Parses time input with no relation to dates, with the option to convert to the next immediate corresponding Date.

Built for Promt, to solve this problem.

Browser

bower install time-js

< script src = "component/time-js/time.js" > </ script >

var t = Time( '2p' ); t.hours(); t.minutes(); t.period(); t.toString(); t.nextDate(); t.format( 'hh:mm AM' ) t.isValid(); Time.isValid( '99:12' );

Node

$ npm install time -js

var time = require ( 'time-js' ); time( '2' );

Examples

Some example uses can be viewed in examples.html.

Parses strings such as "8:20" into a Date-less Time.

new Time( '1' ) new Time( '1:23' )

If you fancy it, you can use safely drop the 'new'.

Time( '1.23' ) Time( '123' )

am/pm can optionally be specified.

Time( '8:30 pm' ) Time( '3p' ) Time( '3 A.M.' )

Converts Time into the next corresponding JavaScript Date.

Time( '415' ).nextDate() Time( '2' ).nextDate() Time( '2 pm' ).nextDate()

Does validation statically...

Time.isValid( '8:00' ) Time.isValid( '12:60' ) Time.isValid( '13:23' )

... or after construction.

Time( '1' ).isValid() Time( '12.0' ).isValid() Time( '12:202' ).isValid()

There's basic formatting

Time( '2:30p' ).format( 'hh:mm A' ); Time( '12 am' ).format( 'h: p' ); Time( '220 a' ).format( 'h: p' ); Time( '7' ).format( 'h: p' );

Accepts numbers too.

Time( 1 ).isValid()

Military time is not supported, but may be in the future (or not).

Test