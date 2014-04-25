Displays the execution time for Node.js modules loading by hooking and tracing all require() calls. This module was inspired by @sindresorhus's time-grunt.

Default usage (non-verbose) showing required modules in loaded order, above 1% treshold

Verbose (all) & sorted usage showing all required modules in sorted order

Install

Install with npm

npm install --save time- require

Usage

Embeded usage, generally as first require() call in your main module.

require ( "time-require" );

External usage with --require preload supported by Liftoff driven CLI modules like gulp.js or Grunt-Next

gulp -- require time- require --sorted

If you're using gulp.js, use instead gulpt, a gulp CLI wrapper that automatically preload time-require .

npm install -g gulpt gulpt build --sorted

Display layout

Modules loading that take less than 1% of the total time are hidden to reduce clutter. To show all the modules use the --verbose (or --V ) flag on the running CLI. To sort the modules according to the loading time (longest on top) use the --sorted (or --s ) flag on the running CLI.

