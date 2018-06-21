Fulfill long runinng promises on timeout.

Unlike other implementations on npm it has some nice extra features:

You can both reject and resolve promises on timeout

You can provide custom value with which promise will be rejected or resolved on timeout

Unrefs promise timer, so it will not block your app from exit.

Uses Promise implementation of the passed promise: no external implementation dependencies, no global Promise dependencies

Install

npm install time - limit -promise

Usage

const timeLimit = require ( 'time-limit-promise' ); const fetch = require ( 'node-fetch' ); var fetchPromise = fetch( 'https://github.com/inikulin' ); timeLimit(fetchPromise, 50 ).then( res => { }); timeLimit(fetchPromise, 50 , { resolveWith : 'no content' }).then( res => { console .log(res); }); timeLimit(fetchPromise, 50 , { rejectWith : new Error ( 'timeout' ) }).catch( err => { console .log(err.message); });

Author

Ivan Nikulin (ifaaan@gmail.com)