openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

time-require

by Jaguard
0.1.2 (see all)

Displays the execution time for Node.js modules loading by hooking require() calls

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

57.1K

GitHub Stars

245

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

time-require @ Jaguard OSS 100% Built with gulp.js

Displays the execution time for Node.js modules loading by hooking and tracing all require() calls. This module was inspired by @sindresorhus's time-grunt.

Project status

  • NPM version: NPM version
  • NPM downloads: NPM downloads
  • GitHub release: GitHub Release
  • Travis-CI build: Build Status
  • Drone.io build: Build Status
  • Dependencies: Dependencies status
  • Dev Dependencies: Dev Dependencies status

Default usage (non-verbose) showing required modules in loaded order, above 1% treshold default

Verbose (all) & sorted usage showing all required modules in sorted order verbose-sorted

Install

Install with npm

npm install --save time-require

Usage

  1. Embeded usage, generally as first require() call in your main module.
require("time-require");
  1. External usage with --require preload supported by Liftoff driven CLI modules like gulp.js or Grunt-Next
gulp --require time-require --sorted
  1. If you're using gulp.js, use instead gulpt, a gulp CLI wrapper that automatically preload time-require.
npm install -g gulpt
gulpt build --sorted

Display layout

Modules loading that take less than 1% of the total time are hidden to reduce clutter. To show all the modules use the --verbose (or --V) flag on the running CLI. To sort the modules according to the loading time (longest on top) use the --sorted (or --s) flag on the running CLI.

Documentation

Detailed API documentation can be found in 'doc' folder.

Development

Detailed development documentation can be found in 'doc' folder.

License

MIT © Jaguard OSS

Changelog

  • v0.1.2 (2014.04.20)
    • README.md: add NPM downloads and GitHub release, add gulpt usage, remove BitBucket hosting/refs
    • package.json: update dependencies
    • .npmignore: remove all development-related files from NPM (clone the repo instead)
  • v0.1.1 (2014.04.10)
    • gulpfile.js: add notifyError for stream error notification, add seqTask for sequential task control, fix project.js config replacing lib/ with src/
    • README.md: detail project hosting @BitBucket & mirror @GitHub.
    • LICENSE.md renamed to LICENSE to keep it as a simple text file
    • package.json: set the GitHub mirror as repository, add run-sequence for task order control, add gulp-notify for notification support
  • v0.1.0 (2014.04.10)
    • Added .travis.yml file for travis-ci.org build support
    • Published time-require module to npm
    • Include screenshoots as absolute links
  • v0.0.1 (2014.03.10)
    • Initial release

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial