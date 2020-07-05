Note: This package is deprecated and developing is stoped. Use fancy-timer instead.

npm i fancy-timer

jQuery plugin - timer countdown digital clock

Demo

http://lexxus.github.io/jq-timeTo/

Install

npm install time - to

Examples

Countdown timer

Set delay in seconds

$( '#countdown' ).timeTo( 100 , function ( ) { alert( 'Countdown finished' ); });

Hide hours

$( '#countdown' ).timeTo({ seconds : 100 , displayHours : false });

$( '#countdown' ).timeTo( new Date ( 'Dec 10 2013 00:00:00 GMT+0200 (EET)' ));

Set captions and dark theme

$( '#countdown' ).timeTo({ timeTo : new Date ( new Date ( 'Dec 10 2013 00:00:00 GMT+0200 (EET)' )), theme : "black" , displayCaptions : true });

Digital clock

$( '#clock-1' ).timeTo();

Usage

$(<selection>).timeTo([options]);

Whithout options it makes simple digital clock with current system time.

where options can be...

Object

Object with initial settings:

callback : function that call when countdown end, default null ;

: function that call when countdown end, default ; captionSize : integer font-size by pixels for captions, if 0 then calculate automaticaly, default 0 ;

: integer font-size by pixels for captions, if 0 then calculate automaticaly, default ; step : function that is called every {stepCount} ticks, default null

: function that is called every {stepCount} ticks, default stepCount : integer execute {step} every {stepCount} ticks, default 1

: integer execute {step} every {stepCount} ticks, default countdown : boolean if false then it's as clock, default true ;

: boolean if false then it's as clock, default ; countdownAlertLimit : integer seconds left to countdown end after that clock apply CSS class timeTo-alert, default 10 ;

: integer seconds left to countdown end after that clock apply CSS class timeTo-alert, default ; displayDays : integer count of digits days to display, default auto (for backward compatibility true means 3);

: integer count of digits days to display, default (for backward compatibility true means 3); displayCaption : boolean if true then captions display, default false ;

: boolean if true then captions display, default ; displayHours : boolean if false then hide hours, default true ;

: boolean if false then hide hours, default ; fontFamily : string font-family for digits, default 'Verdana, sans-serif' ;

: string font-family for digits, default ; fontSize : integer font-size by pixels for digits, default 0 - use CSS instead;

: integer font-size by pixels for digits, default - use CSS instead; lang : string language for caption, available 'en', 'ru', 'ua', 'de', 'fr', 'sp', 'it', 'nl', 'no', 'pt', 'pl', default 'en' ;

: string language for caption, available 'en', 'ru', 'ua', 'de', 'fr', 'sp', 'it', 'nl', 'no', 'pt', 'pl', default ; languages : object extra languages or overrides, first level key is lang, second level keys: 'days', 'hours', 'min', 'sec', default {} ;

: object extra languages or overrides, first level key is lang, second level keys: 'days', 'hours', 'min', 'sec', default ; seconds : integer initial time in seconds for countdown timer, default 0 ;

: integer initial time in seconds for countdown timer, default ; start : boolean if true - start timer automaticaly, else need execute .timeTo("start"), default true ;

: boolean if true - start timer automaticaly, else need execute .timeTo("start"), default ; theme : string nameof color theme, available "white" and "black", default 'white' ;

: string nameof color theme, available "white" and "black", default ; time : string time in format 'H:mm:ss' to set the clock, countdown option automaticaly has to be set to false ;

: string time in format 'H:mm:ss' to set the clock, option automaticaly has to be set to ; timeTo: date object specify date and time for current time or for countdown to, default null.

Integer

Initial setting for seconds option

$( '#clock' ).timeTo( 100 ) $( '#clock' ).timeTo({ seconds : 100 });

Initial setting for timeTo option

$( '#clock' ).timeTo( new Date ( 'Dec 10 2013 00:00:00' )); $( '#clock' ).timeTo({ timeTo : new Date ( 'Dec 10 2013 00:00:00' ) });

String

Action for execute. Available: 'start', 'stop', 'reset'.