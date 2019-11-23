Get a formatted timestamp.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save time-stamp
const timestamp = require('time-stamp');
console.log(timestamp());
//=> 2018-10-26
console.log(timestamp.utc());
//=> 2018-10-26
You may also pass a string to format the generated timestamp.
console.log(timestamp('YYYYMMDD'));
//=> 20181026
console.log(timestamp.utc('YYYYMMDD'));
//=> 20181026
Supported patterns
YYYY: full year (ex: 2018)
MM: month (ex: 04)
DD: day (ex: 01)
HH: hours (ex: 12)
mm: minutes (ex: 59)
ss: seconds (ex: 09)
ms: milliseconds (ex: 532)
Usage Examples
console.log(timestamp('YYYYMMDD'));
//=> 20181026
console.log(timestamp.utc('YYYYMMDD'));
//=> 20181026
console.log(timestamp('YYYYMMDD:ss'));
//=> 20181026:24
console.log(timestamp.utc('YYYYMMDD:ss'));
//=> 20181026:24
console.log(timestamp('YYYY/MM/DD:mm:ss'));
//=> 2018/10/26:46:24
console.log(timestamp.utc('YYYY/MM/DD:mm:ss'));
//=> 2018/10/26:46:24
console.log(timestamp('YYYY:MM:DD'));
//=> 2018:10:26
console.log(timestamp.utc('YYYY:MM:DD'));
//=> 2018:10:26
console.log(timestamp('[YYYY:MM:DD]'));
//=> [2018:10:26]
console.log(timestamp.utc('[YYYY:MM:DD]'));
//=> [2018:10:26]
console.log(timestamp('YYYY/MM/DD'));
//=> 2018/10/26
console.log(timestamp.utc('YYYY/MM/DD'));
//=> 2018/10/26
console.log(timestamp('YYYY:MM'));
//=> 2018:10
console.log(timestamp.utc('YYYY:MM'));
//=> 2018:10
console.log(timestamp('YYYY'));
//=> 2018
console.log(timestamp.utc('YYYY'));
//=> 2018
console.log(timestamp('MM'));
//=> 10
console.log(timestamp.utc('MM'));
//=> 10
console.log(timestamp('DD'));
//=> 26
console.log(timestamp.utc('DD'));
//=> 26
console.log(timestamp('HH'));
//=> 00
console.log(timestamp.utc('HH'));
//=> 04
console.log(timestamp('mm'));
//=> 46
console.log(timestamp.utc('mm'));
//=> 46
console.log(timestamp('ss'));
//=> 24
console.log(timestamp.utc('ss'));
//=> 24
console.log(timestamp('ms'));
//=> 186
console.log(timestamp.utc('ms'));
//=> 186
Breaking changes
Default pattern was changed from
YYYY:MM:DD to
YYYY-MM-DD. See issues/3 for more details.
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)
To generate the readme, run the following command:
$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb
