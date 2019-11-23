Get a formatted timestamp.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save time-stamp

Usage

const timestamp = require ( 'time-stamp' ); console .log(timestamp()); console .log(timestamp.utc());

You may also pass a string to format the generated timestamp.

console .log(timestamp( 'YYYYMMDD' )); console .log(timestamp.utc( 'YYYYMMDD' ));

Supported patterns

YYYY : full year (ex: 2018 )

: full year (ex: ) MM : month (ex: 04 )

: month (ex: ) DD : day (ex: 01 )

: day (ex: ) HH : hours (ex: 12 )

: hours (ex: ) mm : minutes (ex: 59 )

: minutes (ex: ) ss : seconds (ex: 09 )

: seconds (ex: ) ms : milliseconds (ex: 532)

Usage Examples

console .log(timestamp( 'YYYYMMDD' )); console .log(timestamp.utc( 'YYYYMMDD' )); console .log(timestamp( 'YYYYMMDD:ss' )); console .log(timestamp.utc( 'YYYYMMDD:ss' )); console .log(timestamp( 'YYYY/MM/DD:mm:ss' )); console .log(timestamp.utc( 'YYYY/MM/DD:mm:ss' )); console .log(timestamp( 'YYYY:MM:DD' )); console .log(timestamp.utc( 'YYYY:MM:DD' )); console .log(timestamp( '[YYYY:MM:DD]' )); console .log(timestamp.utc( '[YYYY:MM:DD]' )); console .log(timestamp( 'YYYY/MM/DD' )); console .log(timestamp.utc( 'YYYY/MM/DD' )); console .log(timestamp( 'YYYY:MM' )); console .log(timestamp.utc( 'YYYY:MM' )); console .log(timestamp( 'YYYY' )); console .log(timestamp.utc( 'YYYY' )); console .log(timestamp( 'MM' )); console .log(timestamp.utc( 'MM' )); console .log(timestamp( 'DD' )); console .log(timestamp.utc( 'DD' )); console .log(timestamp( 'HH' )); console .log(timestamp.utc( 'HH' )); console .log(timestamp( 'mm' )); console .log(timestamp.utc( 'mm' )); console .log(timestamp( 'ss' )); console .log(timestamp.utc( 'ss' )); console .log(timestamp( 'ms' )); console .log(timestamp.utc( 'ms' ));

Release history

Breaking changes

Default pattern was changed from YYYY:MM:DD to YYYY-MM-DD . See issues/3 for more details.

About

