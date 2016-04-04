openbase logo
tj

time-js

by Zack Dever
0.0.5 (see all)

date-agnostic time parsing for node and the browser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

268

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

time.js

Parses time input with no relation to dates, with the option to convert to the next immediate corresponding Date.

Built for Promt, to solve this problem.

Browser

$ bower install time-js # or just manually download time.js

<script src="component/time-js/time.js"></script>

var t = Time('2p');
t.hours();             // 2
t.minutes();           // 0
t.period();            // 'pm'
t.toString();          // '2:00 pm'
t.nextDate();          // Sep 10 2:00 (assuming it is 1 o'clock Sep 10)
t.format('hh:mm AM')   // '02:00 PM'
t.isValid();           // true
Time.isValid('99:12'); // false

Node

$ npm install time-js

var time = require('time-js');
time('2');
// you get the idea, or see below for more ideas

Examples

Some example uses can be viewed in examples.html.

Parses strings such as "8:20" into a Date-less Time.

new Time('1')    // 1:00
new Time('1:23') // 1:23

If you fancy it, you can use safely drop the 'new'.

Time('1.23') // 1:23
Time('123')  // 1:23

am/pm can optionally be specified.

Time('8:30 pm') // 8:30 pm
Time('3p')      // 3:00 pm
Time('3 A.M.')  // 3:00 am

Converts Time into the next corresponding JavaScript Date.

// assume it's 3:15 pm Aug 10
Time('415').nextDate()  // 4:15 pm Aug 10
Time('2').nextDate()    // 2:00 am Aug 11
Time('2 pm').nextDate() // 2:00 pm Aug 11

Does validation statically...

Time.isValid('8:00')  // true
Time.isValid('12:60') // false
Time.isValid('13:23') // false

... or after construction.

Time('1').isValid()      // true
Time('12.0').isValid()   // false
Time('12:202').isValid() // false

There's basic formatting

Time('2:30p').format('hh:mm A'); // '02:30 P'
Time('12 am').format('h: p');    // '12 a'
Time('220 a').format('h: p');    // '2:20 a'
Time('7').format('h: p');        // '7'

Accepts numbers too.

Time(1).isValid() // true

Military time is not supported, but may be in the future (or not).

Test

$ npm test

