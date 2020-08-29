React Time Picker Control.
http://react-component.github.io/time-picker/
npm install rc-time-picker
import TimePicker from 'rc-time-picker';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import 'rc-time-picker/assets/index.css';
ReactDOM.render(<TimePicker />, container);
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|prefixCls
|String
|'rc-time-picker'
|prefixCls of this component
|clearText
|String
|'clear'
|clear tooltip of icon
|disabled
|Boolean
|false
|whether picker is disabled
|allowEmpty
|Boolean
|true
|allow clearing text
|open
|Boolean
|false
|current open state of picker. controlled prop
|defaultValue
|moment
|null
|default initial value
|defaultOpenValue
|moment
|moment()
|default open panel value, used to set utcOffset,locale if value/defaultValue absent
|value
|moment
|null
|current value
|placeholder
|String
|''
|time input's placeholder
|className
|String
|''
|time picker className
|inputClassName
|String
|''
|time picker input element className
|id
|String
|''
|time picker id
|popupClassName
|String
|''
|time panel className
|popupStyle
|object
|{}
|customize popup style
|showHour
|Boolean
|true
|whether show hour
|showMinute
|Boolean
|true
|whether show minute
|showSecond
|Boolean
|true
|whether show second
|format
|String
|-
|moment format
|disabledHours
|Function
|-
|disabled hour options
|disabledMinutes
|Function
|-
|disabled minute options
|disabledSeconds
|Function
|-
|disabled second options
|use12Hours
|Boolean
|false
|12 hours display mode
|hideDisabledOptions
|Boolean
|false
|whether hide disabled options
|onChange
|Function
|null
|called when time-picker a different value
|onAmPmChange
|Function
|null
|called when time-picker an am/pm value
|addon
|Function
|-
|called from timepicker panel to render some addon to its bottom, like an OK button. Receives panel instance as parameter, to be able to close it like
panel.close().
|placement
|String
|bottomLeft
|one of ['topLeft', 'topRight', 'bottomLeft', 'bottomRight']
|transitionName
|String
|''
|name
|String
|-
|sets the name of the generated input
|onOpen
|Function({ open })
|when TimePicker panel is opened
|onClose
|Function({ open })
|when TimePicker panel is closed
|hourStep
|Number
|1
|interval between hours in picker
|minuteStep
|Number
|1
|interval between minutes in picker
|secondStep
|Number
|1
|interval between seconds in picker
|focusOnOpen
|Boolean
|false
|automatically focus the input when the picker opens
|inputReadOnly
|Boolean
|false
|set input to read only
|inputIcon
|ReactNode
|specific the time-picker icon.
|clearIcon
|ReactNode
|specific the clear icon.
npm test
npm run coverage
open coverage/ dir
rc-time-picker is released under the MIT license.