time-require @
Displays the execution time for Node.js modules loading by hooking and tracing all
require()calls. This module was inspired by @sindresorhus's time-grunt.
Default usage (non-verbose) showing required modules in loaded order, above 1% treshold
Verbose (all) & sorted usage showing all required modules in sorted order
Install with npm
npm install --save time-require
require() call in your main module.
require("time-require");
--require preload supported by Liftoff driven CLI modules like gulp.js or Grunt-Next
gulp --require time-require --sorted
gulp CLI wrapper that automatically preload
time-require.
npm install -g gulpt
gulpt build --sorted
Modules loading that take less than
1% of the total time are hidden to reduce clutter.
To show all the modules use the
--verbose (or
--V) flag on the running CLI.
To sort the modules according to the loading time (longest on top) use the
--sorted (or
--s) flag on the running CLI.
Detailed API documentation can be found in 'doc' folder.
Detailed development documentation can be found in 'doc' folder.
gulpt usage, remove BitBucket hosting/refs
notifyError for stream error notification, add
seqTask for sequential task control, fix
project.js config replacing
lib/ with
src/
run-sequence for task order control, add
gulp-notify for notification support
.travis.yml file for travis-ci.org build support
time-require module to npm