#TimeTo
Note: This package is deprecated and developing is stoped. Use fancy-timer instead.
npm i fancy-timer
jQuery plugin - timer countdown digital clock
Demo
http://lexxus.github.io/jq-timeTo/
Install
npm install time-to
Examples
Countdown timer
Set delay in seconds
$('#countdown').timeTo(100, function(){ alert('Countdown finished'); });
Hide hours
$('#countdown').timeTo({ seconds: 100, displayHours: false });
Set delay to specified datetime
$('#countdown').timeTo(new Date('Dec 10 2013 00:00:00 GMT+0200 (EET)'));
Set captions and dark theme
$('#countdown').timeTo({
timeTo: new Date(new Date('Dec 10 2013 00:00:00 GMT+0200 (EET)')),
theme: "black",
displayCaptions: true
});
Digital clock
$('#clock-1').timeTo();
Usage
$(<selection>).timeTo([options]);
Whithout options it makes simple digital clock with current system time.
where options can be...
Object
Object with initial settings:
- callback: function that call when countdown end, default null;
- captionSize: integer font-size by pixels for captions, if 0 then calculate automaticaly, default 0;
- step: function that is called every {stepCount} ticks, default null
- stepCount: integer execute {step} every {stepCount} ticks, default 1
- countdown: boolean if false then it's as clock, default true;
- countdownAlertLimit: integer seconds left to countdown end after that clock apply CSS class timeTo-alert, default 10;
- displayDays: integer count of digits days to display, default auto (for backward compatibility true means 3);
- displayCaption: boolean if true then captions display, default false;
- displayHours: boolean if false then hide hours, default true;
- fontFamily: string font-family for digits, default 'Verdana, sans-serif';
- fontSize: integer font-size by pixels for digits, default 0 - use CSS instead;
- lang: string language for caption, available 'en', 'ru', 'ua', 'de', 'fr', 'sp', 'it', 'nl', 'no', 'pt', 'pl', default 'en';
- languages: object extra languages or overrides, first level key is lang, second level keys: 'days', 'hours', 'min', 'sec', default {};
- seconds: integer initial time in seconds for countdown timer, default 0;
- start: boolean if true - start timer automaticaly, else need execute .timeTo("start"), default true;
- theme: string nameof color theme, available "white" and "black", default 'white';
- time: string time in format 'H:mm:ss' to set the clock, countdown option automaticaly has to be set to false;
- timeTo: date object specify date and time for current time or for countdown to, default null.
Integer
Initial setting for seconds option
$('#clock').timeTo(100)
$('#clock').timeTo({
seconds: 100
});
Date object
Initial setting for timeTo option
$('#clock').timeTo(new Date('Dec 10 2013 00:00:00'));
$('#clock').timeTo({
timeTo: new Date('Dec 10 2013 00:00:00')
});
String
Action for execute. Available: 'start', 'stop', 'reset'.