, 23.98 frame rates as well as milliseconds, although only 29.97 (drop and non-drop) and 23.98 have been tested. Timecodes can be created from:

  • a number representing the frame count
  • a string in the form "hh:mm:ss:ff"
  • a Date() object (year, months and day part are ignored)

Usage

> var timecode = require("timecode").Timecode;
> var tc = timecode.init({framerate: "29.97", timecode: "01:00:00:00"});
> tc.add(4);
> tc.add("00:02:03:00");
> tc.toString();
'01:02:03:04'

> var d = new Date();
> var tc2 = timecode.init({framerate: "29.97", timecode: d, drop_frame:true});
> tc2.add( new Date(0,0,0,0,1,30) );
> tc2.toString();
'17:31:57;22'

Testing

$ npm install -g nodeunit
$ npm test

