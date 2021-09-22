timeago-react is a simple react component used to format date with *** time ago statement. eg: '3 hours ago'.

The component based on timeago.js which is a simple javascript module.

Realtime render. Automatic release the resources.

Simple. Only 2kb.

Efficient. When the time is 3 hour ago , the interval will an hour (3600 * 1000 ms).

, the interval will an hour (3600 * 1000 ms). Locales supported.

Install

npm install timeago-react

Usage

import * as React from 'react' ; import TimeAgo from 'timeago-react' ; < TimeAgo datetime = { ' 2016-08-08 08:08:08 '} locale = 'zh_CN' />

Component props

datetime (required, string / Date / timestamp)

The datetime to be formatted. can be datetime string , Date instance , or timestamp .

live (optional, boolean)

Live render, default is true .

className (optional, string)

The class of span. you can setting the css style of span by class name.

opts.relativeDate (optional, string / Date / timestamp)

The datetime to be calculated interval relative to.

opts.minInterval (optional, number in seconds)

The min interval in seconds to update the ** time ago string

locale (optional, string)

The locale language of statement, default is en . All supported locales here. If you want to use locale which is not zh_CN / en , you should import the locale before use it. As below:

import * as React from 'react' ; import TimeAgo from 'timeago-react' ; import * as timeago from 'timeago.js' ; import vi from 'timeago.js/lib/lang/vi' ; timeago.register( 'vi' , vi); < TimeAgo datetime = { ' 2016-08-08 08:08:08 '} locale = 'vi' />

style (optional, object)

The style object to applied to the root element.

Props not documented above are applied to the root element.

LICENSE

MIT