Fulfill long runinng promises on timeout.
Unlike other implementations on npm it has some nice extra features:
Promise implementation of the passed promise: no external implementation dependencies, no global
Promise dependencies
npm install time-limit-promise
const timeLimit = require('time-limit-promise');
const fetch = require('node-fetch');
var fetchPromise = fetch('https://github.com/inikulin');
timeLimit(fetchPromise, 50).then(res => {
// If `fetchPromise` will be fulfilled within 50ms
// time limited promise will be fullfilled as well.
// Otherwise, it will be resolved with the `undefined` value.
});
timeLimit(fetchPromise, 50, { resolveWith: 'no content' }).then(res => {
// Same as above, but on timeout it will
// be resolved with the `no-content` value.
console.log(res); // > no-content
});
timeLimit(fetchPromise, 50, { rejectWith: new Error('timeout') }).catch(err => {
// Same as above, but on timeout it will
// be rejected with the provided error.
console.log(err.message); // > timeout
});