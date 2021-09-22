timeago-react is a simple react component used to format date with
*** time agostatement. eg: '3 hours ago'.
The component based on timeago.js which is a simple javascript module.
3 hour ago, the interval will an hour (3600 * 1000 ms).
npm install timeago-react
import * as React from 'react';
import TimeAgo from 'timeago-react'; // var TimeAgo = require('timeago-react');
<TimeAgo
datetime={'2016-08-08 08:08:08'}
locale='zh_CN'
/>
datetime (required, string / Date / timestamp)
The datetime to be formatted. can be
datetime string,
Date instance, or
timestamp.
live (optional, boolean)
Live render, default is
true.
className (optional, string)
The
class of span. you can setting the css style of span by class name.
opts.relativeDate (optional, string / Date / timestamp)
The datetime to be calculated interval relative to.
opts.minInterval (optional, number in seconds)
The min interval in seconds to update the ** time ago string
locale (optional, string)
The
locale language of statement, default is
en. All supported locales here. If you want to use locale which is not
zh_CN /
en, you should import the locale before use it. As below:
import * as React from 'react';
import TimeAgo from 'timeago-react';
import * as timeago from 'timeago.js';
// import it first.
import vi from 'timeago.js/lib/lang/vi';
// register it.
timeago.register('vi', vi);
// then use it.
<TimeAgo
datetime={'2016-08-08 08:08:08'}
locale='vi'
/>
style (optional, object)
The
style object to applied to the root element.
Props not documented above are applied to the root element.
MIT